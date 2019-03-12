Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CEO says Volkswagen's accelerated electric cars push will cause job cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 04:13am EDT

WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen said its aggressive push to build electric cars will force it to cut jobs.

Volkswagen said it will launch almost 70 new electric models by 2028, accelerating its rollout of zero-emission cars as earnings revealed the operating margin at its core brand had taken a hit.

"The reality is that building an electric car involves some 30 percent less effort than one powered by an internal combustion engine," Herbert Diess explained at the company's annual results press conference in Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

"That means we need to make job cuts, and achieving this purely through fluctuation and partial retirement will be difficult," Diess said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Highlights - Plenary to vote on establishment of European Monetary Fund - Committee on Budgets
PU
04:25aAldermore says costs of managing risk rise on Brexit concerns
RE
04:16aSterling soars after UK secures Brexit assurances from EU before vote
RE
04:14aSterling soars after UK secures Brexit assurances from EU before vote
RE
04:13aCEO says Volkswagen's accelerated electric cars push will cause job cuts
RE
04:06aOil rises as Saudi deepens OPEC supply cuts, but U.S. surge caps gains
RE
03:52aChina bans imports of Vietnamese pigs, wild boars, related products to prevent African swine fever
RE
03:44aChina seeks to ease concerns over economy, data accuracy
RE
03:36aVolkswagen CEO hopeful a Brexit deal will be reached
RE
03:31aBrexit deal changes propel pound, Asian shares higher
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2DNB ASA : Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes
3Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as Brexit deal assurance boosts risk appetite
4GEBERIT : GEBERIT : Toilet maker Geberit sees tough 2019 on Italy, Brexit woes
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Brand Misses Profit-Margin Target

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.