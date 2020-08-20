CEOs of ServiceNow, Weyland Tech, CloudMD, and Jumia Discuss Innovation in Cloud, Telemedicine, AI, Ecomm & Fintech

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW), Weyland Tech (OTC: WEYL), CloudMD (OTC: DOCRF) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA).



ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW), CEO Bill McDermott: “On Journey to $10 Billion in Cloud Revenue - Destiny to Become Defining Enterprise Software Company of 21st century”

“The world is experiencing a seismic shift from the obsolete business process evolution to the new workflow revolution. CXOs are using the Now Platform to create new workflows or new value chains, transforming experiences across siloed systems and functions across the entire enterprise. ServiceNow is the strategic authority for workflow. We are trusted sea suite innovator. We multiply the value of existing technology investments. We deliver exceptional time to value, and our customers understand the business continuity and resilience that the Now Platform enables. Driven by these factors and many others, we couldn't be prouder of our very strong Q2 performance. We beat expectations, beating consensus and guidance and became a $4 billion run rate cloud company. We're raising our topline and operating -- and free cash margin guidance for the full year for 2020. We are delivering safe workplace product innovation in two-week cycles, helping our customers succeed and keeping their employees healthy and safe in these unprecedented times.”

“ServiceNow is a growth company. We are becoming even stronger on our journey to $10 billion in revenue and beyond. We remain totally focused on our ambition to be the defining enterprise software company of the 21st century. We're helping our customers solve for once in-a-generation challenges, even as they capitalize on the opportunities of digital transformation because we offer one platform, one data model and one architecture. Customers see the Now Platform as a smarter way to workflow…Our overarching focus is clear: innovating for customers as we scale ServiceNow to $10 billion and beyond. Our strong management team and our 12,000 employees will enable us to achieve our bold ambitions.”

“We're leading the workflow revolution, which leads the future of our business. Now workflows on the Now Platform. The opportunity has never been greater. We will fulfill our purpose to make the world of work, work better for people. We’re hungry, we're humble and we're taking nothing for granted. We’re on the move to our destiny to become the defining enterprise software company of the 21st century."



ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Earnings Call Highlights

Weyland Tech (OTC: WEYL) “The Shopify of Mobile in SE Asia ”w $40+ mil revenues”

Weyland Tech (OTC: WEYL) CEO Brent Suen recently interviewed by Wall Street Reporter, discussed WEYL’s latest growth initiatives & progress, including the acquisition of an AI technology company, accelerating revenue growth, new fintech partnerships in the booming Indonesia market, and plans for NASDAQ uplisting. Brent also explained why WEYL has compelling upside, when comparing valuation multiples, which is just a fraction of it’s peers in the e-commerce/fintech space such as SHOP, SE, STNE, and others in the space, which often trade at 30X revenues, or more.

Latest WEYL news:

August 14 WEYL reported a 30% increase in revenues to $9.3 million.





August 13 WEYL announced the acquisition of Fixel AI, an innovator in AI-powered digital marketing technology. Fixel AI helps e-commerce companies improve profits by segmenting and ranking website visitors based on their level of engagement.





July 27, WEYL announced a new partnership with ShopeePay, the mobile e-wallet platform of Sea Limited, to launch a marketing campaign for Weyland's fast-growing AtozGo(TM) food delivery service in Jakarta, Indonesia. ShopeePay will offer the AtozGo food and grocery delivery service to its large and growing fintech user base in Jakarta. Through this integration, AtozGo will gain access to the hundreds of thousands of merchants and millions of users already on the ShopeePay fintech platform. Indonesia's Internet economy was worth $40 billion in 2019 and will grow more than threefold by 2025 (e-Conomy SEA 2019 report by Google, Temasek, and Bain). Weyland's success with AtozGo and ShopeePay has validated Weyland's entry into Indonesia as one of only a handful of U.S. publicly traded companies focused on this hyper-growth emerging market.

CloudMD (OTC: DOCRF): "The Future of Telemedicine"

CloudMD (OTC: DOCRF) (TSX.V:DOC) CEO Dr. Essam Hamza, M.D. recently presented at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream conference, and shared how CloudMD is addressing a multi-billion dollar market opportunity by digitizing the delivery of healthcare - providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer.

CloudMD offers SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics and healthcare providers across North America and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently provides service to a combined ecosystem of 376 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million patient charts across its servers.

Latest DOCRF News:

August 13 - DOCRF is acquiring majority interest in West Mississauga Medical Clinic a comprehensive family medicine and specialist medical clinic serving over 100,000 patients, securing footprint in Ontario with cash flow positive clinic, with revenue of C$1.8 million in 2019.

August 6 - DOCRF continues US expansion with an acquisition of a chronic care medical clinic in Mississippi, as a part of its broader strategy for entering the U.S. market with its comprehensive suite of telehealth products. This clinic will, power a network of telehealth powered satellite clinics covering large areas of underserviced areas across the U.S.

July 28 - CloudMD announced signing a definitive agreement to acquire South Surrey Medical Clinic, a premier provider of integrated medical solutions and an early adopter of telemedicine delivery. The Clinic has been able to streamline healthcare services and provide longitudinal and team-based patient centric care by offering a number of medical services from one location. The clinic operates with 24 healthcare professionals, including, 12 physicians across various specialities including mental health, women’s health, sports medicine, gynecology and psychiatry. South Surrey services over 60,000 patients and already uses online booking, EMR software and telemedicine that will be easily integrated into CloudMD’s software and clinic network.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) CEO Sacha Poignonnec: "E-Commerce & Mobile Payments Adoption Accelerating in Africa”

“…Our mission of facilitating consumer’s access to goods and services helping sellers reach those consumers in a seamless way, while making a positive impact on the African continent has never been more relevant… we are seeing unique opportunities for long-term, e-commerce and payment adoption. More and more sellers are embracing e-commerce and are keen to join Jumia because offline distribution channels are disrupted. We are seeing unprecedented demand from brands and sellers…And this is of course, very good for us because it enables us to bring more choice and selections which helps consumer adoption and also to drive the trust on Jumia…We believe those dynamics will help accelerate the shift towards online on both the demand and supply sides, which again, gives us a lot of confidence in the relevance of the company and for Jumia in Africa…”

“On Jumia food we see grocery and convenience retailers very eager to join our on-demand platform, which has the logistic infrastructure to complete deliveries in less than 45 minutes…consumers turn to Jumia as we strive to give them the best prices and a very convenient and safe experience and we believe we will continue to see strong consumer adoption and usage…The launch of contactless safe delivery is helping us to further promote JumiaPay, which provides an opportunity to drive long-term payments adoption.”

Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) Earnings call highlights

