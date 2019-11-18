CEPA Canadian Energy Pipeline Association : Comments on Saskatchewan's Growth Plan

On November 14 the Government of Saskatchewan released its Growth Plan for 2020-2030. The plan establishes the government's strategic goals and actions to foster economic growth and successfully meet the challenges of its expanding population.

'The Saskatchewan Growth Plan is an important step into a strong future for Saskatchewan. The Canadian Energy Pipeline Association (CEPA) welcomes the plan's commitments to expand the province's exports and grow its natural resource economy. Such development will be bolstered by achieving increased collaboration with neighbouring provinces and industry to reduce jurisdictional obstacles and establish better regulatory alignments. This sets the stage for increased pipeline development, which we see as vital to Saskatchewan's economic growth.'

