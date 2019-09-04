Log in
CEPA Canadian Energy Pipeline Association : Response to Court of Appeal Ruling on Trans Mountain Expansion Project Legal Challenges

09/04/2019 | 06:27pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta

Today's Federal Court of Appeal decision to grant six requests for permission to challenge the approval of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP) underlines the need for legal and regulatory certainty around federally approved pipeline projects in Canada.

The federal government has approved TMEP twice, deeming it to be in the Canadian public interest. This project, which will be among the safest and most technically advanced pipelines in the world, has been the subject of extensive Crown-led Indigenous consultations and has met an unprecedented number of stringent regulatory requirements.

TMEP is a critical infrastructure project needed to give Canada access to new markets and better prices for its oil. The project will create thousands of jobs and generate billions of dollars in revenue that will benefit all Canadians, including Indigenous communities.

The Canadian Energy Pipeline Association (CEPA) looks forward to resolution of this matter, which we feel confident will be in favour of TMEP proceeding.

Please attribute this statement to the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association.

For more information, please contact:
media@cepa.com
403-221-8756

Disclaimer

CEPA - Canadian Energy Pipeline Association published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 22:26:05 UTC
