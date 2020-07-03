Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CEPA Celebrates the Start of Keystone XL Construction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

The Canadian Energy Pipeline Association (CEPA) celebrates the start of Alberta construction on the Keystone XL pipeline. Keystone XL will be a safe and reliable way to deliver responsibly produced Canadian resources.

CEPA also applauds TC Energy and the Government of Alberta for their steadfast support of the Canadian energy industry. As Canada recovers from the impacts of COVID-19, major infrastructure projects like Keystone XL are critical to help get our economy back on track by providing thousands of jobs and long-term economic benefits across the country.

Today's milestone affirms that Alberta is open for business.

Please attribute this statement to the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association (CEPA) OR Chris Bloomer, President and CEO, Canadian Energy Pipeline Association (CEPA).

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact:
media@cepa.com
587-293-2975

Disclaimer

CEPA - Canadian Energy Pipeline Association published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 18:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:46pLAFARGEHOLCIM : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
02:45pPRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL BIDEN COULD BE SWAYED TO SUPPORTING KEYSTONE XL : Kenney
AQ
02:44pGOLDEN RIDGE RESOURCES : Announces Private Placement
PU
02:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Phenol Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand for Phenol from Developing Economies to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:21pPLAYAGS : ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds PlayAGS, Inc. Investors of Important August 24 Deadline in Securities Class Action – AGS
BU
02:20pCAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Atlantic City Resorts Officially Welcomed Guests Back To Their World Famous Beaches, Boardwalk and Marina District
PR
02:19pTASTY : Statement of Redundancies – 3rd July 2020
PU
02:19pTOYOTA MOTOR : Governance
PU
02:12pSUCCESS STORY : Infiniti Research helps an Online Healthcare Provider Increase Profits and Leads with Marketing Service Solutions
BU
02:09pPANNERGY : GM – Proposals
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance
3FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Free float increases to 70%
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : After Wirecard review, Singapore launches probe into Citadelle, Senjo Group

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group