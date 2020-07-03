CEPA Celebrates the Start of Keystone XL Construction

The Canadian Energy Pipeline Association (CEPA) celebrates the start of Alberta construction on the Keystone XL pipeline. Keystone XL will be a safe and reliable way to deliver responsibly produced Canadian resources.

CEPA also applauds TC Energy and the Government of Alberta for their steadfast support of the Canadian energy industry. As Canada recovers from the impacts of COVID-19, major infrastructure projects like Keystone XL are critical to help get our economy back on track by providing thousands of jobs and long-term economic benefits across the country.

Today's milestone affirms that Alberta is open for business.

