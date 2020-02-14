CEPOL with renewed ISO 9001:2015 for Management of Law Enforcement Training activities

We are proud to announce that our ISO 9001:2015 certificate has been renewed this month for the next 3 years. It means that CEPOL is certified by Lloyd's Register to the following standards:

Management of the Law Enforcement Residential Activities, Exchange Programme and Online Courses, Modules and Webinars: support, develop, implement and coordinate training for law enforcement officials'

CEPOL focuses on customers, stakeholders and other interested parties, provides leadership, engages and involves people, uses a process-based approach, encourages improvement, uses evidence-based decision-making, and manages effective stakeholder relationships.

Furthermore, CEPOL aims at enhancing services through the effective application of the agency's Management System, by continuously improving its processes, addressing risks and opportunities and ensuring the Management System is fit for purpose.

ISO 9001:2015 specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organization:

needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, and aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, including processes for improvement of the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

All the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 are generic and are intended to be applicable to any organization, regardless of its type or size, or the products and services it provides.

This international recognition motivates us to continue to provide Law Enforcement officials with the latest learning methods and techniques to stay ahead of crime and make Europe safer - together.

More on the ISO standard awarded can be found here.

Last year we have also been granted ISO certificate 29993:2017 for providing learning services outside formal education. The certificate we received relates to the 4 CEPOL residential courses on:

Child trafficking

Drug crime and markets - strategic analysis

Open Source Intelligence and IT solutions

False identity documents - crime facilitator

It is a proof of compliance with the requirements for learning services outside formal education according to the ISO 29993:2017 standard for learning services, providing generic frame of reference for quality learning service.