CER & UNIFE call for an EU budget that integrates rail into the European post-COVID-19 recovery

On 20 April, CER and UNIFE addressed a letter to European Commission Vice-President Timmermans, Transport Commissioner Adina Vălean, Cohesion and Reforms Commissioner Elisa Ferreira, and the EU Transport Ministers on the need for the upcoming EU budget to integrate rail into Europe's post-COVID-19 recovery. The rail sector believes that it is important that the EU budget post-COVID-19 continues to keep in mind the need for greener, sustainable transport, and does not simply seek to return to the existing status quo.

Read more in the full letter available to download below.