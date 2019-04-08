CERTUS :™ Releases Empower™ Pathogen Environmental Monitoring Software Providing Strengthened and Streamlined In-House Control

CERTUS,
innovators in rapid pathogen detection, announces the release of Empower
environmental monitoring software, an intuitive platform providing food
producers a cost-effective solution with value-added quality management
features. At no additional or ongoing costs, Empower combines a complete
pathogen test workflow with a comprehensive facility management system,
allowing producers to improve food safety and build customer trust by
efficiently planning, testing, remediating, and tracking results within
their production plants.
“Empower addresses two traditional barriers food producers face when
investing in a facility management software: ease of use and cost,” said
CERTUS president, John Coomes. “Today, smartphone simplicity is the
standard and that was the driving force when we designed Empower. The
CERTUS mission is to put smart pathogen environmental control at your
fingertips with no additional cost or subscription fees.”
Providing robust facility management features to food producers of all
sizes, Empower levels the playing field when it comes to environmental
monitoring, while building trust with customers who expect the latest
technology in food safety.
As an integral component of CERTUS’s in-house pathogen detection system,
Empower software is installed on the Control Pad (9.7” iPad) that is a
vital complementary component of the CERTUS System. The software guides
technicians through daily testing protocol, including sample locations
and step-by-step workflow directions. While sensitive customer data is
securely stored in the CERTUS Detection Unit, Empower communicates
wirelessly with the Detection Unit to initiate tests, monitor progress,
record results, and alert stakeholders instantly with text and email
messages.
Empower integrates a producer’s schedule with a unique facility map for
complete visibility by production staff directing when and where to
perform the day’s environmental monitoring sampling. The software tracks
testing records and corrective actions while providing easy-to-create
custom reports for internal, client, and regulatory audits. Empower’s
real-time and comprehensive quality management features give
stakeholders insight into problem areas that may require proactive
correction.
The release of Empower builds on the company’s cornerstone CERTUS
System which achieved AOAC
Performance TestedSM certification in October 2018. The
combination of AOAC certification and Empower software provides food
processing plants further assurance with the effectiveness and
efficiency of CERTUS’s in-house environmental monitoring process for Listeria
spp.
A limited number of CERTUS Systems are now available. Food processors
interested in learning how to integrate the CERTUS System and Empower
monitoring software into their facilities can schedule a complimentary,
in-person consultation by visiting certusfoodsafety.com/consultation.
ABOUT CERTUS™
CERTUS
changes the way that food safety is done and helps reduce food-borne
illness with a rapid pathogen detection system that is Simple. Safe.
Smart™. CERTUS integrates historically embraced values into future
technology bringing innovation and expansive vision to the food safety
industry. Building on a foundation of over 200 years of quality and
precision, CERTUS joins the Toho Technology group of companies as a new
brand specializing in Food Safety.
