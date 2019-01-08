CES 2019: Canon Announces 4K Consumer & All-Weather VIXIA Camcorders, PIXMA TS702 Printer, and Rayo S1 Pico Projector; Now Available at B&H

B&H is pleased to share Canon CES News:
The Canon
HG G50 Camcorder records in UHD 4K 30p and offers a 35 Mb/s 1080p60
mode for when display or storage parameters preclude the use of 4K.
Supporting the Vixia’s high-resolution sensor is a 29.3mm angle of view,
an 8-blade aperture for smooth, round bokeh, 5-axis image stabilization,
a DIGIC DV 6 image processor, a 3" LCD touchscreen, and a tiltable EVF.
Rounding things out are dual SD card slots, slow and fast motion,
interval recording, and more.
Canon HF G50 UHD 4K Camcorder
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1451710-REG/canon_3667c002_vixia_hf_g50_4k.html
Product Highlights
-
Record up to UHD 4K30 Video
-
DIGIC DV 6 Image Processor
-
8-Blade Circular Aperture
-
Dual SD Card Slots
-
5-Axis Image Stabilization
-
Slow- & Fast-Motion, Interval Recording
-
29.3 to 627mm, 20x Optical Zoom in 4K
For an adventurer or someone who is often near water? If so, the
consumer-friendly Canon
HF W10 and Canon
HF W11 are waterproof down to 16.4', shockproof from up to 4.9', and
can withstand temperatures as cold as 14˚F. The HF W11 uses an automatic
LED light to brighten darker scenes and has 32GB of internal flash, as
compared to the HF W10’s 8GB. Each camcorder records up to 1080p video
and can simultaneously capture 2MP still photos. Also featured is a 40x
optical/60x dynamic zoom, image stabilization, face-tracking
functionality, time-lapse recording, and a 3" LCD touchscreen.
Canon HF W11 Waterproof Camcorder
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1451711-REG/canon_3908c001_vixia_hf_w11_waterproof.html
Product Highlights
-
Record up to 1920 x 1080 AVCHD Video
-
Canon 1/5.8" 2.5MP CMOS Sensor
-
Built-In Auto LED Light
-
32GB Flash Memory plus SD Card Slot
-
Waterproof, Shockproof, Freezeproof
-
Simultaneous Video and 2MP Still Capture
-
Advanced Image Stabilization
-
Face Tracking and Time-Lapse Functions
-
40x Optical and 60x Dynamic Zoom
-
3" Touch Panel LCD
Canon’s
Rayo S1 is a 100-lumen pico projector that can produce images up to
84". Thanks to integrated Wi-Fi and 4GB of built-in storage, you can
stream from compatible smart devices or download apps such as YouTube or
Netflix with the onboard Android operating system, while Bluetooth
connectivity lets you use it as a portable speaker. Canon’s Camera
Connect app is pre-installed for connecting to compatible Canon cameras,
and the tripod attachment increases versatility by elevating the
projector above your desk.
To accompany this projector, the Rayo Portable Screen is housed within a
protective binder that opens to reveal a 11.3 x 16.1" tabletop screen,
which measures 18.5" diagonally.
Finally, home-office enthusiasts will appreciate the Canon
PIXMA TS702. Its high capacity allows it to hold up to 350 sheets of
paper and work with both XL and XXL series ink tanks. The TS702 can
deliver a document in 10 seconds and can hit ESAT-rated document print
speeds of 15 ipm for black and 10 ipm for color. You can ever get a 4 x
6" photo in about 21 seconds. A variety of paper sizes are supported,
including 3.5 x 3.5" and 4 x 4" square options, plus more conventional
sizes from 4 x 6" up to 8.5 x 14." Other built-in functions include 4800
x 1200 dpi resolution, automatic duplex printing, a Hybrid Ink System
for vivid color and sharp text, borderless printing, and Wi-Fi, which
supports a variety of printing protocols.
