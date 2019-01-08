CES 2019: Canon Announces 4K Consumer & All-Weather VIXIA Camcorders, PIXMA TS702 Printer, and Rayo S1 Pico Projector; Now Available at B&H

Camcorder, and Printer News: Canon has made a huge splash at CES 2019 by announcing its Vixia HF G50 UHD 4K Camcorder, Vixia HF W11 Waterproof Camcorder, Vixia HF W10 Waterproof Camcorder, Rayo S1 Pico Projector and Portable Projector Screen, and TS702 PIXMA Wireless Photo Printer

B&H is pleased to share Canon CES News:

The Canon HG G50 Camcorder records in UHD 4K 30p and offers a 35 Mb/s 1080p60 mode for when display or storage parameters preclude the use of 4K. Supporting the Vixia’s high-resolution sensor is a 29.3mm angle of view, an 8-blade aperture for smooth, round bokeh, 5-axis image stabilization, a DIGIC DV 6 image processor, a 3" LCD touchscreen, and a tiltable EVF. Rounding things out are dual SD card slots, slow and fast motion, interval recording, and more.

Canon HF G50 UHD 4K Camcorder

Canon HF G50 UHD 4K Camcorder

Product Highlights

Record up to UHD 4K30 Video

DIGIC DV 6 Image Processor

8-Blade Circular Aperture

Dual SD Card Slots

5-Axis Image Stabilization

Slow- & Fast-Motion, Interval Recording

29.3 to 627mm, 20x Optical Zoom in 4K

For an adventurer or someone who is often near water? If so, the consumer-friendly Canon HF W10 and Canon HF W11 are waterproof down to 16.4', shockproof from up to 4.9', and can withstand temperatures as cold as 14˚F. The HF W11 uses an automatic LED light to brighten darker scenes and has 32GB of internal flash, as compared to the HF W10’s 8GB. Each camcorder records up to 1080p video and can simultaneously capture 2MP still photos. Also featured is a 40x optical/60x dynamic zoom, image stabilization, face-tracking functionality, time-lapse recording, and a 3" LCD touchscreen.

Canon HF W11 Waterproof Camcorder

Canon HF W11 Waterproof Camcorder

Product Highlights

Record up to 1920 x 1080 AVCHD Video

Canon 1/5.8" 2.5MP CMOS Sensor

Built-In Auto LED Light

32GB Flash Memory plus SD Card Slot

Waterproof, Shockproof, Freezeproof

Simultaneous Video and 2MP Still Capture

Advanced Image Stabilization

Face Tracking and Time-Lapse Functions

40x Optical and 60x Dynamic Zoom

3" Touch Panel LCD

Canon’s Rayo S1 is a 100-lumen pico projector that can produce images up to 84". Thanks to integrated Wi-Fi and 4GB of built-in storage, you can stream from compatible smart devices or download apps such as YouTube or Netflix with the onboard Android operating system, while Bluetooth connectivity lets you use it as a portable speaker. Canon’s Camera Connect app is pre-installed for connecting to compatible Canon cameras, and the tripod attachment increases versatility by elevating the projector above your desk.

To accompany this projector, the Rayo Portable Screen is housed within a protective binder that opens to reveal a 11.3 x 16.1" tabletop screen, which measures 18.5" diagonally.

Finally, home-office enthusiasts will appreciate the Canon PIXMA TS702. Its high capacity allows it to hold up to 350 sheets of paper and work with both XL and XXL series ink tanks. The TS702 can deliver a document in 10 seconds and can hit ESAT-rated document print speeds of 15 ipm for black and 10 ipm for color. You can ever get a 4 x 6" photo in about 21 seconds. A variety of paper sizes are supported, including 3.5 x 3.5" and 4 x 4" square options, plus more conventional sizes from 4 x 6" up to 8.5 x 14." Other built-in functions include 4800 x 1200 dpi resolution, automatic duplex printing, a Hybrid Ink System for vivid color and sharp text, borderless printing, and Wi-Fi, which supports a variety of printing protocols.

