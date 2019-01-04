CES 2019 Exhibitor Profiles: 3i Inc. to EyeQue

CES, the world’s largest gathering for the consumer technology industry,
takes place January 8 – 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. Please note the
following important information.
Company:
3i Inc.
Booth:
60526
Web:
www.getpivo.com
We had a crazy idea to make filming on a smartphone insanely
creative and powerful.
Let's build a smart interactive pod that enables anyone with a
smartphone to create dynamic interactive videos, images and GIFs in
just a few taps of the screen.
At its core, Pivo is about letting vloggers, instagrammers and
just about anyone else be free from technological restrictions
when it comes to smartphone content creations, and while Pivo will
only be as creative as you make it be, when it comes to realizing
your creative vision - Pivo has you covered with over 12 quick
creation modes.
Company:
AdvancingDiversity.org & MediaVillage
Booth:
ARIA's Juniper 1 & 2
Web:
www.ces19.com
Over 400 influential marketing, advertising and media industry
leaders are joining forces to honor those advancing diversity at the
Advancing Diversity Honors. MediaVillage is hosting the event in
partnership with Sundance Institute for an immersive Creative
Tensions experience. The program is followed by a FREE Inclusive
Talent Job Fair from 6:30-7:30pm at CES on January 9th at ARIA in
Juniper 1 and 2.
Las Vegas residents, students and CES attendees are invited to the
FREE Job Fair, to learn about positions open in advertising, tech,
media and marketing but MUST register at www.ces19.com. Companies
participating include Active International, BSSP, Dentsu Aegis
Network, Facebook, FreeWheel, Google, Greenspun Media, Hulu,
MediaVillage, Publicis Media, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sundance
Institute, Turner, Univision, Viacom and Xandr.
Company:
AEye
Booth:
2100
Web:
www.aeye.ai
AEye is a world leader in artificial perception systems and the
developer of iDAR™, a new form of intelligent data collection that
enables rapid, dynamic perception and path planning. iDAR combines
the world’s first agile MOEMS LiDAR, pre-fused with a low-light
camera and embedded artificial intelligence - creating
software-definable and extensible hardware that can dynamically
adapt to real-time demands. iDAR delivers higher accuracy, longer
range, and more intelligent information to optimize path planning
software, enabling radically improved autonomous vehicle safety and
performance at a reduced cost.
Company:
AIO
Booth:
50041
Web:
www.numii.io
Innovation Awards Honoree (Tech for a Better World).
Can you imagine a working world without strain? Chances are, you
know someone who is exposed to it, like 38% of our working
population.
Numii® is a bot collective, a swarm intelligence that is creating
the world’s first labor health database, for medical research and
for the world of work. Our dashboard lets you benchmark smart
practices, make healthy choices, and observe improvements.
Anonymized data will be shared around the world, improving our
collective knowledge on health and strain.
Challenge your teams to work safer and easier. Help create healthy,
human factories.
Company:
ANTOP Antenna
Booth:
35564
Web:
www.antopusa.com
ANTOP Antenna, a global leader in the development of digital indoor
and outdoor HDTV antennas utilizes the latest technology and design
to provide consumers with greater options to enjoy free local
Over-The-Air broadcasts and cut the cord from high priced pay TV
services.
ANTOP’s current line-up of more than 60 different outdoor and indoor
digital HDTV antennas illustrates why they have been a leader in the
design, engineering, and manufacturing of TV antennas for more than
36 years.
Look to ANTOP to create the future of digital antenna technologies.
Innovation. Design. Quality.
Company:
August
Booth:
Venetian Palazzo Hospitality Suites
Web:
www.august.com
At August Home, we are all about secure, smart access. Our products
and services give consumers total control over their front door from
a smartphone. Besides enabling in-house hardware, August software
also powers a line of keypad smart locks from sister company Yale,
one of the oldest international brands and respected names in the
lock industry. Ranked number three on the Wall Street Journal's 25
Top Tech Companies to Watch, August is headquartered in San
Francisco, California and was recently acquired by ASSA ABLOY, the
global leader in door opening solutions.
Company:
Baracoda
Booth:
43131
Web:
www.baracoda.com
Press Kit:
http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/CareOS-Artemis/
http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/seraphin/
Founded in 2001, Baracoda Group and its subsidiaries are IoT and
connected health experts delivering innovative platforms for
preventative care from the home to the hotel. Baracoda product
companies include Kolibree, makers of smart toothbrushes, CareOS,
the IoT platform for the connected bathroom, Seraphin, the IoT sleep
guardian angel and Radioline, delivering a new world online radio to
consumers. Our services Alsoft, Baracoda Lab, Flaminem, and Kaertech
partner with global brands to deliver the future of health, beauty,
wellness and preventative care. For more information on Baracoda
visit www.baracoda.com
Company:
Bot3, Inc.
Booth:
27035
Web:
www.bot3-usa.com
Press Kit:
https://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/innovationaward-1/
Bot3 was founded in 2014 in the Silicon Valley and is the leading
provider of robotic visual navigation. We design and develop
cutting-edge VSLAM (Visual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping)
and deep learning technologies that provide trackless solution for
AGVs (Automatic Guided Vehicle) and indoor mobile robots (such as
robotic vacuum cleaners, service robots, etc.), allowing them to
navigate autonomously.
Company:
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Booth:
South Hall 2–MP25561
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
NASDAQ: CDNS
Web:
www.cadence.com
Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to
create the innovative end products that are transforming the way
people live, work and play. Cadence® software, hardware and
semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market
faster. The company’s System Design Enablement strategy helps
customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to
systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud datacenter, automotive,
aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is
listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For.
Learn more at www.cadence.com.
Company:
Cauldryn
Booth:
Sands, 40334
Web:
https://cauldryn.com/
Imagine if your coffee mug could keep temperatures hot all day, boil
water, blend frozen drinks, percolate coffee, and go wherever you
go? Well, now it can. Introducing Cauldryn Coffee.
Cauldryn Coffee is the first smart travel mug to boil water and
maintain temperatures all day from a rechargeable battery for up to
10 hours. With Cauldryn, users can now keep their coffee at exactly
their preferred temperature from room temperature to boiling
(78°-212°F). Key features include Bluetooth connectivity to smart
devices and attachable accessories like a percolator and blender.
Cauldryn is ready when you are.
Company:
CEA
Booth:
51253
Web:
http://www.cea-tech.fr/cea-tech/english/Pages/agen
The Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) is a
French public research organization driving innovation in four main
areas: defense and security, nuclear and renewable energies,
technological research for industry and fundamental research. CEA
leverages the expertise of its 16,000 researchers in nine research
centers to deliver solid solutions to both the public and private
sectors through cooperation projects with worldwide academic and
industrial partners. In 2017, Clarivate Analytics identified CEA as
the most innovative research organization in Europe. CEA has created
+200 start-ups since 1972. More info: www.cea.fr
Company:
Cinemo GmbH
Booth:
Suite 2992
Web:
www.cinemo.com
Cinemo has become a global leader in automotive grade multimedia
playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud
middleware. Optimized for virtually any operating system and SoC
used in the infotainment market, Cinemo provides the fastest
time-to-market while ensuring the highest quality and performance.
Cinemo’s solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and
high automotive / In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system head and rear
seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use
cases. Cinemo acquired a very strong reputation among the automotive
industry and privileged to be recognized with eight awards for our
work.
Company:
Click2YourShop
Booth:
50845
Web:
https://click2yourshop.com/
Community stores and small shops are the heartbeat of a
neighborhood, and you can help support these establishments in their
ongoing struggle against the big anchor store retailers.
Click2YourShop provides an all-in-one e-commerce platform designed
to help customers purchase items effectively and efficiently,
directing the consumer to all the products they need along with
special offers from neighboring stores. The mobile application
allows for secure automatic payment processing and immediate product
pickup. Retailers can create and communicate discounts, special
offers and in-store promotions … giving those local establishments
the competitive edge they need. Click2YourShop helps support them.
Company:
Coral Robots, Inc.
Booth:
26900
Web:
https://www.coralrobots.com/
Led by co-founders and brothers Ted and George Ko, Coral is a
human-centric robotics company that will provide an ecosystem of
robotics products thoughtfully designed to enable people to live
easier lives. Since its inception in March 2018, Coral has debuted
an innovative and powerful 2-in-1 vacuum robot, the Coral One, which
includes a hand-held vacuum complete with accessories. Coral
believes that purpose-driven robots empower people to achieve more
and is committed to designing robots for people to enhance their
everyday lives. For more information, visit www.coralrobots.com.
Company:
Danby Appliances
Booth:
Sands, 42750
Web:
www.danbyparcelguard.com
At Danby, we strive to bring new and unique products to market. Our
product innovation and quality in compact, wine and beverage
refrigeration as well as microwaves has made us a leader in North
America for over 70 years. Danby’s latest offering is Parcel Guard –
the smart mailbox designed to keep your online deliveries safe.
Couriers place packages inside Parcel Guard’s anti-theft drop slot,
at which point you receive notification through the smartphone app
that your package is secure. Additional features include Wi-Fi
connectivity, IP camera, motion sensor, tamper alarm and weight
monitor.
Company:
Decayeux
Booth:
Sands, 40534
Web:
http://www.decayeux.com
Founded in 1872, the Decayeux group was first a leader in the
locksmith industry. Today, that tradition is carried on with its
family’s sixth generation, whose passion, innovation, creativity and
drive has helped Decayeux to become the leading European
manufacturer of mailboxes, as well as high security doors.
Decayeux’s MyColisBox is a secure and connected parcel box delivery
system specifically designed to meet the needs of today’s online
shoppers, providing a secure pickup point accessed by a pin code
sent via SMS message to the recipient’s smartphone. At CES 2019,
Decauyeux will introduce Walter, the new mobile app for MyColisBox.
Company:
Deep Marketing
Booth:
50847
Web:
http://www.deepmarketing-cx.com
How can you get to better know and understand customers? Reading
their online product or service reviews is no longer enough. Deep
Marketing is the only CX platform to deploy five Artificial
Intelligence-driven engines to help companies extract and process
the full range customer data to provide greater understanding of
their needs, in order to adapt and develop their services
accordingly. Driven by a combination of passion and clarity, Deep
Marketing deploys semantic analysis, speech to text, emotional voice
analysis, emotion facial detection and platform machine learning to
render the most comprehensive CX platform on the market.
Company:
e-Cassini
Booth:
51042
Web:
https://www.e-cassini.fr/copie-de-accueil
e-Cassini is a collaborative platform that supports the online
management of space based on a 3D point cloud with precise
measurements. This cloud is produced by an exclusive survey
technique which combines LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging)
technologies and topographic techniques. The platform also offers
tools for identifying and managing the public domain online as well
as offers tools for online management of built heritage. Its
collaborative nature and the guarantee of updated data makes it a
revolutionary device that can be exported and saved on the Cloud
where it can be accessed and implemented by all subscribers.
Company:
ECOVACS
Booth:
Sands, 41121
Web:
https://www.ecovacs.com/us
ECOVACS ROBOTICS, a leader in smart home robotics, is pleased to
announce the official launch of its latest AI-powered floor cleaning
robot, the DEEBOT OZMO 960, and its smart autonomous air purifying
robot, the ATMOBOT, at CES 2019. In addition, ECOVACS’ showcase will
feature its award-winning window cleaning robot, the WINBOT X, and
other signature technologies from its DEEBOT range. At the Sands
Expo, Halls A-D, Level 2 (Booth 41121) in the Las Vegas Convention
Center, attendees can visit dedicated demonstration zones to see how
the robots perform in real-life environments, showcasing how
households can be transformed.
Company:
Engage Augmented Reality
Booth:
51541
Web:
www.engageaugmentedreality.com
Engage Augmented Reality is the creator of Pearl AR, a platform that
enables brands to use augmented reality to create a more personal
relationship with their consumers by engaging and informing them on
their brand and product. Pearl AR uses custom AR content to
highlight key features of your product as your customer interacts
with it and collects useful consumer information that can be used to
make important business decisions and create demand and brand
loyalty.
Company:
EyeQue
Booth:
45440
Web:
www.eyeque.com
EyeQue offers accurate, affordable at-home vision tests based on MIT
and proprietary patented technology – enabling anyone, anywhere to
test and track their eyesight. The CES 2019 Innovations
award-winning EyeQue VisionCheck is the world’s first automated
at-home refractometer, measuring nearsightedness, farsightedness,
and astigmatism using an optical smartphone attachment, mobile app
and cloud-based processing. Test results can be used to buy glasses
online and track vision changes overtime. The full portfolio of
EyeQue products will be available for hands-on demonstration during
CES Unveiled, Digital Experience and at booth 45440 in the Sands
Convention Center.
