CES 2019 Exhibitor Profiles: 3i Inc. to EyeQue

CES, the world’s largest gathering for the consumer technology industry, takes place January 8 – 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. Please note the following important information.

Business Wire is the official news wire partner for CES. Listed below are exhibitor profiles for 3i Inc. to EyeQue.

Company: 3i Inc.

Booth: 60526

Web: www.getpivo.com

We had a crazy idea to make filming on a smartphone insanely creative and powerful.

Let's build a smart interactive pod that enables anyone with a smartphone to create dynamic interactive videos, images and GIFs in just a few taps of the screen.

At its core, Pivo is about letting vloggers, instagrammers and just about anyone else be free from technological restrictions when it comes to smartphone content creations, and while Pivo will only be as creative as you make it be, when it comes to realizing your creative vision - Pivo has you covered with over 12 quick creation modes.

Company: AdvancingDiversity.org & MediaVillage

Booth: ARIA's Juniper 1 & 2

Web: www.ces19.com

Over 400 influential marketing, advertising and media industry leaders are joining forces to honor those advancing diversity at the Advancing Diversity Honors. MediaVillage is hosting the event in partnership with Sundance Institute for an immersive Creative Tensions experience. The program is followed by a FREE Inclusive Talent Job Fair from 6:30-7:30pm at CES on January 9th at ARIA in Juniper 1 and 2.

Las Vegas residents, students and CES attendees are invited to the FREE Job Fair, to learn about positions open in advertising, tech, media and marketing but MUST register at www.ces19.com. Companies participating include Active International, BSSP, Dentsu Aegis Network, Facebook, FreeWheel, Google, Greenspun Media, Hulu, MediaVillage, Publicis Media, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sundance Institute, Turner, Univision, Viacom and Xandr.

Company: AEye

Booth: 2100

Web: www.aeye.ai

AEye is a world leader in artificial perception systems and the developer of iDAR™, a new form of intelligent data collection that enables rapid, dynamic perception and path planning. iDAR combines the world’s first agile MOEMS LiDAR, pre-fused with a low-light camera and embedded artificial intelligence - creating software-definable and extensible hardware that can dynamically adapt to real-time demands. iDAR delivers higher accuracy, longer range, and more intelligent information to optimize path planning software, enabling radically improved autonomous vehicle safety and performance at a reduced cost.

Company: AIO

Booth: 50041

Web: www.numii.io

Innovation Awards Honoree (Tech for a Better World).

Can you imagine a working world without strain? Chances are, you know someone who is exposed to it, like 38% of our working population.

Numii® is a bot collective, a swarm intelligence that is creating the world’s first labor health database, for medical research and for the world of work. Our dashboard lets you benchmark smart practices, make healthy choices, and observe improvements.

Anonymized data will be shared around the world, improving our collective knowledge on health and strain.

Challenge your teams to work safer and easier. Help create healthy, human factories.

Company: ANTOP Antenna

Booth: 35564

Web: www.antopusa.com

ANTOP Antenna, a global leader in the development of digital indoor and outdoor HDTV antennas utilizes the latest technology and design to provide consumers with greater options to enjoy free local Over-The-Air broadcasts and cut the cord from high priced pay TV services.

ANTOP’s current line-up of more than 60 different outdoor and indoor digital HDTV antennas illustrates why they have been a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of TV antennas for more than 36 years.

Look to ANTOP to create the future of digital antenna technologies. Innovation. Design. Quality.

Company: August

Booth: Venetian Palazzo Hospitality Suites

Web: www.august.com

At August Home, we are all about secure, smart access. Our products and services give consumers total control over their front door from a smartphone. Besides enabling in-house hardware, August software also powers a line of keypad smart locks from sister company Yale, one of the oldest international brands and respected names in the lock industry. Ranked number three on the Wall Street Journal's 25 Top Tech Companies to Watch, August is headquartered in San Francisco, California and was recently acquired by ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in door opening solutions.

Company: Baracoda

Booth: 43131

Web: www.baracoda.com

Press Kit: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/CareOS-Artemis/

http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/seraphin/

Founded in 2001, Baracoda Group and its subsidiaries are IoT and connected health experts delivering innovative platforms for preventative care from the home to the hotel. Baracoda product companies include Kolibree, makers of smart toothbrushes, CareOS, the IoT platform for the connected bathroom, Seraphin, the IoT sleep guardian angel and Radioline, delivering a new world online radio to consumers. Our services Alsoft, Baracoda Lab, Flaminem, and Kaertech partner with global brands to deliver the future of health, beauty, wellness and preventative care. For more information on Baracoda visit www.baracoda.com

Company: Bot3, Inc.

Booth: 27035

Web: www.bot3-usa.com

Press Kit: https://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/innovationaward-1/

Bot3 was founded in 2014 in the Silicon Valley and is the leading provider of robotic visual navigation. We design and develop cutting-edge VSLAM (Visual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) and deep learning technologies that provide trackless solution for AGVs (Automatic Guided Vehicle) and indoor mobile robots (such as robotic vacuum cleaners, service robots, etc.), allowing them to navigate autonomously.

Company: Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Booth: South Hall 2–MP25561

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: NASDAQ: CDNS

Web: www.cadence.com

Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence® software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s System Design Enablement strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com.

Company: Cauldryn

Booth: Sands, 40334

Web: https://cauldryn.com/

Imagine if your coffee mug could keep temperatures hot all day, boil water, blend frozen drinks, percolate coffee, and go wherever you go? Well, now it can. Introducing Cauldryn Coffee.

Cauldryn Coffee is the first smart travel mug to boil water and maintain temperatures all day from a rechargeable battery for up to 10 hours. With Cauldryn, users can now keep their coffee at exactly their preferred temperature from room temperature to boiling (78°-212°F). Key features include Bluetooth connectivity to smart devices and attachable accessories like a percolator and blender. Cauldryn is ready when you are.

Company: CEA

Booth: 51253

Web: http://www.cea-tech.fr/cea-tech/english/Pages/agen

The Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) is a French public research organization driving innovation in four main areas: defense and security, nuclear and renewable energies, technological research for industry and fundamental research. CEA leverages the expertise of its 16,000 researchers in nine research centers to deliver solid solutions to both the public and private sectors through cooperation projects with worldwide academic and industrial partners. In 2017, Clarivate Analytics identified CEA as the most innovative research organization in Europe. CEA has created +200 start-ups since 1972. More info: www.cea.fr

Company: Cinemo GmbH

Booth: Suite 2992

Web: www.cinemo.com

Cinemo has become a global leader in automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud middleware. Optimized for virtually any operating system and SoC used in the infotainment market, Cinemo provides the fastest time-to-market while ensuring the highest quality and performance. Cinemo’s solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive / In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system head and rear seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases. Cinemo acquired a very strong reputation among the automotive industry and privileged to be recognized with eight awards for our work.

Company: Click2YourShop

Booth: 50845

Web: https://click2yourshop.com/

Community stores and small shops are the heartbeat of a neighborhood, and you can help support these establishments in their ongoing struggle against the big anchor store retailers. Click2YourShop provides an all-in-one e-commerce platform designed to help customers purchase items effectively and efficiently, directing the consumer to all the products they need along with special offers from neighboring stores. The mobile application allows for secure automatic payment processing and immediate product pickup. Retailers can create and communicate discounts, special offers and in-store promotions … giving those local establishments the competitive edge they need. Click2YourShop helps support them.

Company: Coral Robots, Inc.

Booth: 26900

Web: https://www.coralrobots.com/

Led by co-founders and brothers Ted and George Ko, Coral is a human-centric robotics company that will provide an ecosystem of robotics products thoughtfully designed to enable people to live easier lives. Since its inception in March 2018, Coral has debuted an innovative and powerful 2-in-1 vacuum robot, the Coral One, which includes a hand-held vacuum complete with accessories. Coral believes that purpose-driven robots empower people to achieve more and is committed to designing robots for people to enhance their everyday lives. For more information, visit www.coralrobots.com.

Company: Danby Appliances

Booth: Sands, 42750

Web: www.danbyparcelguard.com

At Danby, we strive to bring new and unique products to market. Our product innovation and quality in compact, wine and beverage refrigeration as well as microwaves has made us a leader in North America for over 70 years. Danby’s latest offering is Parcel Guard – the smart mailbox designed to keep your online deliveries safe. Couriers place packages inside Parcel Guard’s anti-theft drop slot, at which point you receive notification through the smartphone app that your package is secure. Additional features include Wi-Fi connectivity, IP camera, motion sensor, tamper alarm and weight monitor.

Company: Decayeux

Booth: Sands, 40534

Web: http://www.decayeux.com

Founded in 1872, the Decayeux group was first a leader in the locksmith industry. Today, that tradition is carried on with its family’s sixth generation, whose passion, innovation, creativity and drive has helped Decayeux to become the leading European manufacturer of mailboxes, as well as high security doors. Decayeux’s MyColisBox is a secure and connected parcel box delivery system specifically designed to meet the needs of today’s online shoppers, providing a secure pickup point accessed by a pin code sent via SMS message to the recipient’s smartphone. At CES 2019, Decauyeux will introduce Walter, the new mobile app for MyColisBox.

Company: Deep Marketing

Booth: 50847

Web: http://www.deepmarketing-cx.com

How can you get to better know and understand customers? Reading their online product or service reviews is no longer enough. Deep Marketing is the only CX platform to deploy five Artificial Intelligence-driven engines to help companies extract and process the full range customer data to provide greater understanding of their needs, in order to adapt and develop their services accordingly. Driven by a combination of passion and clarity, Deep Marketing deploys semantic analysis, speech to text, emotional voice analysis, emotion facial detection and platform machine learning to render the most comprehensive CX platform on the market.

Company: e-Cassini

Booth: 51042

Web: https://www.e-cassini.fr/copie-de-accueil

e-Cassini is a collaborative platform that supports the online management of space based on a 3D point cloud with precise measurements. This cloud is produced by an exclusive survey technique which combines LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technologies and topographic techniques. The platform also offers tools for identifying and managing the public domain online as well as offers tools for online management of built heritage. Its collaborative nature and the guarantee of updated data makes it a revolutionary device that can be exported and saved on the Cloud where it can be accessed and implemented by all subscribers.

Company: ECOVACS

Booth: Sands, 41121

Web: https://www.ecovacs.com/us

ECOVACS ROBOTICS, a leader in smart home robotics, is pleased to announce the official launch of its latest AI-powered floor cleaning robot, the DEEBOT OZMO 960, and its smart autonomous air purifying robot, the ATMOBOT, at CES 2019. In addition, ECOVACS’ showcase will feature its award-winning window cleaning robot, the WINBOT X, and other signature technologies from its DEEBOT range. At the Sands Expo, Halls A-D, Level 2 (Booth 41121) in the Las Vegas Convention Center, attendees can visit dedicated demonstration zones to see how the robots perform in real-life environments, showcasing how households can be transformed.

Company: Engage Augmented Reality

Booth: 51541

Web: www.engageaugmentedreality.com

Engage Augmented Reality is the creator of Pearl AR, a platform that enables brands to use augmented reality to create a more personal relationship with their consumers by engaging and informing them on their brand and product. Pearl AR uses custom AR content to highlight key features of your product as your customer interacts with it and collects useful consumer information that can be used to make important business decisions and create demand and brand loyalty.

Company: EyeQue

Booth: 45440

Web: www.eyeque.com

EyeQue offers accurate, affordable at-home vision tests based on MIT and proprietary patented technology – enabling anyone, anywhere to test and track their eyesight. The CES 2019 Innovations award-winning EyeQue VisionCheck is the world’s first automated at-home refractometer, measuring nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism using an optical smartphone attachment, mobile app and cloud-based processing. Test results can be used to buy glasses online and track vision changes overtime. The full portfolio of EyeQue products will be available for hands-on demonstration during CES Unveiled, Digital Experience and at booth 45440 in the Sands Convention Center.