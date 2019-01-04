CES 2019 Exhibitor Profiles: First Alert to LG Electronics

CES, the world’s largest gathering for the consumer technology industry,
takes place January 8 – 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. Please note the
following important information.
Company:
First Alert
Booth:
Sands, 42316
Web:
https://onelink.firstalert.com/
For 60 years, First Alert has helped protect American homes and
families. The leading home safety brand’s award-winning Onelink
portfolio expands further this year to deliver the next level of
home, and keep families covered with high-end audio, entertainment
and intelligent protection.
Company:
Future Worlds
Booth:
51560 and 51562
Web:
https://futureworlds.com/section/news/
Since its launch in 2015, Future Worlds has been inspiring
Southampton’s students and researchers to change the world with
their ideas. From creating pitch videos, to offering advice and
introductions to a global network of mentors, Future Worlds is
helping at every step of an entrepreneur’s journey. It has supported
startups ranging from implantable medical devices to consumer
electronics and mobile apps. Its impressive range of over 40
highly-respected mentors and investors include directors of Apple
and Salesforce as well as entrepreneurs who have founded billion
dollar companies.
Company:
GAEMS
Booth:
Westgate East Tower
Web:
www.gaemspge.com
Gaming and Entertainment Mobile Systems is a U.S. company created
by gamers, for gamers. GAEMS is known for consistently producing
top quality products including the Vanguard, Sentry, M155 and M240
performance gaming monitors and other gaming accessories. From
college students and professional athletes to CEOs and troops
stationed around the globe, gamers enjoy the mobility, quality and
virtually lag-free competitive advantage of GAEMS.
https://gaemspge.com/
Company:
GIGABYTE Technology Co., Ltd
Booth:
21423, South Hall 1
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
2376.TW
Web:
https://www.gigabyte.com/
GIGABYTE is a global leader in computer technology, and is
committed to providing top-notch consumer products and business
solutions that "Upgrade Your Life."
With products ranging from personal, gaming, professional, business,
servers and cloud system etc., GIGABYTE utilizes its research and
innovation expertise to constantly deliver exceptional products that
truly fulfill users' needs.
GIGABYTE catapulted PC industry with the world renowned Ultra
Durable™ and DualBIOS™ technologies, and is looking to provide
hardware and software integrated solutions that will push AI and
AIoT applications forward and develop the ideal infrastructure for
5G prospects.
Company:
GoSun
Booth:
Sands, 52950
Web:
www.gosun.co
GoSun (Eureka Park, Sands #52950) – Is it possible to use a solar
cooker at night? Without sunlight? Thanks to the Fusion, the new
hybrid portable solar oven from GoSun, you can. As the leading
global name in fuel-free cooking, GoSun has delivered thousands of
stoves in more than 60 countries that can heat up to 550 degrees F.
This grill can cook a meal within 20 minutes using nothing other
than sunshine as fuel. With three different products already on the
market, GoSun grills are portable, easy to use and perfect for
camping, tailgates, RV trips, boats, and backyard use.
Company:
Hampton Products International
Booth:
43146
Web:
http://hamptonproducts.com/
Press Kit:
http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/arraybyhampton/
Hampton Products is a leading innovator of security hardware
products and a trusted leader in the security space, dedicated to
serving consumers with stylish, secure products and solutions that
are easy to install and easy to use. In addition to their Array by
Hampton connected home family of products and BenjiLock by Hampton
brands, the company has sold more than 1.5 billion door locks,
padlocks, door hardware and security lights for more than 25 years,
including Brink’s® door hardware, padlocks and security lighting,
Wright Products® door hardware and Keeper® and Cargo Zone® cargo
products.
Company:
He You
Booth:
50853
Web:
www.heyou-app.com
He You is an innovative mobile and digital solution designed to help
restaurant owners increase revenues while positively impacting the
overall customer experience. Engineered for seamless integration
into a restaurant’s ordering and payment systems, He You is the
world’s first mobile application designed to solve the problems of
long wait lines and slow service. Owners receive pre-paid orders in
real time with no royalties due to external services such as Uber
Eats or Deliveroo. He You also accommodates multiple languages to
service the needs of customers from all corners of the globe.
Company:
HTP (Suzhou) Optoelectronic Technology
Booth:
61511
Web:
www.htp.com.cn
HTP commits itself to the researching & developing, manufacturing
and marketing of 3LCD Full HD projectors, LED single LCD
projectors as well as DLP multi-media projectors. Our projectors
have been widely used in the entertainment venues, such as KTVs,
Bars, as well as home theaters; what’s more, they have been
exported to North & South America, Western Europe, Australia, and
Southeastern Asia. The brand “Poner & Saund” has earned extremely
good reputation for its superb performance; our annual sales has
led the China projector industry for twenty years.
Company:
HumanEyes / Vuze
Booth:
21411
Web:
https://vuze.camera/
HumanEyes is a pioneer in 3D and animated content creation and holds
more than 70 patents covering relevant technologies and processes
across the photography, video, imaging and VR industries.
Recognizing the growth potential in VR, HumanEyes has focused its
longstanding experience in the space to provide end-to-end VR video
solutions that make the creation of virtual and augmented reality
content easy and accessible to everyone from professionals to
consumers. As the vibrant VR and AR market segments develop,
HumanEyes is helping define the innovation standards that will drive
mass appeal with breakthrough hardware and software developments
found in its Vuze VR cameras.
Company:
Humanscale
Booth:
35617
Web:
www.humanscale.com
Press Kit:
http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/humanscale/
Humanscale leverages new technology and functional design to
transform traditional offices into active, intelligent workspaces.
As the leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance
ergonomic products, Humanscale improves the health and comfort of
work life. Committed to making a net-positive impact on the earth
as well as our customers, Humanscale offers award-winning products
designed with a focus on function, simplicity and longevity. For
more information, visit www.humanscale.com.
Company:
Hyundai Mobis
Booth:
3931 (North Hall)
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
KRX:012330
Web:
http://www.mobis.co.kr
Hyundai Mobis is a global tier-1 automotive supplier established
in 1977, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. The corporate philosophy
is to become a lifetime partner with technologies for automobiles
and people.
At CES 2019, Hyundai Mobis will showcase its vision of the car of
the future and innovations including new autonomous driving,
eco-friendly, intelligent lighting, and infotainment and cockpit
experience technologies.
At Hyundai Mobis’ more than 4,700 square foot exhibit, attendees
will be able to interact with Autonomous Driving Interior Concept
Car complete with Virtual Touch Technology, Emotional Recognition
Technology, Windshield Display Technology and Hydrogen Fuel Cell
Technology.
Company:
Hyundai Technology
Booth:
Sands, 46349
Web:
https://www.hyundaitechnology.com/
Hyundai is a globally recognized brand that offers a variety of
technology products throughout the world. Hyundai is constantly
expanding the possibilities of computing, memory and storage not
only due to our organic growth, but our competitive edge and
constant breakthroughs with products. We take pride in providing
innovative technological devices worldwide.
Hyundai is committed to bringing the latest technology solutions to
consumers in the form of elegant, stylish products built to last.
Our mission is to continue earning the faith and trust of our
customers with every single product we manufacture.
Company:
IAM Robotics
Booth:
53122; Suite 30-123
Web:
https://www.iamrobotics.com/
In the U.S. alone, consumers spend 40 billion hours picking items
from shelves. As shoppers move online, there isn’t enough labor to
help retailers scale and fulfill orders. IAM Robotics offers an
autonomous mobile picking robot that is transforming the future of
shopping by closing the labor gap in warehouses and retail stores.
With IAM, retailers not only sustain their business, but they
elevate their offerings to create a new shopping experience that
increases their competitiveness. The future of shopping is here.
Company:
Itron
Booth:
Venetian Palazzo Hospitality Suites
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
ITRI
Web:
www.itron.com
Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably
deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than
100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services,
meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity,
gas and water resources for the people they serve. At CES 2019,
Itron will demonstrate mixed reality for the industrial Internet of
Things. From enhancements to streetlight infrastructure to altering
traffic patterns, the Itron Idea Labs demonstration enables users to
visualize real-world use cases using cutting edge technologies and
experience the impact of data driven plans before they are
implemented.
Company:
Jabra
Booth:
South Hall 4 - #352
Web:
www.jabra.com
Jabra is a leader in engineering communications and sound
solutions – innovating to empower both consumers and businesses.
Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to letting people
hear more, do more, and be more than they ever thought possible.
Through sound, we help transform lives. Jabra engineering
excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering
work. This allows us to create integrated headsets and
communications tools that help professionals work more
productively; and wireless headphones and earbuds that let
consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media.
Company:
JAM Audio
Booth:
14041
Web:
www.jamaudio.com
Lifestyle audio maker, JAM Audio, seamlessly integrates music with
lifestyle by introducing a new standard that is expected of audio
devices - exceptional sound quality and features at an affordable
price. Made to reflect your personal style, JAM Audio is about your
everyday experience with sound. We provide the speakers, the stylish
design, and the pop of color. You Just Add Music. JAMaudio.com
Company:
JCPal
Booth:
36726
Web:
https://jcpal.com/
We’ve been designing and manufacturing technology products for a
decade now. Our goal over the years has remained constant - to
create elegantly simple yet cleverly functional accessories for the
mobile and computing devices you use every day, designing them to
last, no matter where life takes you. Located in Vancouver, Canada
and with offices in China and Germany, we deliver exceptional
quality products to people in the Americas, Europe and across Asia,
both through retail stores and online.
Company:
Kingston Technology
Booth:
Venetian Ste #30-235
Web:
www.kingston.com/us
Kingston Technology Company, Inc. is a world leader in memory
products and technology solutions. Through its global network of
subsidiaries, affiliates and manufacturing facilities, Kingston
designs, manufactures, tests and distributes DRAM, Flash and
Embedded memory solutions as well as peripheral products via its
HyperX gaming brand.
Founded in 1987, with a single product offering, Kingston now offers
more than 2,000 memory products and SSDs for notebooks, desktops,
and data centers. Kingston products support nearly every device that
uses memory for consumer products including wearables, handheld
scanners, smart beds, robotic vacuums and other smart devices.
Company:
Kuzzle
Booth:
50859 in Eureka Park
Web:
https://kuzzle.io/company/about-us/press
After two years of R&D, French Tech startup Kuzzle has released
Europe’s first open-source backend solution that is cloud agnostic,
extensible, multi-device, multi-platform and multi-protocol that
natively supports a wide range of advanced functionality to help
bring innovative applications to life in just weeks. Kuzzle provides
ready-to-use advanced features for web, mobile, and IoT including
real-time, geotracking, geofencing, security, user and device
authentication. With Kuzzle, companies boost their digital
transformation, reduce their time-to-market for innovative apps and
focus on what matters the most: the digital customer experience and
journey.
Company:
Kwikset
Booth:
42137
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
NYSE: SPB
Web:
www.kwikset.com
Kwikset®, a division Spectrum Brands, Inc., is the leading
residential lock manufacturer, making homeowners feel safe since
1946. Kwikset works hard to understand the world you live in, so
that we can do everything we can to protect it. Kwikset’s
unwavering commitment to meeting homeowners’ needs inspired its
smart lock portfolio, which will be showcased at its booth in the
Smart Home Marketplace located in CES Tech West (Booth #42137).
Media will get an exclusive first look at three new smart locks.
Pushing the boundaries of innovation, Kwikset is making it easier
than ever to improve smart home security.
Company:
LetinAR Co., Ltd.
Booth:
50516
Web:
https://letinar.com
LetinAR develops an optical system for AR smart glasses, which plays
the same role as smartphone displays. The optical system consists of
LetinAR’s self-developed “Pin Mirror (“PinMR™”) lens” and a
microdisplay made by external partners.
With LetinAR PinMR™ lens, smart glasses manufacturers can build
smart glasses worn like a pair of conventional glasses. The simple
structure of PinMR™ Lens module can facilitate mass production.
PinMR™ Lens shows wider virtual screen than the currently available
optical systems while more accurately expressing colors. PinMR™ Lens
can also show a clear image without inducing dizziness because it is
able to extend the Depth of Field (DOF) multiple times.
LetinAR will begin providing PinMR™ Lens samples next year, making
it possible for smart glasses manufacturers to evaluate the
potential of using PinMR™ lens for their own products.
Company:
LG Electronics
Booth:
Central Hall, 11100
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
Korea Stock Exchange, 066570
Web:
www.lg.com
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the
North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion
global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United
States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home
entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air
conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components.
The “Life’s Good” marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to
people’s happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow.
LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year.
https://ces2019.lgusnewsroom.com/.
|