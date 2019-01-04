CES 2019 Exhibitor Profiles: First Alert to LG Electronics

CES, the world’s largest gathering for the consumer technology industry, takes place January 8 – 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. Please note the following important information.

Business Wire is the official news wire partner for CES. Listed below are exhibitor profiles for First Alert to LG Electronics.

Company: First Alert

Booth: Sands, 42316

Web: https://onelink.firstalert.com/

For 60 years, First Alert has helped protect American homes and families. The leading home safety brand’s award-winning Onelink portfolio expands further this year to deliver the next level of home, and keep families covered with high-end audio, entertainment and intelligent protection.

Company: Future Worlds

Booth: 51560 and 51562

Web: https://futureworlds.com/section/news/

Since its launch in 2015, Future Worlds has been inspiring Southampton’s students and researchers to change the world with their ideas. From creating pitch videos, to offering advice and introductions to a global network of mentors, Future Worlds is helping at every step of an entrepreneur’s journey. It has supported startups ranging from implantable medical devices to consumer electronics and mobile apps. Its impressive range of over 40 highly-respected mentors and investors include directors of Apple and Salesforce as well as entrepreneurs who have founded billion dollar companies.

Company: GAEMS

Booth: Westgate East Tower

Web: www.gaemspge.com

Gaming and Entertainment Mobile Systems is a U.S. company created by gamers, for gamers. GAEMS is known for consistently producing top quality products including the Vanguard, Sentry, M155 and M240 performance gaming monitors and other gaming accessories. From college students and professional athletes to CEOs and troops stationed around the globe, gamers enjoy the mobility, quality and virtually lag-free competitive advantage of GAEMS. https://gaemspge.com/

Company: GIGABYTE Technology Co., Ltd

Booth: 21423, South Hall 1

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: 2376.TW

Web: https://www.gigabyte.com/

GIGABYTE is a global leader in computer technology, and is committed to providing top-notch consumer products and business solutions that "Upgrade Your Life."

With products ranging from personal, gaming, professional, business, servers and cloud system etc., GIGABYTE utilizes its research and innovation expertise to constantly deliver exceptional products that truly fulfill users' needs.

GIGABYTE catapulted PC industry with the world renowned Ultra Durable™ and DualBIOS™ technologies, and is looking to provide hardware and software integrated solutions that will push AI and AIoT applications forward and develop the ideal infrastructure for 5G prospects.

Company: GoSun

Booth: Sands, 52950

Web: www.gosun.co

GoSun (Eureka Park, Sands #52950) – Is it possible to use a solar cooker at night? Without sunlight? Thanks to the Fusion, the new hybrid portable solar oven from GoSun, you can. As the leading global name in fuel-free cooking, GoSun has delivered thousands of stoves in more than 60 countries that can heat up to 550 degrees F. This grill can cook a meal within 20 minutes using nothing other than sunshine as fuel. With three different products already on the market, GoSun grills are portable, easy to use and perfect for camping, tailgates, RV trips, boats, and backyard use.

Company: Hampton Products International

Booth: 43146

Web: http://hamptonproducts.com/

Press Kit: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/arraybyhampton/

Hampton Products is a leading innovator of security hardware products and a trusted leader in the security space, dedicated to serving consumers with stylish, secure products and solutions that are easy to install and easy to use. In addition to their Array by Hampton connected home family of products and BenjiLock by Hampton brands, the company has sold more than 1.5 billion door locks, padlocks, door hardware and security lights for more than 25 years, including Brink’s® door hardware, padlocks and security lighting, Wright Products® door hardware and Keeper® and Cargo Zone® cargo products.

Company: He You

Booth: 50853

Web: www.heyou-app.com

He You is an innovative mobile and digital solution designed to help restaurant owners increase revenues while positively impacting the overall customer experience. Engineered for seamless integration into a restaurant’s ordering and payment systems, He You is the world’s first mobile application designed to solve the problems of long wait lines and slow service. Owners receive pre-paid orders in real time with no royalties due to external services such as Uber Eats or Deliveroo. He You also accommodates multiple languages to service the needs of customers from all corners of the globe.

Company: HTP (Suzhou) Optoelectronic Technology

Booth: 61511

Web: www.htp.com.cn

HTP commits itself to the researching & developing, manufacturing and marketing of 3LCD Full HD projectors, LED single LCD projectors as well as DLP multi-media projectors. Our projectors have been widely used in the entertainment venues, such as KTVs, Bars, as well as home theaters; what’s more, they have been exported to North & South America, Western Europe, Australia, and Southeastern Asia. The brand “Poner & Saund” has earned extremely good reputation for its superb performance; our annual sales has led the China projector industry for twenty years.

Company: HumanEyes / Vuze

Booth: 21411

Web: https://vuze.camera/

HumanEyes is a pioneer in 3D and animated content creation and holds more than 70 patents covering relevant technologies and processes across the photography, video, imaging and VR industries. Recognizing the growth potential in VR, HumanEyes has focused its longstanding experience in the space to provide end-to-end VR video solutions that make the creation of virtual and augmented reality content easy and accessible to everyone from professionals to consumers. As the vibrant VR and AR market segments develop, HumanEyes is helping define the innovation standards that will drive mass appeal with breakthrough hardware and software developments found in its Vuze VR cameras.

Company: Humanscale

Booth: 35617

Web: www.humanscale.com

Press Kit: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/humanscale/

Humanscale leverages new technology and functional design to transform traditional offices into active, intelligent workspaces. As the leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance ergonomic products, Humanscale improves the health and comfort of work life. Committed to making a net-positive impact on the earth as well as our customers, Humanscale offers award-winning products designed with a focus on function, simplicity and longevity. For more information, visit www.humanscale.com.

Company: Hyundai Mobis

Booth: 3931 (North Hall)

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: KRX:012330

Web: http://www.mobis.co.kr

Hyundai Mobis is a global tier-1 automotive supplier established in 1977, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. The corporate philosophy is to become a lifetime partner with technologies for automobiles and people.

At CES 2019, Hyundai Mobis will showcase its vision of the car of the future and innovations including new autonomous driving, eco-friendly, intelligent lighting, and infotainment and cockpit experience technologies.

At Hyundai Mobis’ more than 4,700 square foot exhibit, attendees will be able to interact with Autonomous Driving Interior Concept Car complete with Virtual Touch Technology, Emotional Recognition Technology, Windshield Display Technology and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology.

Company: Hyundai Technology

Booth: Sands, 46349

Web: https://www.hyundaitechnology.com/

Hyundai is a globally recognized brand that offers a variety of technology products throughout the world. Hyundai is constantly expanding the possibilities of computing, memory and storage not only due to our organic growth, but our competitive edge and constant breakthroughs with products. We take pride in providing innovative technological devices worldwide.

Hyundai is committed to bringing the latest technology solutions to consumers in the form of elegant, stylish products built to last. Our mission is to continue earning the faith and trust of our customers with every single product we manufacture.

Company: IAM Robotics

Booth: 53122; Suite 30-123

Web: https://www.iamrobotics.com/

In the U.S. alone, consumers spend 40 billion hours picking items from shelves. As shoppers move online, there isn’t enough labor to help retailers scale and fulfill orders. IAM Robotics offers an autonomous mobile picking robot that is transforming the future of shopping by closing the labor gap in warehouses and retail stores. With IAM, retailers not only sustain their business, but they elevate their offerings to create a new shopping experience that increases their competitiveness. The future of shopping is here.

Company: Itron

Booth: Venetian Palazzo Hospitality Suites

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: ITRI

Web: www.itron.com

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. At CES 2019, Itron will demonstrate mixed reality for the industrial Internet of Things. From enhancements to streetlight infrastructure to altering traffic patterns, the Itron Idea Labs demonstration enables users to visualize real-world use cases using cutting edge technologies and experience the impact of data driven plans before they are implemented.

Company: Jabra

Booth: South Hall 4 - #352

Web: www.jabra.com

Jabra is a leader in engineering communications and sound solutions – innovating to empower both consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to letting people hear more, do more, and be more than they ever thought possible. Through sound, we help transform lives. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work. This allows us to create integrated headsets and communications tools that help professionals work more productively; and wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media.

Company: JAM Audio

Booth: 14041

Web: www.jamaudio.com

Lifestyle audio maker, JAM Audio, seamlessly integrates music with lifestyle by introducing a new standard that is expected of audio devices - exceptional sound quality and features at an affordable price. Made to reflect your personal style, JAM Audio is about your everyday experience with sound. We provide the speakers, the stylish design, and the pop of color. You Just Add Music. JAMaudio.com

Company: JCPal

Booth: 36726

Web: https://jcpal.com/

We’ve been designing and manufacturing technology products for a decade now. Our goal over the years has remained constant - to create elegantly simple yet cleverly functional accessories for the mobile and computing devices you use every day, designing them to last, no matter where life takes you. Located in Vancouver, Canada and with offices in China and Germany, we deliver exceptional quality products to people in the Americas, Europe and across Asia, both through retail stores and online.

Company: Kingston Technology

Booth: Venetian Ste #30-235

Web: www.kingston.com/us

Kingston Technology Company, Inc. is a world leader in memory products and technology solutions. Through its global network of subsidiaries, affiliates and manufacturing facilities, Kingston designs, manufactures, tests and distributes DRAM, Flash and Embedded memory solutions as well as peripheral products via its HyperX gaming brand.

Founded in 1987, with a single product offering, Kingston now offers more than 2,000 memory products and SSDs for notebooks, desktops, and data centers. Kingston products support nearly every device that uses memory for consumer products including wearables, handheld scanners, smart beds, robotic vacuums and other smart devices.

Company: Kuzzle

Booth: 50859 in Eureka Park

Web: https://kuzzle.io/company/about-us/press

After two years of R&D, French Tech startup Kuzzle has released Europe’s first open-source backend solution that is cloud agnostic, extensible, multi-device, multi-platform and multi-protocol that natively supports a wide range of advanced functionality to help bring innovative applications to life in just weeks. Kuzzle provides ready-to-use advanced features for web, mobile, and IoT including real-time, geotracking, geofencing, security, user and device authentication. With Kuzzle, companies boost their digital transformation, reduce their time-to-market for innovative apps and focus on what matters the most: the digital customer experience and journey.

Company: Kwikset

Booth: 42137

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: NYSE: SPB

Web: www.kwikset.com

Kwikset®, a division Spectrum Brands, Inc., is the leading residential lock manufacturer, making homeowners feel safe since 1946. Kwikset works hard to understand the world you live in, so that we can do everything we can to protect it. Kwikset’s unwavering commitment to meeting homeowners’ needs inspired its smart lock portfolio, which will be showcased at its booth in the Smart Home Marketplace located in CES Tech West (Booth #42137). Media will get an exclusive first look at three new smart locks. Pushing the boundaries of innovation, Kwikset is making it easier than ever to improve smart home security.

Company: LetinAR Co., Ltd.

Booth: 50516

Web: https://letinar.com

LetinAR develops an optical system for AR smart glasses, which plays the same role as smartphone displays. The optical system consists of LetinAR’s self-developed “Pin Mirror (“PinMR™”) lens” and a microdisplay made by external partners.

With LetinAR PinMR™ lens, smart glasses manufacturers can build smart glasses worn like a pair of conventional glasses. The simple structure of PinMR™ Lens module can facilitate mass production. PinMR™ Lens shows wider virtual screen than the currently available optical systems while more accurately expressing colors. PinMR™ Lens can also show a clear image without inducing dizziness because it is able to extend the Depth of Field (DOF) multiple times.

LetinAR will begin providing PinMR™ Lens samples next year, making it possible for smart glasses manufacturers to evaluate the potential of using PinMR™ lens for their own products.

Company: LG Electronics

Booth: Central Hall, 11100

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: Korea Stock Exchange, 066570

Web: www.lg.com

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components.

The “Life’s Good” marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people’s happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow.