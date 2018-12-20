CES 2019: Kia prepares for post-autonomous driving era with AI-based real-time emotion recognition technology

Kia to unveil new in-car tech for the future 'emotive driving ' era at CES 2019

R.E.A.D. System is the automotive industry's first technology converging human senses-oriented in-cabin environment control and AI-based emotional intelligence

Kia Motors will preview a range of new technologies developed for the post-autonomous driving era at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next month.

Kia's interactive 'Space of Emotive Driving' exhibit looks to a future when autonomous driving is the norm and priority is given to improving the human mobility experience. Central to this concept is Kia's new Real-time Emotion Adaptive Driving (R.E.A.D.) System - a world's first technology developed based on a joint research collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab's Affective Computing group.

R.E.A.D. System can optimize and personalize a vehicle cabin space by analyzing a driver's emotional state in real-time through artificial intelligence-based bio-signal recognition technology. The technology monitors a driver's emotional state and tailors the interior environment according to its assessment - potentially altering conditions relating to the human senses within the cabin, creating a more joyful mobility experience.

Mr. Albert Biermann, President and Head of Research & Development Division of Kia Motors, said, 'We have developed R.E.A.D. System to create an interactive future mobility in-cabin space by converging cutting edge vehicle control technology and AI-based emotional intelligence. Consequently, R.E.A.D. System will enable continuous communication between drivers and vehicles through the unspoken language of 'emotional feeling', thereby providing an optimized human senses-oriented space for drivers in real-time.'