CES 2019: Kia prepares for post-autonomous driving era with AI-based real-time emotion recognition technology

-
Kia to unveil new in-car tech for the future 'emotive driving' era at CES 2019
-
R.E.A.D. System is the automotive industry's first technology converging human senses-oriented in-cabin environment control and AI-based emotional intelligence
Kia Motors will preview a range of new technologies developed for the post-autonomous driving era at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next month.
Kia's interactive 'Space of Emotive Driving' exhibit looks to a future when autonomous driving is the norm and priority is given to improving the human mobility experience. Central to this concept is Kia's new Real-time Emotion Adaptive Driving (R.E.A.D.) System - a world's first technology developed based on a joint research collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab's Affective Computing group.
R.E.A.D. System can optimize and personalize a vehicle cabin space by analyzing a driver's emotional state in real-time through artificial intelligence-based bio-signal recognition technology. The technology monitors a driver's emotional state and tailors the interior environment according to its assessment - potentially altering conditions relating to the human senses within the cabin, creating a more joyful mobility experience.
Mr. Albert Biermann, President and Head of Research & Development Division of Kia Motors, said, 'We have developed R.E.A.D. System to create an interactive future mobility in-cabin space by converging cutting edge vehicle control technology and AI-based emotional intelligence. Consequently, R.E.A.D. System will enable continuous communication between drivers and vehicles through the unspoken language of 'emotional feeling', thereby providing an optimized human senses-oriented space for drivers in real-time.'
Disclaimer
KIA Motors Corporation published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2018 02:39:11 UTC