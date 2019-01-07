CES 2019: Kingston to Showcase Upcoming Consumer, Enterprise SSDs and Everyday Life Embedded Solutions

Kingston
Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology
Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology
solutions, will once again share upcoming products for consumers and
business customers at CES®
2019. For over three decades, Kingston’s industry-leading products and
technology solutions have provided great performance, reliability and
consistency, and this year will be no different.
CES 2019: For over three decades, Kingston's industry-leading products and technology solutions have provided great performance, reliability and consistency, and this year will be no different (Photo: Business Wire)
Kingston will demo:
-
Next generation four-channel NVMe M.2 SSDs providing consumers of all
levels blazing speeds and high performance.
-
A side of the company that is rarely seen is its embedded solutions
which power products found in your everyday life.
-
High-endurance microSD cards for devices such as security and dash
cameras.
-
8K video editing station powered by an upcoming U.2 NVMe SSD and data
center SATA SSDs in RAID 0. For the past few years, Kingston has been
working with the movie industry in Hollywood for its content capture
and postproduction needs. The demo includes some of the tools studios
use:
-
DC1000M NVMe U.2 SSD will be Kingston’s first U.2 form factor SSD
offering over 5x the performance of SATA SSDs. It is perfect for
system integrators designing next-gen., high-performance NVMe
servers and storage arrays for Tier 2 Cloud providers and hosting
companies running either OEM or white box server platforms.
-
Data Center 500R (DC500R) and Data Center 500M (DC500M) SATA SSDs.
DC500R is optimized for read-centric workloads and DC500M is
suited for workloads featuring a high mix of reads and writes.
Both drives offer endurance ranges that satisfy 80 percent of the
world’s workload requirements and are designed with Quality of
Service (QoS) as the primary criteria to ensure predictability and
consistency in IO and latency delivery.
“We are proud to be back for another year at CES to share our upcoming
products,” said Craig Tilmont, director of marketing, Kingston. “Whether
it’s our SSDs, encrypted USBs, or other Flash or embedded solutions, we
hope that those who visit the Kingston suite fully recognize our
continued dedication to offering consistent, high-performing solutions.
As needs change we’re happy to support all our customers ― client to
enterprise ― with products that deliver.”
Members of the media are encouraged to email pr@kingston.com
to schedule a meeting (by appointment only) during CES 2019.
About Kingston Technology Company, Inc.
Kingston Digital,
Inc. (“KDI”) is the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology
Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent manufacturer of memory
products. Established in 2008, KDI is headquartered in Fountain Valley,
California, USA. For more information, please visit kingston.com
Editor's Note:
For additional information, evaluation units or
executive interviews, please contact David Leong, Kingston Technology
Company, Inc., 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708,
714-438-1817 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room
at kingston.com/company/press/
Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston
Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston
Digital, Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of
their respective owners. ©2019
