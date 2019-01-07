CES 2019: Kuzzle to Showcase Expanded IoT Backend Solution to Reduce Product Time-to-Market by 40 Percent

Meet Kuzzle at Booth #50859 in Eureka Park at the Sands Expo Center

Kuzzle, a French publisher of an open source backend platform for mobile and Internet of Things (IoT), today announced plans to showcase their expanded backend suite with ready-to-use advanced features at CES Las Vegas, January 8-11. Kuzzle will exhibit from Booth #50859 in Eureka Park in the Sands Expo Center.

Kuzzle will present this year’s latest and most advanced IoT and mobile features like geospatial search and geo-fencing. By 2020, 20 billion connected objects will become active, up from the 8.5 billion presently in use. From energy and utilities to healthcare and smart buildings, Kuzzle’s backend platform supports digital transformation by dramatically simplifying and accelerating application development, reducing product time-to-market by 40 percent while delivering a seamless customer experience. The Kuzzle solution has been deployed for Biogen pharmaceuticals in the USA, William Reed Business Media in the United Kingdom, the EKO mobile bank of Credit Agricole, the SNCF Railway company in France and more recently, the European search engine Qwant.

“The challenge today for companies is their ability to release digital products and services quickly in response to innovations led by more agile startups,” explains Jacques Le Conte, CEO at Kuzzle. “Kuzzle’s backend drastically accelerates the time to market of IoT and mobile innovations by offering functionality that brings value to the end user, such as real-time notifications or device geolocation. With this framework, our goal is to provide businesses and organizations the same tools as those available to the big tech companies of today.”

The company’s open source backend includes a scalable server, multi-protocol API that allow applications to run on multiple devices and platforms, an administration console, real-time data storage in a cloud database, advanced search (text, geospatial, facets, etc.), the ability to filter the data subscribed, geolocation, geofencing, mathematical functions, device provisioning, user authentication turnkey features and the ability to visualize data analytics in real time.

About Kuzzle

Kuzzle is a French Tech start-up launched in 2015. It edits an installable and cloud-agnostic open source backend that allows the development of digital applications. The solution is equipped with advanced features for IoT and Mobile such as security and authentication, API and real-time data management, geolocation or geofencing.

