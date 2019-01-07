CES 2019: Kuzzle to Showcase Expanded IoT Backend Solution to Reduce Product Time-to-Market by 40 Percent

Kuzzle, a French publisher of an open source backend platform for mobile
and Internet of Things (IoT), today announced plans to showcase their
expanded backend suite with ready-to-use advanced features at CES Las
Vegas, January 8-11. Kuzzle will exhibit from Booth #50859 in Eureka
Park in the Sands Expo Center.
Kuzzle will present this year’s latest and most advanced IoT and mobile
features like geospatial search and geo-fencing. By 2020, 20
billion connected objects will become active, up from the 8.5
billion presently in use. From energy and utilities to healthcare and
smart buildings, Kuzzle’s backend platform supports digital
transformation by dramatically simplifying and accelerating application
development, reducing product time-to-market by 40 percent while
delivering a seamless customer experience. The Kuzzle solution has been
deployed for Biogen pharmaceuticals in the USA, William Reed Business
Media in the United Kingdom, the EKO mobile bank of Credit Agricole, the
SNCF Railway company in France and more recently, the European search
engine Qwant.
“The challenge today for companies is their ability to release
digital products and services quickly in response to innovations led by
more agile startups,” explains Jacques Le Conte, CEO at Kuzzle.
“Kuzzle’s backend drastically accelerates the time to market of IoT and
mobile innovations by offering functionality that brings value to the
end user, such as real-time notifications or device geolocation. With
this framework, our goal is to provide businesses and organizations the
same tools as those available to the big tech companies of today.”
The company’s open source backend includes a scalable server,
multi-protocol API that allow applications to run on multiple devices
and platforms, an administration console, real-time data storage in a
cloud database, advanced search (text, geospatial, facets, etc.), the
ability to filter the data subscribed, geolocation, geofencing,
mathematical functions, device provisioning, user authentication turnkey
features and the ability to visualize data analytics in real time.
About Kuzzle
Kuzzle is a French Tech start-up launched in 2015. It edits an
installable and cloud-agnostic open source backend that allows the
development of digital applications. The solution is equipped with
advanced features for IoT and Mobile such as security and
authentication, API and real-time data management, geolocation or
geofencing.
Further information: https://kuzzle.io/
