CES 2019: New HyperX Lineup Takes Gaming Performance and Comfort to New Levels

HyperX Cloud Orbit and Cloud Orbit S Headsets, HyperX Quadcast Microphone, and HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB 16GB Modules Enhance Gaming at All Levels

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today expanded its award-winning lineup across product lines with the HyperX Quadcast Standalone Microphone, HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB 16GB modules, and new HyperX Cloud Orbit and Cloud Orbit S Headsets featuring AudezeTM and Waves® Technology. HyperX also unveiled the HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB gaming mouse and HyperX Cloud Alpha purple edition headset.

“There’s nothing like CES to put a spotlight on the HyperX commitment to delivering high-performance gaming products for all levels of gamers,” said Mark Leathem, vice president, HyperX. “Whether immersing yourself in a game of Battle Royale, battling friends while playing online basketball, or throwing down from your couch in a fighting game on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox, the new high-performance HyperX products further enhance your gameplay experience.”

The latest HyperX line of products add new levels of comfort, performance and control, and are designed to enhance gameplay for gamers at all levels.

HyperX Quadcast Standalone Microphone: The HyperX Quadcast is a standalone microphone designed to meet the exacting demands of PC, PlayStation 4, and Mac professional or aspiring streamers. The QuadCast features an anti-vibration shock mount, an easily-accessible gain control adjustment, four selectable polar patterns, and tap-to-mute functionality with convenient LED lighting to indicate broadcast status. With crystal clear voice capturing, Quadcast connects streamers to their viewers like never before.

The new HyperX products will be on display and demonstrated at CES during CES Unveiled, Pepcom Digital Experience and in the HyperX demo suite at the Venetian Hotel (Tower Suite #30-236), Jan. 7-10.

Availability

The new products will be available through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets as follows:

HyperX Quadcast Standalone Microphone – Available beginning in March at $139.99 MSRP

HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB 16GB Modules – Available beginning in January starting at $167 MSRP

HyperX Cloud Orbit and Cloud Orbit S Headset – Available beginning Q2 at $299.99 and $329.99 MSRP respectively

HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB Gaming Mouse – Available beginning Q2 at $59.99 MSRP

HyperX Cloud Alpha Purple Edition – Available beginning Q2 at $99.99 MSRP

HyperX Cloud MIX Gaming Headset with Bluetooth Technology – Now available globally at $199.99 MSRP

HyperX Quadcast Standalone Microphone Specifications

Microphone

Power consumption: 5V 125mA

Sample/bit rate: 48kHz/16-bit

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Condenser type: Three 14mm condensers

Polar patterns: Stereo, Omnidirectional, Cardioid, Bidirectional

Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz

Sensitivity: -36dB (1V/Pa at 1kHz)

Cable length: 3m

Weight:

• Microphone: 254g

• Shock mount and stand: 364g

• Total with USB cable: 710g

Headphone Output

Impedance: 32 Ω

Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz

Maximum power output: 7mW

THD: ≤ 0.05% (1kHz/0dBFS)

SNR: ≥ 90dB (1kHZ, RL=∞)

HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB 16GB Module Specifications

Part Number Frequency Timings Voltage Capacity MSRP HX430C15PB3A/16 3000MHz 15-17-17 1.35V 16GB $167 HX430C15PB3AK2/32 3000MHz 15-17-17 1.35V 32GB (Kit of 2) $334 HX430C15PB3AK4/64 3000MHz 15-17-17 1.35V 64GB (Kit of 4) $667 HX432C16PB3A/16 3200MHz 16-18-18 1.35V 16GB $170 HX432C16PB3AK2/32 3200MHz 16-18-18 1.35V 32GB (Kit of 2) $339 HX432C16PB3AK2/64 3200MHz 16-18-18 1.35V 64GB (Kit of 4) $677

Capacities

Singles: 16GB, Kits of 2: 32GB, Kits of 4: 64GB

Frequencies: 3000MHz, 3200MHz

Operating Temperatures: 0oC to 70oC

Dimensions: 133.35mm x 42.2mm

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mouse pads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand in known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60 million memory modules and 5 million gaming headsets worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

