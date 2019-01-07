HyperX,
the gaming division of Kingston
Technology Company, Inc., today expanded its award-winning lineup
across product lines with the HyperX Quadcast Standalone Microphone,
HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB 16GB modules, and new HyperX Cloud Orbit and
Cloud Orbit S Headsets featuring AudezeTM and Waves®
Technology. HyperX also unveiled the HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB gaming
mouse and HyperX Cloud Alpha purple edition headset.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005167/en/
CES 2019: New HyperX Lineup Takes Gaming Performance and Comfort to New Levels. (Photo: Business Wire)
“There’s nothing like CES to put a spotlight on the HyperX commitment to
delivering high-performance gaming products for all levels of gamers,”
said Mark Leathem, vice president, HyperX. “Whether immersing yourself
in a game of Battle Royale, battling friends while playing online
basketball, or throwing down from your couch in a fighting game on
Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox, the new high-performance HyperX
products further enhance your gameplay experience.”
The latest HyperX line of products add new levels of comfort,
performance and control, and are designed to enhance gameplay for gamers
at all levels.
-
HyperX Quadcast Standalone Microphone: The HyperX Quadcast is a
standalone microphone designed to meet the exacting demands of PC,
PlayStation 4, and Mac professional or aspiring streamers. The
QuadCast features an anti-vibration shock mount, an easily-accessible
gain control adjustment, four selectable polar patterns, and
tap-to-mute functionality with convenient LED lighting to indicate
broadcast status. With crystal clear voice capturing, Quadcast
connects streamers to their viewers like never before.
-
HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB 16GB Module: The HyperX Predator DDR4
RGB is now available in 16GB modules in speeds of 3000MHz and 3200MHz
as individual modules and kits of 2 and 4 up to 64GB. Predator DDR4
RGB features synchronized RGB lighting with HyperX Infrared Sync
technology, allowing multiple modules to sync LED lighting and produce
an exceptional color and pattern display. Powered directly from the
motherboard, this patented technology provides an enhanced visual
experience of RGB memory for gaming, overclocking PCs and DIY system
builds.
-
HyperX Cloud Orbit and Cloud Orbit S Headset: The Cloud Orbit
and Cloud Orbit S gaming headsets are the first HyperX gaming headsets
powered by Audeze’s patented 100mm Planar Magnetic Drivers for
accurate sound. Waves Nx® 3D audio technology brings an
immersive cinematic audio experience to gaming. The Cloud Orbit S
includes Waves Nx® head tracking technology to deliver a
stable hyper-realistic 360-degree audio environment where the user’s
head movements bring the room to life 1,000 times a second. HyperX
gaming headsets paired with Audeze and Waves technology bring audio
quality to the next level with audio technology previously found only
in audiophile headsets.
-
HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB Gaming Mouse: The HyperX Pulsefire
Raid RGB mouse is designed for gamers who need additional buttons for
key binding or to execute a variety of commands. HyperX Pulsefire Raid
features 11 programmable buttons and is designed with a Pixart 3389
sensor for accuracy and speed with settings up to 16,000 DPI.
Customizable native DPI settings allow gamers to monitor settings with
an LED indicator. In addition, the mouse includes Omron switches with
20M click reliability. Pulsefire Raid is designed for accurate, fluid
and responsive tracking, without acceleration. Using HyperX NGenuity
software, gamers can assign personalized macro functions to the 11
programmable keys and store them in a macro library.
-
HyperX Cloud Alpha Purple Edition: The Cloud Alpha Purple
Edition features HyperX dual chamber technology to deliver accurate
game sound with incredible range and tone. With 50mm drivers, the dual
chambers tune and separate the bass from the mids and highs, creating
a dynamic sound that makes gaming, music and movies immersive. Cloud
Alpha is designed to deliver the ultimate comfort for hours of
extended gameplay with premium HyperX signature memory foam, an
expanded headband featuring softer, more pliable leatherette, and a
durable, lightweight aluminum frame design. The headset features a
detachable cable with in-line audio control allowing console gamers to
adjust volume and mute microphone right on the cable with
multi-platform compatibility.
-
Expanded HyperX Cloud MIX Availability: Originally released in
the U.S., the HyperX Cloud MIX is now available globally. The Cloud
MIX features HyperX Dual Chamber Technology and 40mm drivers for vivid
and accurate sound, and is designed for gamers wanting a wired
connection for console and PC gaming and a Bluetooth option for
on-the-go entertainment. Cloud Mix is Hi-Res Audio certified and meets
Hi-Res sound requirements up to 40,000KHz. Cloud MIX features a
detachable braided cable and is compatible in wired mode with
platforms with 3.5mm ports and compatibility in wireless mode with
Bluetooth-ready media devices for up to 20 hours of use. When
unplugged and paired with a Bluetooth phone or device, the Cloud MIX
is a lifestyle-ready headset.
The new HyperX products will be on display and demonstrated at CES
during CES Unveiled, Pepcom Digital Experience and in the HyperX demo
suite at the Venetian Hotel (Tower Suite #30-236), Jan. 7-10.
Availability
The new products will be available through HyperX’s network of retail
and e-tail outlets as follows:
-
HyperX Quadcast Standalone Microphone – Available beginning in March
at $139.99 MSRP
-
HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB 16GB Modules – Available beginning in January
starting at $167 MSRP
-
HyperX Cloud Orbit and Cloud Orbit S Headset – Available beginning Q2
at $299.99 and $329.99 MSRP respectively
-
HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB Gaming Mouse – Available beginning Q2 at
$59.99 MSRP
-
HyperX Cloud Alpha Purple Edition – Available beginning Q2 at $99.99
MSRP
-
HyperX Cloud MIX Gaming Headset with Bluetooth Technology – Now
available globally at $199.99 MSRP
HyperX Quadcast Standalone Microphone Specifications
Microphone
Power consumption: 5V 125mA
Sample/bit rate:
48kHz/16-bit
Element: Electret condenser microphone
Condenser
type: Three 14mm condensers
Polar patterns: Stereo,
Omnidirectional, Cardioid, Bidirectional
Frequency response: 20Hz -
20kHz
Sensitivity: -36dB (1V/Pa at 1kHz)
Cable length: 3m
Weight:
•
Microphone: 254g
• Shock mount and stand: 364g
• Total with
USB cable: 710g
Headphone Output
Impedance: 32 Ω
Frequency response:
20Hz - 20kHz
Maximum power output: 7mW
THD: ≤ 0.05%
(1kHz/0dBFS)
SNR: ≥ 90dB (1kHZ, RL=∞)
HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB 16GB Module Specifications
|
Part Number
|
|
Frequency
|
|
Timings
|
|
Voltage
|
|
Capacity
|
|
MSRP
|
HX430C15PB3A/16
|
|
3000MHz
|
|
15-17-17
|
|
1.35V
|
|
16GB
|
|
$167
|
HX430C15PB3AK2/32
|
|
3000MHz
|
|
15-17-17
|
|
1.35V
|
|
32GB (Kit of 2)
|
|
$334
|
HX430C15PB3AK4/64
|
|
3000MHz
|
|
15-17-17
|
|
1.35V
|
|
64GB (Kit of 4)
|
|
$667
|
HX432C16PB3A/16
|
|
3200MHz
|
|
16-18-18
|
|
1.35V
|
|
16GB
|
|
$170
|
HX432C16PB3AK2/32
|
|
3200MHz
|
|
16-18-18
|
|
1.35V
|
|
32GB (Kit of 2)
|
|
$339
|
HX432C16PB3AK2/64
|
|
3200MHz
|
|
16-18-18
|
|
1.35V
|
|
64GB (Kit of 4)
|
|
$677
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capacities
Singles: 16GB, Kits of 2: 32GB, Kits of 4: 64GB
Frequencies:
3000MHz, 3200MHz
Operating Temperatures: 0oC to 70oC
Dimensions:
133.35mm x 42.2mm
About HyperX
HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the
world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of
providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with
high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been
to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory,
solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for
console players, USB flash drives, and mouse pads – to the gaming
community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand in known for
consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort,
aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of
celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers
worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and
is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60
million memory modules and 5 million gaming headsets worldwide.
Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how
HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost
performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at
hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play,
we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief —
We’re All Gamers.
Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/HyperX
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/
Facebook:
http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx
Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive
interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company,
Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708,
714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.
Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered
trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S.
and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are
property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005167/en/