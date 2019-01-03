CES 2019 Pitch Competition Featuring Shark Tank's Daymond John Presented by CTA Foundation, AARP

The first annual CES
Pitch Competition to highlight technology creating social connection
was announced today by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)
Foundation and AARP. Kicking off the inaugural event will be special
guest emcee Daymond
John, the AARP Brand Ambassador who is the Founder and CEO of $6
billion global lifestyle brand, FUBU, and Co-Star of ABC’s Emmy Award
winning business show, Shark Tank.
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Foundation – a national
foundation with the mission to link seniors and people with disabilities
with technologies to enhance their lives – invites CES 2019 attendees to
participate in selecting the winners by in-person audience vote. The
pitch event is sponsored by AARP Innovation Labs which engages with
startups to transform markets and change lives.
CES 2019 Pitch Competition
Because social isolation has a comparable
health impact to smoking 15 cigarettes a day, the CES
2019 Pitch Competition will highlight technologies that could help
increase personal connection. This issue impacts people of all ages,
including the 115 million Americans age 50-plus whose numbers are
increasing at the fastest rate. The 50-plus demographic will increase to
132 million people in 2030. This age group also has significant buying
power, with Americans age 50 and over comprising a Longevity Economy
that generates more than $7.6 trillion in annual economic activity.
The pitch event will take place at CES 2019, Thursday, January 10,
2019, at 10:00 AM PT at the Start Up Stage in Eureka Park at the Sands.
“Helping to drive the development of innovative new products and
services that focus on the interests and needs of people age 50-plus is
an important element of AARP’s mission,” said AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins.
“The CTA Foundation Pitch Competition will help deliver new solutions to
a large and, so far, underserved market and spotlight a key opportunity
that other businesses are missing out on.”
“CES 2019 will feature enormous technological innovation across the show
to help people stay connected and living healthy, independent lives at
work, home and play,” said Stephen Ewell, executive director of the CTA
Foundation.
The eight companies invited to pitch represent a diverse take on using
technology to create social connections. These include:
-
Fishball
– Clip-on lens to turn iPhone into a 360˚ photo and video camera
-
Glowbl
– Video conferencing solution allowing multiple types of content
to be shared at once
-
GoSun
– Solar stove with fuel-free technology that is low-cost, portable,
versatile and durable
-
House
of Haptics – Wearable bracelet to send human touch over
distances
-
Language
Hero – Smart language training app that enables people who
speak different languages to quickly and efficiently communicate with
each other via video chat
-
StoryUp
Healium – VR solution using EEG feedback to reduce stress and
provide virtual travel opportunities
-
Tikaway
– “Connected” glasses that provide hands-free video collaboration
-
Waverly
Labs – Earpiece that translates 15 languages and 42 dialects
and also offers music streaming and voice calls
Eureka Park Accessibility Contest
The CTA Foundation also announced the winners of its fourth annual
Eureka Park Accessibility Contest. The winners of this contest were
selected from a pool of Extreme Tech Challenge entries based on their
ability to benefit older adults and people with disabilities. The five
winners each receive a booth in Eureka Park at CES 2019 and a $2,500
prize. The CES 2019 Eureka Park Accessibility Contest winners are:
To learn more about accessibility technology at CES, visit https://www.ces.tech/Topics/Health-Wellness/Accessibility.aspx
Click here
to learn more about the CES 2019 Pitch Competition.
