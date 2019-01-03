Log in
CES 2019 Pitch Competition Featuring Shark Tank's Daymond John Presented by CTA Foundation, AARP

01/03/2019 | 06:38pm CET

The first annual CES Pitch Competition to highlight technology creating social connection was announced today by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Foundation and AARP. Kicking off the inaugural event will be special guest emcee Daymond John, the AARP Brand Ambassador who is the Founder and CEO of $6 billion global lifestyle brand, FUBU, and Co-Star of ABC’s Emmy Award winning business show, Shark Tank.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Foundation – a national foundation with the mission to link seniors and people with disabilities with technologies to enhance their lives – invites CES 2019 attendees to participate in selecting the winners by in-person audience vote. The pitch event is sponsored by AARP Innovation Labs which engages with startups to transform markets and change lives.

CES 2019 Pitch Competition

Because social isolation has a comparable health impact to smoking 15 cigarettes a day, the CES 2019 Pitch Competition will highlight technologies that could help increase personal connection. This issue impacts people of all ages, including the 115 million Americans age 50-plus whose numbers are increasing at the fastest rate. The 50-plus demographic will increase to 132 million people in 2030. This age group also has significant buying power, with Americans age 50 and over comprising a Longevity Economy that generates more than $7.6 trillion in annual economic activity.

The pitch event will take place at CES 2019, Thursday, January 10, 2019, at 10:00 AM PT at the Start Up Stage in Eureka Park at the Sands.

“Helping to drive the development of innovative new products and services that focus on the interests and needs of people age 50-plus is an important element of AARP’s mission,” said AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins. “The CTA Foundation Pitch Competition will help deliver new solutions to a large and, so far, underserved market and spotlight a key opportunity that other businesses are missing out on.”

“CES 2019 will feature enormous technological innovation across the show to help people stay connected and living healthy, independent lives at work, home and play,” said Stephen Ewell, executive director of the CTA Foundation.

The eight companies invited to pitch represent a diverse take on using technology to create social connections. These include:

  • Fishball – Clip-on lens to turn iPhone into a 360˚ photo and video camera
  • Glowbl – Video conferencing solution allowing multiple types of content to be shared at once
  • GoSun – Solar stove with fuel-free technology that is low-cost, portable, versatile and durable
  • House of Haptics – Wearable bracelet to send human touch over distances
  • Language Hero – Smart language training app that enables people who speak different languages to quickly and efficiently communicate with each other via video chat
  • StoryUp Healium – VR solution using EEG feedback to reduce stress and provide virtual travel opportunities
  • Tikaway – “Connected” glasses that provide hands-free video collaboration
  • Waverly Labs – Earpiece that translates 15 languages and 42 dialects and also offers music streaming and voice calls

Eureka Park Accessibility Contest

The CTA Foundation also announced the winners of its fourth annual Eureka Park Accessibility Contest. The winners of this contest were selected from a pool of Extreme Tech Challenge entries based on their ability to benefit older adults and people with disabilities. The five winners each receive a booth in Eureka Park at CES 2019 and a $2,500 prize. The CES 2019 Eureka Park Accessibility Contest winners are:

To learn more about accessibility technology at CES, visit https://www.ces.tech/Topics/Health-Wellness/Accessibility.aspx

Click here to learn more about the CES 2019 Pitch Competition.


© Business Wire 2019
