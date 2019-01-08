CES 2019: Taiwan Innovators Pave Way for the Future with AIoT Breakthroughs

Paving the way for the future, Taiwan’s top innovators — CyberLink,
ELECLEAN, Innolux, and Thunder Tiger—unveiled a lineup of transformative
AIoT products at yesterday’s press conference at CES 2019, organized by
the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwan’s
foremost trade promotion organization. These technologies extend far
beyond classic consumer electronics to our everyday experiences and
include a highly precise AI facial recognition system, a futuristic
underwater drone, a smart digital shelf display, and a portable
sterilizer device that turns water into disinfectant.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005949/en/
Mr. James Huang, Chairman of TAITRA, speaks on Taiwan's transformation from a high tech manufacturer into a global innovator at the Taiwan Excellence Press Conference at CES 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Taiwan has been actively developing a startup ecosystem, so you'll be
seeing even more Taiwanese startups in the future. To help accelerate
the commercial innovation process, TAITRA provides an integrated
platform for companies to expand globally and to connect to venture
capital opportunities. We have also assumed the role of “Smart
Integrator” with the aims of complementing government policies,
facilitating industry needs, and developing new business opportunities
around the world,” said TAITRA Chairman Mr. James Huang in kicking off
the press conference. “As a country we’re continuously transforming from
a high-tech manufacturer into a global innovator.”
The 2019 press conference also featured an address from Taiwan’s
Ministry of Science and Technology Deputy Minister Yu-Chin Hsu
highlighting the Silicon Island’s tech arena. “With the emergence of
AIoT technologies, we are leveraging our strengths and offering
integrated AIoT solutions for smart living, smart homes, smart
transportation, and smart retailing,” Hsu said.
These Taiwanese ICT companies, all Taiwan Excellence award winners,
generated a lot of buzz with the unveiling of their new products at the
conference.
-
CyberLink
CyberLink showed off FaceMe, one of the world’s
most highly precise AI facial recognition systems. Senior vice
president of global marketing Richard Carriere explained that with
information available in real-time, FaceMe is ideal for use in smart
security, smart retail, smart offices and smart cities. And its AI
facial recognition engine runs smoothly on systems with less memory or
with lower CPU/GPU computing power, allowing deployments into a
price-sensitive mass market.
-
ELECLEAN
ELECLEAN demonstrated its engineering and
research prowess as Dr. Chien-Hung Chen, unveiled details of the
world’s first green disinfectant generator. ELECLEAN’s Disinfectant
Sprayer is the first ever portable sterilizing device that transforms
water into disinfectant, eliminating bacteria and viruses. It serves
as the perfect tool in cleaning the environment and disinfecting the
human body.
-
Innolux
Transforming the retail experience is Innolux with
its electronic shelf display. President James Yang demonstrated how
these new shelf displays can replace traditional point of purchase or
pop-up signs – reducing labor cost and saving time in changing out
posters.
-
Thunder Tiger
Another innovation, and one that garnered
smiles at the conference was Seadragon XLR, a next-generation
remote-controlled underwater robot and submarine. Gene Su, general
manager, explained that Seadragon which is designed for surveillance,
research and research can explore to depths of 100 meters. It has
highly maneuverable thrusters and quick-swappable batteries.
A large audience of media and industry representatives participated in
the event, Q&A sessions and networking opportunities. At least 105
attendees from 15 countries were present. Meanwhile, a global audience
of almost 20,000 joined in, watching the livestream online.
Throughout CES 2019, more than 200 Taiwan exhibitors will present their
latest innovations. The TAIWAN EXCELLENCE Pavilion will showcase 42
innovative products from 18 companies honored by the TAIWAN EXCELLENCE
Awards. More than one-fourth of the showcased products highlight the
latest technologies in AI and IoT. TAIWAN EXCELLENCE symbolizes
exquisite, innovative Taiwan products selected by experts and awarded by
the government of Taiwan. Winners include products that excel in R&D,
design, quality, and marketing. Exhibitors include: Acer, Asus,
CyberLink, ELECLEAN, GEOSTAT, ITRI, and Thunder Tiger. The TAIWAN
EXCELLENCE Pavilion is at Booth 20636 South Hall 1 of the Las Vegas
Convention Center.
Information about TAIWAN EXCELLENCE / Bureau of Foreign Trade,
MOEA and TAITRA:
The symbol of Taiwan Excellence was established in 1992 by Taiwan’s
Ministry of Economic Affairs, and subsequently the Taiwan Excellence
Selection was launched the following year. The selection is based on the
distinct criteria of R&D, quality, design, and marketing. Products that
have been selected for the Taiwan Excellence Awards would serve as
examples of the domestic industries and be promoted by the government in
the international market in an effort to shape the creative image for
Taiwanese businesses. This year marks the 26th selection, making the
symbol of Taiwan Excellence a prestigious brand for enterprises in
Taiwan to strive and be recognized by, and is highly reputed throughout
the world. Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org
for more information.
Sponsored by:
The Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT), under The Ministry of
Economic Affairs (MOEA) of Taiwan, is responsible for
implementing policies and regulations governing foreign trade, economic
cooperation, and foreign investments. Established in January 1969,
BOFT's role and position have undergone ongoing adjustments to meet the
needs of a shifting international economic and trade environment. BOFT
has been guiding and working with the Taiwan External Trade Development
Council (TAITRA) in numerous trade promotion projects and
activities both internationally and domestically. Having worked closely
with TAITRA for many decades, BOFT continues to entrust TAITRA with
various critical government projects relating to trade and investments,
promoting Taiwan on every international aspect.
Organized by:
Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the
foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in
Taiwan. Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, TAITRA is jointly
sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several
commercial organizations. TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses in
strengthening their international competitiveness and in dealing with
the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA boasts a
well-coordinated trade promotion and information network consisting of
over 1,200 trained specialists stationed throughout its Taipei
headquarters and 60 branches worldwide. Together with its sister
organizations, the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC) and Taipei World
Trade Center (TWTC), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade
opportunities through effective promotion strategies. www.taitra.org.tw
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005949/en/