CES 2019 Unveils Next-Gen Innovation to the World

The next generation of innovation is taking center stage this week at CES®
2019, as companies large and small unveil technologies that will
revolutionize the way we live, work and play. This week, attendees are
expected to experience all that fuels the expansion of tech into new
areas such as 5G, artificial intelligence, smart cities, resilience,
sports, vehicle tech, digital health and more. Owned and produced by the Consumer
Technology Association (CTA), CES 2019 runs through Friday, January
11.
CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro took to the CES keynote stage to
share CTA’s state of the consumer technology industry. He was joined by
CTA Executive Vice President of CES, Karen Chupka, who gave attendees a
preview of what they’ll experience this week in Las Vegas including
vehicle technology, digital health, smart cities, sports tech and more.
Shapiro announced the release of CTA’s newest book, Ninja Future,
which explores the accelerating pace of innovation and gives a
360-degree view of the latest tech trends. Next, Shapiro announced the
launch of the 2019
International Innovation Scorecard, an evaluation of 60 countries
and the EU across 25 indicators, ranking how well they support
innovation. He was joined on stage by cabinet-level officials from three
countries named Innovation Champions in the Scorecard: Dr. Liam Fox,
Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of
Trade for the U.K.; Mona Keijzer, State Secretary of Economic Affairs
and Climate Policy of The Netherlands; and Mailis Reps, Minister of
Education and Research, Estonia. The three accepted awards on behalf of
their countries. In closing, recognizing the benefit that diversity
offers our industry, Shapiro announced that CTA will invest $10 million
in venture firms and funds focused on women, people of color and other
underrepresented startups and entrepreneurs.
Following Shapiro’s address, IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni
Rometty explored what’s next for IBM across data, blockchain, AI and
computing. Rometty was joined on stage by Delta CEO Ed Bastian, and the
pair discussed how the proliferation of data is helping better serve
travelers. Next, executives from Walmart and Exxon Mobile demonstrated
how technology is improving the food supply chain, optimizing the power
grid and enabling new energy solutions. While Rometty explained that
data is the “world’s greatest natural resource,” she noted “scaling
these technologies is what really matters.”
Companies across all industries will unveil AI solutions at CES 2019,
creating a customized user experience across a variety of markets,
including smart cities, sports tech, vehicle tech, digital health,
robotics and beyond. More than 60 exhibitors will be featured at the AI
& Robotics Marketplace.
In addition to the CES Corporate Keynotes, the CES 2019 conference
program features industry leaders and visionaries on more than 250
sessions focused on disruptive industry trends that will shape the
future of consumer technology.
During the session, “AI Use Cases: Health, Mobility and Cybersecurity,”
executives from USAA, Philips and Veoneer detailed opportunities with AI
as the technology advances. The panel also identified several challenges
in its use to solve pressing problems in health care, mobility and
cybersecurity. The need for high quality and clean data emerged as an
important priority to support the growth and evolution of AI in solving
problems.
C
Space brings together leading CMOs from more than 72 companies
together. This group includes content creators, Hollywood, the ad
industry and media, who uncover disruptive trends impacting brands,
marketing and entertainment. C Space features dynamic exhibits and a
robust conference program, including dedicated speaking slots for top
CMOs and brands.
Monday’s C Space session, “Future Focus: With Forbes’ Most Influential
CMOs,” explored business strategies and technologies transforming
brands. Jenny Rooney, editor of the CMO Network at Forbes, led the
discussion with three top-tier CMOs, all of whom were named to Forbes’
2018 World's Most Influential CMOs list. The group discussed how
game-changing technologies such as AI and blockchain are transforming
day-to-day marketing operations. Deborah Wahl, CMO of Cadillac, said
when it comes to investing in new technologies, “Pick one or two and
then see it to the end – really see it through – instead of a lot of
different experiments.” Susan Vobejda, CMO of The Trade Desk, said that
to innovate she’s constantly looking for what resonates personally and
emotionally with customers. The conversation also covered best practices
in hiring and management. Aimee Lapic, CMO of Pandora, said talent is
her “number one priority.” Hiring the best allows her to bring more
marketing functions in-house – for example, better optimizing buys.
At the C Space Storyteller session “CNET's Next Big Thing – The Future
of Media,” panelists discussed the evolution of video consumption.
Moderated by CNET’s Lindsey Turrentine and Brian Cooley, the panel
featured executives from Samsung, Verizon and YouTube discussing the
effects trends like mobile video, 5G, virtual reality and over-the-top
video are having on how we consume video content. The panel was preceded
by a discussion with Alex Kurtzman, executive producer of Star Trek:
Discovery, and a sneak peek of the upcoming second season.
CES is the only global event that brings the full 5G and mobile
connectivity ecosystem together. Carriers and mobile operators will
demonstrate how 5G will transform industries at CES 2019, enabling
everything from digital health to smart cities to self-driving cars.
On Tuesday afternoon, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg took the keynote stage
to discuss Verizon’s future for 5G. “5G will change everything…5G is the
promise of so much more than what we have seen from wireless
technology,” Vestberg told CES attendees. Vestberg highlighted how the
next-generation wireless network will not only be a “quantum leap” in
speed, reliability and connectivity for everyday users, but also enable
next-gen technology. He was joined on stage by Mark Thompson, CEO of The
New York Times, as Verizon showcased how the improved network will
connect journalists all over the globe, enabling new technologies like
virtual and augmented reality to bring readers closer to the story than
ever before. Skyward, a commercial drone company and Verizon partner,
plans to use the telecom giants 5G network to connect one million
drones, and performed a live, autonomous drone flight in Los Angeles
that Vestberg launched remotely from the keynote. In the coming year,
Verizon plans to launch 5G networks across more cities and phones,
ensuring anyone – whether it’s a brain surgeon or your neighbor – can
take advantage of 5G’s benefits.
At CES 2019, attendees are expected to see innovative use cases for
blockchain beyond digital currency. Fintech is helping to remove
unnecessary friction in how we exchange money. During Tuesday’s session,
“Fintech meets Techfin,” moderator Siri Srinivas, Associate of venture
capital firm Draper Associates VC, drove a discussion with panelists
from MoneyLion, Nummo, USA Technologies and Clinc on the changing
landscape of finance in a digital world. Disruptive tech like
blockchain, robochat, AI, voice and biometrics are helping make
financial exchanges safer, faster and more convenient.
Resilience at CES 2019 showcases technologies and response innovations
that help keep communities healthy, safe, warm, powered, fed and secure.
The “Tech to Feed the World,” panel featured executives from Impossible
Foods, Soft Robotics, IBM Food Trust and Freight Farms discussing how
technology is evolving the food industry and solving some of the world’s
biggest issues like food waste, food shortages and environmental damage.
Leaders in tech are innovating to ensure a sustainable planet by
creating tools that drive smarter food practices, restoring trust
between consumers and producers with blockchain, and creating products
that give new options to those with food restrictions.
Visit CTA.tech/CESLiveUpdates
to get live updates from CES 2019 – including keynote, session, product
announcement and show floor coverage. Also, download CES
b-roll and view the high-res image gallery here.
For breaking news, visit CES.tech.
Check out the Featured
Speakers page to see some of the 1,100 industry visionaries slated
to speak at CES 2019.
The CES App has everything you need to plan for and navigate CES 2019.
Download the CES 2019 App by searching “CES 2019” in your app store or
visiting CES.tech/CESApp.
