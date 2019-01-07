CES 2019: Walabot HOME Announces Technological Leap in Connected Living for Seniors Who Want to Age in Place

Vayyar
Imaging, creators of Walabot
HOME, today announced at CES 2019 a leap forward in connected living
technology. Walabot HOME is expanding from a bathroom fall detection
device to a home health monitoring solution assisting seniors who want
to age in place and maintain privacy and dignity in their home.
“The future of Walabot HOME goes far beyond one device offering one
service; it is a holistic solution that can be implemented throughout
the entire home,” said Ofer Familier, Director of Business Development
at Vayyar Imaging Ltd. “Since launching Walabot HOME, we’ve seen how
emergency fall detection can save lives, and we feel a sense of urgency
to broaden this protection with additional health monitoring
capabilities in every room in the home.”
Unlike cameras, Vayyar’s industry-leading sensors never collect any
optic data. Residents can place their Walabot HOME in any location
around the house, including the bathroom or bedroom, while still
maintaining their privacy. The device attaches to an interior wall and
uses a high-tech sensor to monitor occupant health and detect falls.
With Walabot HOME, people do not need wearables or pendants to get the
home support they require and maintain their quality of life. HOME
connects seniors with their caregivers through mobile alerts and two-way
calling via the free Walabot HOME mobile app on iOS
and Android.
“We installed Walabot HOME at my grandfather’s house,” said one Walabot
HOME customer. “He was resistant to any monitoring device that would
make him feel older but thought Walabot HOME could be a good option.
Recently, around 2 a.m., he experienced a minor cardiac event and a fall
that left him unconscious and unable to call for help. Walabot HOME
detected the fall and initiated a call to his daughter. She woke up the
in-home caregiver who was able to go to him immediately. Without the
device, he may have remained on the floor for hours. Thanks to Walabot
HOME, he was found quickly and is now feeling better.”
Walabot HOME is available at http://www.walabot.com/walabot-home
for $149.
CES 2019
Stop by the Vayyar booth (Sands,
Halls A-D - 42161) at CES 2019 January 8-11 to learn more about
these new features as well as other new technology coming from Vayyar in
2019. Vayyar will also be exhibiting at Pepcom Digital Experience! at
The Mirage on January 7.
Media Kit
Click
here for photos and media assets.
About Vayyar Imaging
Vayyar Imaging is the global leader for
imaging and sensing applications with its cutting-edge 3D imaging sensor
technology. Vayyar's sensors quickly and easily look into objects or any
defined volume and detect even the slightest anomalies and movements to
bring highly sophisticated imaging capabilities to many industries.
Utilizing a state-of-the-art embedded chip and advanced imaging
algorithms, Vayyar’s mission is to help people worldwide improve their
health, safety and quality of life using mobile, low-cost, and safe 3D
imaging sensors. Visit www.vayyar.com
to learn more.
About Walabot HOME
Walabot HOME is Vayyar Imaging’s first
smart home product designed to help older adults safely and conveniently
maintain control over their lives at home. The device attaches to an
interior wall and uses a high-tech sensor to monitor occupant health and
detect falls. It uses radio waves rather than cameras, so occupants
maintain their privacy, especially in sensitive locations such as
bathrooms and bedrooms. With Walabot HOME, older adults can feel better
simply knowing Walabot HOME is there for them in case they need it.
Visit http://www.walabot.com/walabot-home
to learn more.
