CES 2019: Walabot HOME Announces Technological Leap in Connected Living for Seniors Who Want to Age in Place

Walabot HOME smart home sensor technology creates a network solution for health monitoring and emergency alerts, helping older adults stay in their homes and stay connected to their loved ones.

Vayyar Imaging, creators of Walabot HOME, today announced at CES 2019 a leap forward in connected living technology. Walabot HOME is expanding from a bathroom fall detection device to a home health monitoring solution assisting seniors who want to age in place and maintain privacy and dignity in their home.

“The future of Walabot HOME goes far beyond one device offering one service; it is a holistic solution that can be implemented throughout the entire home,” said Ofer Familier, Director of Business Development at Vayyar Imaging Ltd. “Since launching Walabot HOME, we’ve seen how emergency fall detection can save lives, and we feel a sense of urgency to broaden this protection with additional health monitoring capabilities in every room in the home.”

Unlike cameras, Vayyar’s industry-leading sensors never collect any optic data. Residents can place their Walabot HOME in any location around the house, including the bathroom or bedroom, while still maintaining their privacy. The device attaches to an interior wall and uses a high-tech sensor to monitor occupant health and detect falls. With Walabot HOME, people do not need wearables or pendants to get the home support they require and maintain their quality of life. HOME connects seniors with their caregivers through mobile alerts and two-way calling via the free Walabot HOME mobile app on iOS and Android.

“We installed Walabot HOME at my grandfather’s house,” said one Walabot HOME customer. “He was resistant to any monitoring device that would make him feel older but thought Walabot HOME could be a good option. Recently, around 2 a.m., he experienced a minor cardiac event and a fall that left him unconscious and unable to call for help. Walabot HOME detected the fall and initiated a call to his daughter. She woke up the in-home caregiver who was able to go to him immediately. Without the device, he may have remained on the floor for hours. Thanks to Walabot HOME, he was found quickly and is now feeling better.”

Walabot HOME is available at http://www.walabot.com/walabot-home for $149.

About Vayyar Imaging

Vayyar Imaging is the global leader for imaging and sensing applications with its cutting-edge 3D imaging sensor technology. Vayyar's sensors quickly and easily look into objects or any defined volume and detect even the slightest anomalies and movements to bring highly sophisticated imaging capabilities to many industries. Utilizing a state-of-the-art embedded chip and advanced imaging algorithms, Vayyar’s mission is to help people worldwide improve their health, safety and quality of life using mobile, low-cost, and safe 3D imaging sensors. Visit www.vayyar.com to learn more.

About Walabot HOME

Walabot HOME is Vayyar Imaging’s first smart home product designed to help older adults safely and conveniently maintain control over their lives at home. The device attaches to an interior wall and uses a high-tech sensor to monitor occupant health and detect falls. It uses radio waves rather than cameras, so occupants maintain their privacy, especially in sensitive locations such as bathrooms and bedrooms. With Walabot HOME, older adults can feel better simply knowing Walabot HOME is there for them in case they need it. Visit http://www.walabot.com/walabot-home to learn more.

