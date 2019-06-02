CES Asia : 2019 Announces Innovation Awards Honorees

Cutting-edge innovations in AI, AR/VR, vehicle tech and more on display at Asia’s premier tech event

CES Asia today announced the honorees for the CES Asia 2019 Innovation Awards, recognizing outstanding design and engineering in new-to-market products from CES Asia exhibitors. Now in its fifth year, CES Asia will take place June 11-13, 2019 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) in Shanghai, China.

“The CES Asia Innovation honorees embody the innovative spirit that fuels our industry, spurs new markets and creates new jobs on a global scale,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, CES. “These innovations are good examples of how technology is being integrated into everyday products and shaping the future of our dynamic industry.”

The CES Asia Innovation Awards recognize technologies across 20 product categories including artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual reality, drones, green technologies, Internet of Things, vehicle tech and wearables. An elite panel of judges review product submissions based on five criteria: engineering, aesthetics, function and user value, unique features and level of innovation.

See the full list of CES Asia 2019 Innovation Awards Honorees at CESAsia.com/innovation. The Innovation Awards Showcase will be onsite at CES Asia, located in SNIEC, Hall W5, booth 6042.

CES Asia is one of the fastest growing tradeshows in Asia, bringing together the entire tech ecosystem to build brands, forge partnerships and celebrate the best in consumer tech. The show will focus on the latest innovation in transportation tech, AI, 5G and startups from around the world, featuring more than 550 exhibiting companies, including more than 115 startups. Visit CESAsia.com for more information or to register.

