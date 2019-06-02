CES Asia : 2019 Announces Innovation Awards Honorees

CES Asia today announced the honorees for the CES
Asia 2019 Innovation Awards, recognizing outstanding design and
engineering in new-to-market products from CES Asia exhibitors. Now in
its fifth year, CES
Asia will take place June 11-13, 2019 at the Shanghai New
International Expo Centre (SNIEC) in Shanghai, China.
“The CES Asia Innovation honorees embody the innovative spirit that
fuels our industry, spurs new markets and creates new jobs on a global
scale,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, CES. “These
innovations are good examples of how technology is being integrated into
everyday products and shaping the future of our dynamic industry.”
The CES Asia Innovation Awards recognize technologies across 20 product
categories including artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual
reality, drones, green technologies, Internet of Things, vehicle tech
and wearables. An elite panel of judges review product submissions based
on five criteria: engineering, aesthetics, function and user value,
unique features and level of innovation.
See the full list of CES Asia 2019 Innovation Awards Honorees at CESAsia.com/innovation.
The Innovation Awards Showcase will be onsite at CES Asia, located in
SNIEC, Hall W5, booth 6042.
CES Asia is one of the fastest growing tradeshows in Asia, bringing
together the entire tech ecosystem to build brands, forge partnerships
and celebrate the best in consumer tech. The show will focus on the
latest innovation in transportation tech, AI, 5G and startups from
around the world, featuring more than 550 exhibiting companies,
including more than 115 startups. Visit CESAsia.com
for more information or to register.
WeChat registration for CES Asia 2019 is now available. Follow us on
WeChat (ID: CESAsia_II) to register.
Note to Editors:
High-definition video b-roll is available for easy download on CESbroll.com.
Visit
the CES Asia photo gallery for the latest pictures from CES Asia 2018.
Journalists traveling from outside of China will require a J-1
or J-2 visa. For questions about exhibiting at CES Asia,
contact Brian Moon at bmoon@CTA.tech
or +1 703-907-4351.
