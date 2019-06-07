Log in
CES Asia 2019 Exhibitor Profiles

06/07/2019 | 08:54am EDT

CES Asia runs June 11 – 13, 2019 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) in Shanghai, China.

Business Wire is the official news distribution partner for CES Asia 2019. Exhibitor profiles are listed below.

Company: aiCTX AG
Booth: 6402
Web: www.aictx.ai
aiCTX is a leading-edge neuromorphic computing company. It provides dedicated neuromorphic processors which overcome the limitations of legacy von Neumann computers, achieving ultra-low-power consumption and ultra-low-latency performance. As a full-stack neuromorphic engineering company, aiCTX delivers complete solutions including hardware and software configurations. aiCTX was founded in 2017, based on ground-breaking advances in neuromorphic computing hardware developed at the Institute of Neuroinformatics (University of Zurich, ETH Zurich).
 
 
Company: DEEP CUBE SA
Booth: 6504
Web: www.deepcube.ch
Artificial intelligence technologies for multiple skin disease/cancer diagnosis in Real Time with an accuracy 91% to 99%. Embedded AI for med tech imaging device using AI models on chips for real time diagnosis. Skin image search engine with the collective intelligence as a core feature, showing the most similar images previously diagnosed by doctors and assists the new diagnosis based on the new image query from a doctor.
 
Deep Cube strength is also to develop AI model for sleeping stage classification as well as product development by integrating AI model into hardware chips with strong software support.
 
 

Formlabs

3442

https://formlabs.com

Formlabs at CES Asia shows off Form 3, its new professional Low Force Stereolithography (LFS) 3D printer, for the first time in the APAC region. LFS 3D printing is an advanced form of stereolithography (SLA) that delivers consistently flawless parts. The LFS process uses a flexible tank to drastically reduce the forces of the peel process, providing incredible surface finish and detail, and linear illumination to deliver accurate, repeatable parts. At the booth #3442, Formlabs will also be showing off user stories from prototyping to end use applications, hosting a presentation on new resins, alongside drawings and special offers.

 
 

Guangzhou Candid Electronics Co., Ltd

Hall 5, N5001

www.candid86.com
Candid has more than 15 years’ experience of engagement in automotive electronics research and development, production; moreover the leading pioneer of automotive cameras and ADAS in China. We provide customized services, including product development, test and security electronics technology consultation for OEM, PDI, and PDO markets. Approved by IATF16949/ISO14001/ OHSAS18001, Candid has rich project experience, a professional team and exquisite manufacturing capacity. With independent manufacturing bases for OE projects, we specialize in rearview camera, 3D around view monitor system, microwave radar blind spot detection system, driving video recorder, streaming video mirror and products of ADAS.
 
 
Company: HiScene Information Technology Co., Ltd
Booth: N3-3450
Web: https://www.hiscene.com/
HiScene is a world-leading provider of augmented reality (AR) products and services. HiScene integrates both software and hardware to create a people-centered, scene-oriented AR platform. The company has developed AI technologies such as computer vision, deep learning, intelligent interaction etc. to serve the vertical market with comprehensive AR industry solutions. HiScene was founded in 2012 and has 150 employees. We have our headquarters in Shanghai, and local branches in Beijing, Guangzhou, Kunming, Shenzhen and Philadelphia. Wechat Public Account: hiscene.
 
 
Company: iGlass USA Inc.
Booth: Hall W5, 6136
Web: www.iglassus.com
iGlass Ultra-High-Image-Quality Near-Eye-Display Technology Is the next generation of Big Screen display core tech, providing 2nd screen for smart phones.
 
iGlass USA Inc. is a leading Silicon Valley display technology company providing innovative giant-screen-size, small-form-factor, ultra-light-weight AR/XR smart glasses, with ultra-high image quality at an affordable consumer price. Its XGlass provides mobile giant screens for smart phones or gaming consoles, works as a monitor screen, LCD TV, Laser TV and Movie Theater screen replacement, provides theater experience for passengers on airplanes, trains, busses, or electrical cars, and works as a hardware platform for all kinds of AR related vertical applications.
 
 
Company: Inceptio Technology
Booth: 4016
Web: www.inceptio.ai
Inceptio Technology is a fast growing company that provides autonomous trucking services empowered by its own autonomous driving technology.
At CES Asia, Inceptio Technology will announce its first autonomous truck empowered by in-house autonomous driving technology.
 
Inceptio Technology believes that autonomous driving technology will fundamentally make drivers’ living and working more relaxing and safer, and will significantly reduce the cost, hence to unlock the efficiency bottleneck of logistics industry.
 
Inceptio Technology has R&D centers both in Shanghai and Silicon Valley.
 
 
Company: iniVation
Booth: Hall W5, 6404
Web: www.inivation.com
At iniVation we create neuromorphic vision systems. Our bio-inspired intelligent technology offers unprecedented advantages over conventional machine vision systems.
 
Founded by the inventors of event-based vision, iniVation combines decades of world-leading R&D experience with a deep network of >200 customers and partners across multiple industrial markets. Our customers include global top-10 companies in automotive, consumer electronics and aerospace.
 
The DVS emulates key aspects of the human visual system. A custom sensor transmits only pixel-level changes, at microsecond time resolution. It is equivalent to a high-speed camera running at thousands of frames per second – but with far less data. The resulting events are processed using novel state-of-the-art algorithms to produce useful information – motion, objects, positions, etc.
 
 
Company: Otter Products
Booth: 1024
Web: www.otterbox.asia
Otter Products includes 2 industry leading protective solution brands, both with a core emphasis on mobile handheld technology.
 
OtterBox is the dominating brand in phone cases that innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. LifeProof is a globally recognized waterproof case pioneer that has grown to offer a lineup of action-ready phone cases and accessories that empowers athletes, explorers and adventurers to live life without limits.
 
 
Company: Pico Technology Co., Ltd.
Booth: N1-1030
Web: https://www.picovr.com/
Pico--To become an entry level AI vision company through the layout of VR+AR+TOF technology and products.
 
Pico is a technology company focusing on research and development of VR, AR and TOF 3D sensing products and technologies. Founded in 2015, Pico has released a variety of All-in-one products and industry solutions, equipped with our own software system and developer platform which presents high-quality software and hardware experiences for toC consumers and toB industry users. Currently, Pico has grown to 300+ employees and has operations in China, Hong Kong, United States, Europe, and Japan.
 
 
Company: Shanghai SLAMTEC Co., Ltd.
Booth: 2330
Web: www.slamtec.com
SLAMTEC was founded in 2013, and its core R&D team is experienced in the development and application of robotic autonomous localization and navigation solutions as well as related core sensors. By providing high-efficient and reliable solutions for the robotics industry, SLAMTEC has already become the pioneer of autonomous localization and navigation solutions in the service robot industry.
 
 
Company: Tombooks (Tomplay)
6407, Swiss pavilion

Web: www.tomplay.com

Tomplay is an app for computers, tablets and smartphones. It offers all musicians the possibility of practicing their instrument along with high-quality audio recordings. Thanks to its unique technology, the interactive scores scroll automatically on-screen with the music, creating an immersive, concert hall experience. With features such as controlling the speed of the score’s recording, looping selected passages and self-recording, Tomplay makes learning music simpler, more effective and more fun.

 
Tomplay app has been developed in collaboration with the world's largest classical music label Deutsche Grammophon and is used by more than 400,000 musicians in 60 countries.

Qualified members of the press please note the following important information.

Exhibitor News:
http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-asia-2019/

Press Information:
http://www.cesasia.cn/media/

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 18 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

Learn more at www.businesswire.com. Follow us on Twitter @businesswire.


© Business Wire 2019
