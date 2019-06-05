CES Asia : Keynote Focuses on Tech Innovation in Travel and Tourism

Panel to feature Delta’s Wong Hong, MSC Cruise’s Helen Huang and CNN’s Michelle Toh

CES Asia today announced a keynote panel, “Tech Innovation in Travel and Tourism,” moderated by Michelle Toh, programming editor, CNN Business, and featuring leaders from Delta and MSC Cruise. The keynote will take place at 1:30 PM, Wednesday, June 12 in the Kerry Hotel, Shanghai Ballroom 2-3. Now in its fifth year, CES Asia 2019 is scheduled June 11-13, 2019 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) in Shanghai, China.

Global business leaders Wong Hong, President, Greater China and Singapore, Delta Air Lines, and Helen Huang, President Greater China, MSC Cruises will explore tech innovation in travel and tourism as part of the keynote panel. The keynote will share insight into the future of travel through innovation in AI, IoT and 5G connectivity as well as ways that global companies can innovate like startups.

“Technology is revolutionizing the travel experience for consumers through innovation that creates personalized services and unique opportunities for travelers,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, CES. “These dynamic leaders are transforming the travel and tourism industry. We welcome them to the CES Asia stage to show the world how advancements in innovation creates global travel and tourism opportunities.”

Mr. Hong and Ms. Huang join top executives from Audi China, Horizon Robotics, Huawei, Hyundai and Wacom as confirmed CES Asia keynote speakers. All CES Asia keynotes will take place at the Kerry Hotel in Shanghai Ballroom 2-3.

About the panelists:

Mr. Wong Hong oversees and manages Delta’s strategic and competitive financial position, as well as sales and marketing in the Greater China and Singapore region. “Technology innovation is central to Delta’s multi-billion dollars investments in fleet, airport facilities, products, and people,” said Mr. Hong. “It is changing how Delta operates and transforming customer experience.”

Ms. Helen Huang was appointed President, Greater China of MSC Cruises, in April 2016. She is responsible for the strategy development, business expansion and overall management across Greater China. “MSC Cruises is a leader in human-centered digital design innovation,” said Mrs. Huang. “We engage the latest and most advanced technology to enable a fully optimized guest experience onboard and ashore.”

Ms. Michelle Toh is a programming editor for CNN Business, based in Hong Kong. She leads digital production for CNN Business' international team, coordinates strategy for its mobile and desktop platforms worldwide, and reports news and feature stories on companies in Asia.

As one of Asia’s fastest growing tech events, CES Asia brings together the entire tech ecosystem to build brands, forge partnerships and celebrate the best in consumer tech in Asia. The show will focus on the latest innovation in transportation tech, AI, 5G and startups from around the world, featuring more than 550 exhibiting companies, including more than 115 startups. Visit CESAsia.com for more information or to register.

