CES Asia : Keynote Focuses on Tech Innovation in Travel and Tourism

CES Asia today announced a keynote panel, “Tech Innovation in Travel and
Tourism,” moderated by Michelle Toh, programming editor, CNN Business,
and featuring leaders from Delta and MSC Cruise. The keynote will take
place at 1:30 PM, Wednesday, June 12 in the Kerry Hotel, Shanghai
Ballroom 2-3. Now in its fifth year, CES
Asia 2019 is scheduled June 11-13, 2019 at the Shanghai New
International Expo Centre (SNIEC) in Shanghai, China.
Global business leaders Wong Hong, President, Greater China and
Singapore, Delta Air Lines, and Helen Huang, President Greater China,
MSC Cruises will explore tech innovation in travel and tourism as part
of the keynote panel. The keynote will share insight into the future of
travel through innovation in AI, IoT and 5G connectivity as well as ways
that global companies can innovate like startups.
“Technology is revolutionizing the travel experience for consumers
through innovation that creates personalized services and unique
opportunities for travelers,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice
president, CES. “These dynamic leaders are transforming the travel and
tourism industry. We welcome them to the CES Asia stage to show the
world how advancements in innovation creates global travel and tourism
opportunities.”
Mr. Hong and Ms. Huang join top executives from Audi China, Horizon
Robotics, Huawei, Hyundai and Wacom as confirmed CES Asia keynote
speakers. All CES Asia keynotes will take place at the Kerry Hotel in
Shanghai Ballroom 2-3.
About the panelists:
Mr. Wong Hong oversees and manages Delta’s strategic and
competitive financial position, as well as sales and marketing in the
Greater China and Singapore region. “Technology innovation is central to
Delta’s multi-billion dollars investments in fleet, airport facilities,
products, and people,” said Mr. Hong. “It is changing how Delta operates
and transforming customer experience.”
Ms. Helen Huang was appointed President, Greater China of MSC
Cruises, in April 2016. She is responsible for the strategy development,
business expansion and overall management across Greater China. “MSC
Cruises is a leader in human-centered digital design innovation,” said
Mrs. Huang. “We engage the latest and most advanced technology to enable
a fully optimized guest experience onboard and ashore.”
Ms. Michelle Toh is a programming editor for CNN Business, based
in Hong Kong. She leads digital production for CNN Business'
international team, coordinates strategy for its mobile and desktop
platforms worldwide, and reports news and feature stories on companies
in Asia.
As one of Asia’s fastest growing tech events, CES Asia brings together
the entire tech ecosystem to build brands, forge partnerships and
celebrate the best in consumer tech in Asia. The show will focus on the
latest innovation in transportation tech, AI, 5G and startups from
around the world, featuring more than 550 exhibiting companies,
including more than 115 startups. Visit CESAsia.com
for more information or to register.
