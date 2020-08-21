Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CES' Most Controversial Product is Back and Better Than Ever

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 02:12pm EDT

Lora DiCarlo Launches Latest Version of Ground-Breaking Osé With a Very Special Offer

"Osé 2 is smaller, softer, quieter, and more powerful. An engineer's dream," Kim Porter, Director of Engineering

The product notoriously banned from CES is back with several new and improved features to create an even more incredible and inclusive experience. The Osé 2 is eager to please by targeting the sometimes-elusive blended orgasm, which results from simultaneous clitoral and CUV (formerly known as the G-Spot) stimulation, with its use of Lora DiCarlo’s signature advanced technology. Available now for pre-sale, the second edition comes with double pleasure due to an unprecedented Lora DiCarlo buy-one-get-one offer that includes any one of the company’s products – and associated earth-moving orgasms – with the purchase of an Osé 2.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200821005426/en/

Osé 2 is back, better than ever - smaller, softer, quieter, and more powerful! (Photo: Business Wire)

Osé 2 is back, better than ever - smaller, softer, quieter, and more powerful! (Photo: Business Wire)

In 2019, Lora DiCarlo introduced its debut product, Osé, and received the coveted Robotics Innovation Award from the influential tech event, only to have it rescinded after being cited as "immoral" and "obscene". Overnight, the woman-led wellness brand received unprecedented media coverage over the debacle and found itself at the center of a critical public conversation about gender equity in the technology industry. Founder and CEO Lora Haddock DiCarlo partnered with the Consumer Technology Association to educate the presiding body on the importance of sexual wellness being represented at CES and the importance of sexual wellness products being showcased within the broader wellness category. Triumphantly returning to CES in 2020, Lora DiCarlo has continued to garner awards and accolades with more than 10 patents-pending for its award-winning tech.

Osé 2, the second iteration of Lora DiCarlo’s flagship hit, is a true embodiment of the company’s mission and commitment to innovation.

“Our community spoke and we listened. Our team worked tirelessly to create a product that reflected the wants and needs of our users after having thousands of conversations and fit sessions. Osé 2 offers a sleeker body and more accommodating fit, creating a one-of-a-kind customizable pleasure experience which further serves our mission of creating a more sexually equitable world for all,” said Lora DiCarlo, CEO and Founder.

The path to innovation did not prove easy for the product design team due to the lack of data and research available to create such an inclusive product. Research around femme sexual health is a major motivator for Lora DiCarlo’s push for innovative and thoughtful tools that support all genders and sexualities on their path to enjoyment. The company’s steadfast belief that all people have the right to explore their sexual pleasure is combatting a health and wellness industry standard in which billions of dollars are spent on sexual dysfunction treatments for men, while the needs of women, femmes and non-binary people receive a fraction of the funding.

"It's all about the fit, baby," said Kim Porter, Director of Engineering, "There is very little anatomical data for vaginal, CUV, and clitoral dimensions. We measured many users to determine the best surface geometry to optimize the hands-free fit and performed several rounds of user testing. Our branded surfaces provide an easy fit for most users now. To us, this is a huge accomplishment."

Osé 2 retails for $290 and is now available for presale at LoraDiCarlo.com until August 28. The pre-sale comes with a buy-one-get-one offer that includes one free Lora DiCarlo product with the purchase of an Osé 2. Consumers are encouraged to take advantage of the high-value offer that allows them to explore the Osé family of wellness products, which are intended to meet the needs of diverse passions and preferences.

Osé 2 is also available at MoMA Design Store as part of Design Innovations for Women, a Pop-Up exploring and celebrating the evolution of everyday products in the areas of sexuality, activity, and reproduction, created to improve and enrich the lives of women through good design. Design Innovations for Women can be shopped at store.moma.org and MoMA Design Store, Soho through September 27.

Consumers are welcome to learn more about blended orgasms, the orgasm gap and vaginal health through the Lora DiCarlo website’s Sexual Health Guide. The other members of the Osé family of products, Onda and Baci, are available for $180 and $160, respectively. For more information about Lora DiCarlo, visit LoraDiCarlo.com or follow Lora DiCarlo on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Lora DiCarlo

Founded in 2017, Lora DiCarlo created her namesake brand with a mission to create a more sexually equitable world where all genders and sexualities can feel empowered and excited to explore their own wellness, bodies, and pleasure. Since its inception, the brand has seen explosive growth with over ten patents-pending for its award-winning, proprietary technology with over 20,000 wellness products shipped globally. For more information on Lora DiCarlo visit: www.LoraDiCarlo.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:17pAG Nessel Joins Coalition Challenging Trump Administration's Authorization of LNG Rail Transportation
PU
03:17pAgencies issue statement providing additional information for certain Bank Secrecy Act due diligence requirements
PU
03:17pAIRWAY MEDIX S A : Raport bieżący nr 18/2020
PU
03:17pAIRWAY MEDIX S A : Raport bieżący nr 17/2020
PU
03:17pPRESS RELEASE | AUGUST 21, 2020 Survey to Measure 2020 Census Online Response Satisfaction The U.S. Census Bureau announced the new 2020 Census User Experience Survey to measure how satisfied respondents were with the online 2020 Census questionnaire.
PU
03:17pAIRWAY MEDIX S A : Raport bieżący nr 16/2020
PU
03:17pCHURCHILL CAPITAL INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Churchill Capital Corp III - CCXX
BU
03:16pVoice and Speech Analytics Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2019-2023)| The Rising Demand for Emotion Analytics to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:12pAgencies Issue Statement on Bank Secrecy Act Due Diligence Requirements for Customers Who May Be Considered Politically Exposed Persons
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Top FDA official says would resign if agency rubber-stamps an unproven COVID-19 vaccine
2KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED : KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY : Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 ..
3MEITUAN DIANPING : MEITUAN DIANPING : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, ..
4BOOZT AB (PUBL) : BOOZT AB :'s Half year report, January 1 - June 30 2020
5PINDUODUO INC. : China's Pinduoduo operating loss widens, U.S. shares set to slide

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group