CES Unveiled in Amsterdam to Showcase Tech for Good

08/19/2019 | 03:01am EDT

Government Officials and Industry Leaders to Explore Newest Innovations

Consumer Technology Association (CTA):

 
WHAT:

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced several government officials, dignitaries and industry leaders attending CES Unveiled in Amsterdam, an official CES preview event, focusing on the theme “Tech for Good.”

 

Returning for its third year, CES Unveiled in Amsterdam will bring together executives, influential media, prominent industry influencers, and more than 100 companies (including 50+ startups) to explore the latest technology trends and innovations from the Netherlands and surrounding European countries leading up to CES® 2020. Attendees and media are able to register for CES Unveiled in Amsterdam online.

 

WHO:

Government officials and dignitaries including Mona Keijzer, Netherlands State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Policy; HRH Prince Constantijn van Oranje, Special Envoy at TechLeap.NL; and Pete Hoekstra, U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands, will share insights on emerging trends in the industry, including 5G, mobility, energy & environment, and smart cities.

 

On behalf of TechLeap.NL, Prince Constantijn will highlight some of the Netherlands startup delegation expected to be at CES 2020.

 

CTA executives Gary Shapiro, president and CEO; Karen Chupka, EVP, CES; and Steve Koenig, VP, market research, will also preview what’s to come at CES 2020 with the CES 2020 Preview and Trends in Technology conference session.

 

This year’s event will provide a track on “Tech for Good” as well as matchmaking and investor events for startups and executives, including:

  • Open for Innovation- How Countries Are Racing for the Next European Tech Champion
  • Creating a Global Marketplace for 5G
  • KVK Business Challenge, presented by NL Chamber of Commerce
  • Deep Tech Investment Pitches and Q&A, presented by Brainport Network
  • EU Funding Roadshow- VIP Pathfinder and Accelerator

 

 

 

To see the full event schedule, visit CES.tech.

 

 

 

DETAILS:

 

CES Unveiled in Amsterdam is held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at the Beurs van Berlage. Attendees and media can register for the event online. For more information about exhibiting and showcasing your products and technology, please contact us at CESUnveiled@CTA.tech. To see the full event schedule, visit CES.tech.

 

About CES:

CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the largest, most influential tech event on the planet. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

UPCOMING EVENTS

 


© Business Wire 2019
