CES Unveiled in Paris to Shine Spotlight on Artificial Intelligence

Conference and exhibit will showcase latest innovation in AI

WHAT: The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced that CES Unveiled in Paris will focus on emerging technology and trends around artificial intelligence (AI). More than 1,000 expected attendees will be able to view the latest AI innovations, learn about the latest tech trends and network with industry leaders. An official CES 2020 preview, CES Unveiled returns to Paris for a seventh year on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Palais Brongniart. Attendees will experience a full day of tech that will feature more than 80 companies of all sizes, influential media, senior level executives, and prominent industry influencers from France and across Europe. Attendees will discover how AI is shaping our world, from changing enterprises to affecting ethics and policy. Industry experts and thought leaders from all over Europe will share insights on AI, enterprise solutions, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, diversity and more. Register now at CES.tech. WHO: CTA executives Gary Shapiro, president and CEO; Karen Chupka, EVP, CES; and Steve Koenig, VP, market research, will preview what’s to come and make an exclusive CES 2020 announcement during the CES 2020 Preview and Trends in Technology conference session. The conference stage will feature industry leaders and visionaries who will share insights on emerging trends in AI. Speakers include: Guive Balooch , global vice president, L’Oreal Technology Incubator

, global vice president, L’Oreal Technology Incubator Mathieu Colas , senior partner, Monitor Deloitte

, senior partner, Monitor Deloitte Guillaume Devauchelle , group vice president innovation & scientific development, Valeo

, group vice president innovation & scientific development, Valeo Valerie Hoffenberg, president and founder, Connecting Leaders Club The full event schedule and additional speakers can be viewed here. DETAILS: CES Unveiled in Paris will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the Palais Brongniart. Attendees and media can register for the event online. For more information about exhibiting and showcasing your products and technology, please contact us at CESUnveiled@CTA.tech. To see the full event schedule, visit CES.tech.

CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for over 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the largest, most influential tech event on the planet. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

