Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CES has Recognized Human Capable's Norm Glasses: Their Augmented Reality (AR) Smart Glasses Have Been Selected as a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Best of Innovation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 05:01pm EST

Norm Glasses are stylish, lightweight and are designed to look and feel like normal glasses

Human Capable’s Norm Glasses have been chosen by the Consumer Electronics Show (CES)—the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show—for selection as a CES 2020 Innovation Awards best of innovation (in the Headphones & Personal Audio category). In addition, Norm Glasses are innovation award honorees in 8 other categories, for a total of 9 awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005007/en/

NORM GLASSES: young woman in black shirt, modeling Norm Glasses, by Human Capable Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

NORM GLASSES: young woman in black shirt, modeling Norm Glasses, by Human Capable Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Norm Glasses are showcased at CES Unveiled New York, at the Metropolitan Pavilion on November 7th. An invite-only media event, CES Unveiled New York is the official kickoff party to mark the start of the CES season, featuring the emerging tech trends that will dominate the CES show floor in January. Human Capable is proud to be recognized.

Human Capable—featuring Norm Glasses—will be participating as an exhibitor at CES 2020. The international trade show will take place in Las Vegas, January 9th to the 11th.

Engineered for comfort, functionality, and style, Norm Glasses are everyday Augmented Reality (AR) smart glasses that look and feel like normal frames. Equipped with a wearable mini-computer that runs on an Android-based operating system. The technology is voice-activated, features dual speakers, open-ear sound and a head-up display (HUD). They folds up, fit in a standard glasses case, and can be hung on the shirt when not in use, just like normal sunglasses.

At 30-36g, Norm Glasses are the lightest among all smart glasses with a head-up display, even lighter than a vintage pair of classic Ray-Ban Wayfarer (45g) that contain no electronics at all.

Make and receive phone calls, listen to music, podcasts and audiobooks, manage emails and texts, capture and view video and photos, check social media and much more. Users can stay on top of communication, obtain or share information in heads-up, hands-free manner, without holding or touching their phone.

For more information visit NormGlasses.com.

Media wishing to interview the leadership of Human Capable, or schedule a product demo should contact Chris Grayson at chris@chrisgrayson.com.

In addition to the images above, additional graphic resources can be downloaded at: https://drive.google.com/open?id=15pomfD12rJp3G3ujV4U3I7DvspBH1EH6


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:16pSIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:16pFIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : Reports Highest NOI Since Inception and +4% Distribution Increase
AQ
05:16pQualcomm, SeaWorld rise; Expedia, Party City fall
AQ
05:16pNOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP : . Posts Record Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
AQ
05:16pON SEMICONDUCTOR : CEO Keith Jackson Elected Chair of Semiconductor Industry Association
PR
05:16pRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED : . reports third quarter 2019 results
PR
05:15pLIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:15pAKOUSTIS TECHNOLOGIES : Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
PU
05:15pMYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Including Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth of 430%
PR
05:15pHome BancShares, Inc. Names Jack Engelkes Vice Chairman of Home BancShares and Tracy French Executive Chairman of Centennial Bank
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree to roll back tariffs as part of trade deal - officials
2COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
3ENGIE : ENGIE : Correction to Engie Article
4TWITTER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Twitter, Inc. - TWTR
5Siemens cautions about 2020 after beating quarterly forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group