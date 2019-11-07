CES has Recognized Human Capable's Norm Glasses: Their Augmented Reality (AR) Smart Glasses Have Been Selected as a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Best of Innovation

Norm Glasses are stylish, lightweight and are designed to look and feel like normal glasses

Human Capable’s Norm Glasses have been chosen by the Consumer Electronics Show (CES)—the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show—for selection as a CES 2020 Innovation Awards best of innovation (in the Headphones & Personal Audio category). In addition, Norm Glasses are innovation award honorees in 8 other categories, for a total of 9 awards.

NORM GLASSES: young woman in black shirt, modeling Norm Glasses, by Human Capable Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Norm Glasses are showcased at CES Unveiled New York, at the Metropolitan Pavilion on November 7th. An invite-only media event, CES Unveiled New York is the official kickoff party to mark the start of the CES season, featuring the emerging tech trends that will dominate the CES show floor in January. Human Capable is proud to be recognized.

Human Capable—featuring Norm Glasses—will be participating as an exhibitor at CES 2020. The international trade show will take place in Las Vegas, January 9th to the 11th.

Engineered for comfort, functionality, and style, Norm Glasses are everyday Augmented Reality (AR) smart glasses that look and feel like normal frames. Equipped with a wearable mini-computer that runs on an Android-based operating system. The technology is voice-activated, features dual speakers, open-ear sound and a head-up display (HUD). They folds up, fit in a standard glasses case, and can be hung on the shirt when not in use, just like normal sunglasses.

At 30-36g, Norm Glasses are the lightest among all smart glasses with a head-up display, even lighter than a vintage pair of classic Ray-Ban Wayfarer (45g) that contain no electronics at all.

Make and receive phone calls, listen to music, podcasts and audiobooks, manage emails and texts, capture and view video and photos, check social media and much more. Users can stay on top of communication, obtain or share information in heads-up, hands-free manner, without holding or touching their phone.

