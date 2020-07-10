CESP – Companhia Energética de S&atil : Display Policy*

APPOINTMENTS POLICY

June 16, 2020

1. PURPOSE

This Appointments Policy ("Policy") of CESP - Companhia Energética de São Paulo ("Company") is intended to ensure that the appointment of members of the Company Board of Directors, Fiscal Council, Statutory Audit Committee and Executive Board, and of any other statutory committees advising the Board of Directors (jointly with the Statutory Audit Committee, the "Statutory Committees"), set up from time to time, shall be performed properly and in line with the best corporate governance practices, and to establish guidelines, criteria and procedures for the nomination of their members. This Policy is not applicable to the non-statutory committees, technical commissions or working groups that may be set up from time to time by the Board of Directors.

2. SCOPE

This Policy applies to members of the Company Board of Directors, Fiscal Council, Statutory Committees and Executive Board (jointly, "Company Bodies"). Accordingly, this Policy must also be observed when members are nominated for the Company Bodies (e.g. by shareholders, board members etc. as the case may be).

3. APPLICABLE REFERENCES/DOCUMENTS

▪ Company Bylaws.

▪ Company Code of Ethics

▪ Law 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended (the "Corporate Law").

▪ CVM Instruction 308, of May 14, 1999, as amended ("CVM Instruction 308")

▪ CVM Instruction 367, of May 29, 2002, as amended ("CVM Instruction 367")

4. GENERAL GUIDELINES

The appointment process for members of Company Bodies must comply with the provisions of this Policy, the Bylaws, any internal regulations of the Company Bodies, the Code of Ethics, the Corporate Law, CVM Instruction 367, CVM Instruction 308, and any other applicable laws and regulations enacted from time to time.

Members appointed to Company Bodies must be highly qualified professionals with substantial experience (e.g. technical, professional, academic), who have time to devote to the position and are aligned with Company values.

Members appointed and selected for Company Bodies must represent different skills, knowhow, experience, behavior, cultures, ages and genders, so as to promote equal opportunities.

5. GENERAL REQUIREMENTS FOR APPOINTMENT TO COMPANY BODIES

All candidates for membership of Company Bodies must be honorable, upstanding, of unblemished reputation, competent, experienced, qualified, educated, available and committed to the job they are seeking.

Candidates must be professionals of integrity, whose conduct and professional trajectory are aligned with the principles outlined in the Company Code of Ethics.

The following criteria shall also be taken into account when appointing members to Company Bodies: 2

(i) the suitability of the candidate's CV and professional qualifications for the activities and duties of the position;

(ii) the extent to which the candidate's skills, experience and personal characteristics complement those of the other members, in the case of a joint decision-making body;

(iii) attendance record at meetings during a previous term of office with the Company and performance during the period, if applicable; and

(iv) academic background including at least a university degree and professional experience compatible with the position to be held.

To confirm the requirements in (iv) above, the candidate must submit a written declaration, on oath and with two witnesses, as per the draft in Exhibit I to this Policy, with documentary evidence attached, to be filed at Company headquarters.

6. GENERAL IMPEDIMENTS

To check possible impediments, candidates to membership of Company Bodies must declare that they:

(i) have no partners or relatives up to the third degree holding positions in the Company Board of Directors,

Executive Board or Fiscal Council, or who are Company employees or suppliers (service providers, advisors, outsourcers);

(ii) are not prevented by a special law, and have not been convicted of crimes of bankruptcy, malfeasance, bribery or payoff, concussion, embezzlement, crimes against the public interest or the national financial system, or against the antitrust laws, consumer relations, public faith or property, or convicted of a crime which, even if only temporarily, bars access to public office, as provided for in Article 147 paragraph 1 of the Corporate Law;

(iii) have not been sentenced to suspension or temporary loss of office by the Brazilian Securities Commission, involving loss of eligibility to management positions in a public company, as provided for in Article 147 paragraph 2 of the Corporate Law;

(iv) meet the requirement for an unblemished reputation in Article 147 paragraph 3 of the Corporate Law;

(v) do not hold a position in a company that could be regarded as a competitor of the Company, as described in Article 147 paragraph 3, section I, of the Corporate Law;

(vi) do not represent interests conflicting with those of the Company, as described in Article 147 paragraph 3, section II, of the Corporate Law;

(vii) are not politically exposed persons, as defined in the regulations;

(viii) have not committed a serious violation of the Code of Ethics, Anticorruption Policy or other internal regulations of the Company or of any other companies in which they may have worked;

(ix) have not been subject to legal or administrative proceedings where an appellate decision was granted against them, thus suspending or disqualifying them from the exercise of their professional or commercial activities; and

(x)

have no commercial or financial liabilities that have been protested or included in official registers of defaulters (if they have, they are permitted to explain them to the Company).

This declaration must be submitted by the candidate in writing, on oath and with two witnesses, as per the draft in Exhibit I to this Policy, with documentary evidence attached, to be filed at Company headquarters.

Pursuant to the Corporate Law and CVM Instruction 367, exclusively in the case of candidates to membership of the Board of Directors, Executive Board or the Fiscal Council, being unable to sign the declaration referred to in item (v) above will not prevent the appointment, but in such case the meeting which approved the election must expressly exempt the candidate from this requirement, and the instrument of declaration must contain a detailed explanation of why the candidate cannot give this assurance.

7. APPOINTMENT PROCESS FOR MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

An election for membership of the Board of Directors will normally be held every two years, as provided for in the Bylaws.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors is responsible for the process of appointment and selection of board members, which can be done internally, with the participation of other Company bodies/departments, or by engaging independent professionals to give advice or obtain reports on the candidates.

Without prejudice to the foregoing, the shareholders may appoint candidates to the Board of Directors, in the manner and under the circumstances described in law and regulations.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors shall evaluate the compliance with this Policy of the candidates selected and those appointed by shareholders under the regulations.

Appointments of candidates for membership of the Board of Directors shall be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting, together with: (i) the information required under the regulations; and (ii) the assessment of the Chairman of the Board on the compliance with this Policy of the candidates, as applicable.

Under the law and the Company Bylaws, in cases where nomination of a board member is the prerogative of the Board itself (e.g. in the case of a vacancy), the information referred to in items (i) and (ii) above shall be included in the minutes of the meeting appointing the member.

7.1.

Independent Members

Under the Bylaws, the Board of Directors must have at least one independent member, expressly declared as such in the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting at which the election is held.

The Bylaws state that none of the following can be an independent director:

(i) a direct or indirect controlling shareholder of the Company;

(ii) anyone whose vote at board meetings is bound by a shareholders' agreement governing matters related to the Company;

(iii) the spouse or companion, or relative in the direct or collateral line up to the second degree, of the controlling shareholder, of a Company manager or a manager of the controlling shareholder, whether direct or indirect; or

(iv) anyone who during the last three years has been an employee or officer of the Company or of its controlling shareholder.

7.2.

Staff Representative

The Bylaws allocate one seat on the Board to a staff representative, with a term of office that coincides with the other directors. This representative shall:

(i) comply with the requirements and restrictions of the law, this Policy and the Bylaws (including those applicable to the other directors); and

(ii) hold a position in the Company, on the date of the candidacy, in one of the two levels of seniority immediately below the statutory or non-statutory executive board.

The director representing the staff may not be:

(a) a politically exposed person, under Resolution 29 of the Council for Control of Financial Activities (COAF), of December 7, 2017, as amended;

(b) someone who is, or has been during the last twenty-four (24) months, a member of the decision-making structure of a political party or involved in work relating to the organization, structuring or realization of an election campaign; or

(c) someone who holds, or has held during the last twenty-four (24) months, a position in a trade union. These restrictions also apply to relatives by blood or affinity, up to the first degree, of candidates for the position.

8. APPOINTMENT PROCESS FOR MEMBERS OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD

The Company Executive Board shall consist of at least two and at most six members, with a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), a Chief Financial Officer, an Investor Relations Officer and a Generation or Operations Officer, and the other Officers being without specific designation, all with a joint term of office of two years.

Officers may hold more than one title, but the position of Investor Relations Officer may only be held by the CEO or the Chief Financial Officer.

The duties of the Officers may be defined in the Bylaws or in internal regulations. Positions on the Executive Board must be held by professionals of proven experience in their areas of activity, and Officers may not be appointed other than on the basis of unquestionable professional competence.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors is responsible for the process of appointment and selection of officers, which can be done internally, with the participation of other Company bodies/departments, or by engaging independent professionals to give advice or obtain reports on the candidates. The Chairman of the Board shall also take into account the suggestions and recommendations of the other directors. The Chairman of the Board must assess to what extent candidates for membership of the Executive Board meet the requirements of this Policy.

Positions on the Executive Board may not be reserved for direct appointment by shareholders, and if this should occur the shareholder must justify the choice, indicating

(i)

if the reservation is provided for in a shareholders' agreement, the reasons given by the shareholder signatories, addressing, for instance, the specific features of the control structure of the Company that could justify the practice, and the existence of any mitigation mechanisms, such as the definition of requirements for holding the position to be met by the nominees; and 5