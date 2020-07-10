CESP – Companhia Energética de S&atil : Internal Regulations of the Board of Directors*

INTERNAL REGULATIONS OF THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS

June 16, 2020

CHAPTER I - Subject Matter and Purpose

Article 1. These Internal Regulations ("Regulations") govern the operation of the Board of Directors ("Board" or "Board of Directors") of CESP - Companhia Energética de São Paulo ("Company"), the relationship between the Board, its committees and the Company's other corporate bodies, as well as the rights and duties of Board members ("Directors"), subject to the provisions of the Company's Bylaws, the applicable laws, and the applicable regulations.

Article 2. The Board of Directors is the joint decision-making body responsible for the Company's superior direction, whose mission consists of ensuring the protection and appreciation of the Company, the maximization of returns on investments and the Company's corporate planning, especially operating excellence and corporate sustainability, being required to be fully knowledgeable about best practices in corporate governance.

Article 3. The Board must establish the general direction of the Company's business and decide on strategic issues through the following actions:

(i) Promoting and observing the Company's purpose;

(ii) Preserving the interests of shareholders, while also considering the other stakeholders;

(iii) Ensuring the Company's continuity with a long-term outlook comprising, in the definition of business activities and operations, economic, social and environmental aspects, as well as best practices in corporate governance;

(iv) Setting up an agile structure consisting of qualified professionals of unblemished reputation;

(v) Devising management guidelines for the Company;

(vi) Making sure the management guidelines devised thereby are reflected in the corporate budget;

(vii) Outlining the Company's strategic guidelines and ensuring they are effectively implemented by the Executive Board, but without intervening in any operating affairs; and

(viii)Preventing and managing any situations of conflict of interest and dissenting opinions, so as to always have the Company's interests prevail.

CHAPTER II - Membership, Term of Office and Investiture

Article 4. The Board of Directors consists of at least three (3) and at most than eleven (11) incumbent members elected and liable to removal at any time by the Shareholders'

Meeting, all such members having a unified term of office of two (2) years, commencing on the election date and extending until their successors take office, reelection being permitted.

Paragraph One. One (1) or more of the members of the Board of Directors shall be Independent Directors and explicitly designated as such in the minutes of theShareholders' Meeting electing them, in accordance with the Bylaws and these Regulations.

Paragraph Two. Not to be deemed an Independent Director is any member who: (i) is a direct or indirect controlling shareholder of the Company; (ii) has the exercise of his vote at meetings of the Board of Directors bound by a shareholders' agreement the subject matter of which are Company-related affairs; (iii) is a spouse, companion or direct or indirect relative, up to the second degree, to the controlling shareholder, a Company manager or any manager of the controlling shareholder, either direct or indirect; and (iv) was, in the past three (3) years, employed by or an officer at the Company or its controlling shareholder. For characterizing a member as an Independent Director, the provisions of the applicable regulations shall be observed as well.

Paragraph Three. Irrespective of the foregoing provisions, a Director elected by separate vote shall be deemed independent for the purposes of the provisions of Paragraph One above.

Paragraph Four. The Shareholders' Meeting electing the Board of Directors shall fix the total number of positions to be filled, up to the maximum limit set forth in the Company's Bylaws, and designate its Chairman and Deputy Chairman, it being understood that the positions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at the Company shall not be cumulatively held by the same person.

Paragraph Five. Under article 141, paragraph 3, of Law No. 6.404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended (the "Corporate Law"), whenever Directors have been elected through a multiple-vote process, the removal of any member of the Board of Directors shall result in the removal of the others, and the Shareholders' Meeting shall proceed to a new election.

Article 5. Any appointments to membership of the Board of Directors shall comply with the provisions of the applicable laws and of any Appointments Policy in place at the Company, and shall also be structured in a transparent manner, based on merit and on the skills and experiences required for the Company's optimal performance.

Paragraph One. According to the Company's Appointments Policy, any appointments to members of the Board of Directors shall consider, among other criteria, availability of time to do the job, diversity of capabilities, expertise, experience, behaviors, cultural aspects, age and gender, as recommended by Instituto Brasileiro de Governança Corporativa ("Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance").

Paragraph Two. To be appointed to the Board of Directors, candidates must be highly qualified professionals having proven technical, professional and/or academic experience, unblemished reputations and alignment with the Company's purpose.

Paragraph Three. Any person appointed to office shall not be politically exposed, according to the definition set forth in the applicable regulations, nor shall such person have any conflicts of interest with the Company, as set forth in article 147, paragraph 3, items I and II, of the Corporate Law.

Paragraph Four. No person having companions, parents, descendants or indirect relatives up to the third degree holding any offices in any of the bodies set forth in theCompany's Bylaws or being employed by or suppliers to (service providers, advisers, third-party contractors, etc.) the Company shall be allowed to take office.

Article 6. It is hereby set forth that one (1) representative of the employees shall be a member of the Board of Directors, as set forth in the Bylaws, whose term of office shall coincide with those of the other Directors.

Paragraph One. In addition to the prohibitions provided for by law and by the Bylaws and these Regulations for holding office as a member of the Company's Board of Directors, appointment of the following as representative of employees is also prohibited: (1) any politically exposed person, under Resolution No. 29 of the Council for Control of Financial Activities (COAF), dated December 7, 2017, as amended; (2) any person acting or having acted in the past twenty-four (24) months as a member of the decision-making structure of any political party or working on the organization, structuring or conduct of any election campaign; (3) any person holding or having held a position in any union organization in the past twenty-four (24) months.

Paragraph Two. The Director representing the employees shall be chosen by the employees' vote, in a direct election, and shall not be allowed to be reelected for a successive term.

Article 7. Promptly after the Meeting having elected one or more Directors, the Secretary to the Board of Directors shall contact and deliver to such Director(s) the documents listed below, which shall be fully read by such Director(s):

(i) A copy of these Internal Regulations;

(ii) A calendar of any meetings scheduled for the rest of the fiscal year;

(iii) A copy of the Directors and Officers (D&O) Liability Insurance Policy;

(iv) Investiture Instrument;

(v) Declaration of Unimpairment, under articles 146 and 147 of the Corporate Law and article 2 of CVM Instruction No. 367, dated May 29, 2002, as amended;

(vi) Deed of Consent to the Regulations of the Differentiated Trading Levels on which the Company is registered;

(vii) Deed of Adhesion to the Company's Trading and Disclosure Policy;

(viii) Declaration of the number of shares, warrants, stock options and debentures convertible into shares issued by the Company and held by such Director(s);

(ix) Deed of Adhesion to the Related-Party Transaction Policy;

(x) Deed of Adhesion to the Code of Ethics;

(xi) The Company's internal registration form;

(xii) Manual for access to the Company's Governance Portal; and

(xiii) Any other declarations or deeds of adhesion required by the applicable regulations or the Company's internal rules.

Paragraph One. The Directors shall sign and return to the Secretary to the Board of Directors the following documents: Investiture Instrument; Declaration of Unimpairment; Deed of Consent to the Regulations of the Differentiated Trading Levels on which theCompany is registered; Deed of Adhesion to the Company's Trading and Disclosure

Policy; Declaration of the number of shares, warrants, stock options and debentures convertible into shares issued by the Company and held by such the Directors; Deed of

Adhesion to the Related-Party Transaction Policy; Deed of Adhesion to the Code of Ethics; the Company's internal registration form; and any other declarations or deeds of adhesion required by the applicable regulations or the Company's internal rules.

Paragraph Two. The documents listed in Paragraph One above, having been signed by the Directors, will be kept on file at the Company's principal place of business for at least five (5) years after termination of any Director's relationship with the Company.

Paragraph Three. It is further agreed that the investiture of Directors is conditional upon delivery to the Secretary to the Board of Directors, by the first annual shareholders'

meeting held after the election, the following documents: (i) the instruments, form and declaration set forth in the preceding item, duly signed; (ii) certified copy of their identity cards (RG), enrollment with the Individual Taxpayers Registry (CPF), and any professional registration cards (CREA (Regional Council of Engineering and Agronomy),

OAB (Brazilian Bar Association), CRC (Regional Accounting Council), etc.); and (iii) proof of receipt of the documents listed in article 7 of these Regulations, duly signed.

CHAPTER III - Vacancy and Replacement

Article 8. In the event of vacancy, members of the Board of Directors shall be replaced as set forth in these Regulations and in the Company's Bylaws.

Paragraph One. In the event that the office of any of the members of the Board of Directors is vacated prior to the expiration of his term of office, the Board of Directors themselves may decide on the choice of a replacement, who shall serve in an interim capacity until the first Shareholders' Meeting after occurrence of such vacancy.

Paragraph Two. At the time of investiture, the replacement member shall submit to the Company the documents listed in article 7 of these Regulations.

Paragraph Three. In the event of vacancy of a majority of the positions on the Board of Directors, a Shareholders' Meeting shall be called to proceed to the new election, and in the event of vacancy of all positions on the Board of Directors, the Executive Board shall call a Shareholders' Meeting to elect the Directors.

Paragraph Four. In the event of vacancy in the office of the Director representing the employees before the expiration of his term of office, the Board of Directors themselves may decide on the choice of a replacement, who shall serve in an interim capacity until conclusion of the new election of the Director representing the employees, to be carried out in accordance with the Bylaws.

Paragraph Five. For the purposes of this article, the office of a member of the Board of

Directors shall be deemed vacant as a result of any of the events provided for by law and of removal, resignation, death, demonstrated incapacity, disability or unjustified absence, according to Paragraph Six below.