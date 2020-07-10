CESP – Companhia Energética de S&atil : Notice to the Market - Decrease in BRAM

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO
Publicly-held Company
CNPJ No. 60.933.603/0001-78
NIRE 35.300.011.996 | CVM Code 02577
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO ("Company,"), in compliance
with the provisions of Paragraph 6 of article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358 of January 3, 2002, as amended ("ICVM 358"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market as
follows:
The Company received, on this date, the correspondence, attached hereto, sent by
BRAM - Bradesco Asset Management S.A. DTVM ("BRAM"), registered with CNPJ/MF
under nº 62.375.134/0001-44 reporting that it reduced its participation in the Company's share capital, now holding 10,487,885 class B preferred shares (CESP6) issued for the company, equivalent to 4.97% of this class of shares.
Additionally, BRAM clarifies that the shares in question are not part of any contract or agreement providing for voting rights on the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company.
São Paulo, July 10,2020
Mario Bertoncini
Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 23:20:05 UTC