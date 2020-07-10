Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CESP – Companhia Energética de S&atil : Notice to the Market - Decrease in BRAM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 07:21pm EDT

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ No. 60.933.603/0001-78

NIRE 35.300.011.996 | CVM Code 02577

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO ("Company,"), in compliance

with the provisions of Paragraph 6 of article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358 of January 3, 2002, as amended ("ICVM 358"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market as

follows:

The Company received, on this date, the correspondence, attached hereto, sent by

BRAM - Bradesco Asset Management S.A. DTVM ("BRAM"), registered with CNPJ/MF

under nº 62.375.134/0001-44 reporting that it reduced its participation in the Company's share capital, now holding 10,487,885 class B preferred shares (CESP6) issued for the company, equivalent to 4.97% of this class of shares.

Additionally, BRAM clarifies that the shares in question are not part of any contract or agreement providing for voting rights on the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company.

São Paulo, July 10,2020

Mario Bertoncini

Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 23:20:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:01aTELSON MINING : Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Management Cease Trade Order
PU
07/10Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
07/10COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis - Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market (2020-2024) | The Reduced Cost Of RFID Tags to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07/10AIRBUS : Lebanon-based Middle East Airlines (MEA) has received its first A321neo aircraft from Airbus' final assembly line in ...
PU
07/10Online Education Market In India 2020-2024 | Increased Penetration of Internet and Smartphones to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
07/10SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS ELAN, R INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
07/10WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - WWE
BU
07/10SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS ENPH, FSCT, PRA, WFC INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
07/10GRAND CANYON EDUCATION 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. - LOPE
BU
07/10GILEAD SCIENCES : Australia's Victoria state records another day of high coronavirus infections
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : U.S. slaps French goods with 25% duties in digital tax row, but delays effective date
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : says it sent the TikTok ban email to employees in error
3U.S. sets record for new COVID cases third day in a row at nearly 69,000
4TELSON MINING CORPORATION : TELSON MINING : Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Management Cease Trade Order
5KAIXIN AUTO HOLDINGS : Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group