CESP – Companhia Energética de S&atil : Notice to the Market - Decrease in BRAM

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ No. 60.933.603/0001-78

NIRE 35.300.011.996 | CVM Code 02577

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CESP - COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE SÃO PAULO ("Company,"), in compliance

with the provisions of Paragraph 6 of article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358 of January 3, 2002, as amended ("ICVM 358"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market as

follows:

The Company received, on this date, the correspondence, attached hereto, sent by

BRAM - Bradesco Asset Management S.A. DTVM ("BRAM"), registered with CNPJ/MF

under nº 62.375.134/0001-44 reporting that it reduced its participation in the Company's share capital, now holding 10,487,885 class B preferred shares (CESP6) issued for the company, equivalent to 4.97% of this class of shares.

Additionally, BRAM clarifies that the shares in question are not part of any contract or agreement providing for voting rights on the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company.

São Paulo, July 10,2020

Mario Bertoncini

Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer