CETCO : Launches USA-Made FLUORO-SORB® adsorbent for the Remediation of PFAS

05/23/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst a deeper awareness of the health and environmental impact of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), CETCO is pleased to announce the launch of FLUORO-SORB® adsorbent, a proprietary, NSF-certified product that effectively treats multiple variants of PFAS. 

Unlike other sorbent products that are selective and unpredictable in adsorbing PFAS, FLUORO-SORB® adsorbent binds the entire spectrum of PFAS — including PFOA, PFOS, PFHxS and PFNA — efficiently and in a wide variety of removal and remediation processes. FLUORO-SORB® also controls the source of contamination and can be deployed easily as a flow through treatment media, as a passive in situ treatment (permeable reactive barrier and in-situ stabilization and solidification - ISS), or used in a CETCO® REACTIVE CORE MAT® composite geotextile mat for sediment capping.

Efficient and effective
CETCO's proprietary product, FLUORO-SORB® adsorbent, resists competitive adsorption from other water and sediment contaminants. Because of its higher adsorption properties and higher density, it requires fewer change outs than granular activated carbon (GAC), resulting in a substantially reduced total cost of ownership.

FLUORO-SORB® adsorbent can serve as a pre- or post-treatment media in connection with other technologies including GAC or ion exchange resin (IER) water treatment trains. This compatibility and seamless integration maximizes the removal of PFAS contaminants while improving efficiency and extending the life of existing GAC systems. Additionally, when combined with in-situ treatment (ISS or PRB) of the PFAS source, FLUORO-SORB® adsorbent will significantly reduce the reliance on "pump and treat" alone for achieving hydraulic control of a contaminated site.

About PFAS
PFAS were (and continue to be) integrated into dozens of industry and consumer products over the past 60 years. PFAS have been used in common, daily products, including non-stick cookware, clothing materials, carpets, firefighting foams and various other products designed to resist grease, water and oil. During the production and use of products that contain PFAS, the chemical has seeped into soil and water and even migrated into the air. The strong carbon-fluorine chemical bond prevents their breakdown in nature, eventually allowing it to enter the food chain. As a result, scientists have been closely studying the health impact of PFAS, concluding that exposure may cause numerous health effects.

To address these concerns, states have begun enacting regulations that address PFAS remediation, and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is actively studying its impact while considering adoption of standards to address clean-up levels. In advance of these and future regulations, FLUORO-SORB® adsorbent is an effective treatment made for the remediation and removal of PFAS.

FLUORO-SORB® adsorbent is commercially available in four granule sizes. For more information or to obtain a sample for your laboratory treatability study, visit http://www.cetco.com or contact cetco@mineralstech.com.

About CETCO:
A subsidiary of Minerals Technologies Inc., CETCO is a construction technologies company based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.  Offering solutions for commercial, industrial and infrastructure construction challenges worldwide, CETCO provides expertise in transforming minerals and polymers into technologies that improve productivity and performance. This includes leading the industry in environmental solutions for containment and remediation of pollutants, including groundwater treatment, solidification and stabilization, and sediment remediation.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.:
New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a resource- and technology-based growth company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the paper, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, polymer and consumer products industries. The company reported sales of $1.8 billion in 2018. For more information visit www.mineralstech.com.

Product Link:
https://www.mineralstech.com/business-segments/performance-materials/cetco/products/environmental-products/organoclays/fluoro-sorb  

Website:
http://www.cetco.com

Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/cetco.mti 
https://www.twitter.com/cetco_mti 
https://www.linkedin.com/company/cetco 
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-OnI2B8IURYI3aMJchHTyw 

CONTACT: David Saba, (646) 300-0779, david.saba@swbrinc.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cetco-launches-usa-made-fluoro-sorb-adsorbent-for-the-remediation-of-pfas-300855632.html

SOURCE CETCO


© PRNewswire 2019
About