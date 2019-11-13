Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CETV, IPHS, and SBHO Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 11:13am EST

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ GS: CETV) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Central European Media’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of PPF Group N.V. Shareholders of Central European Media will receive $4.58 in cash for each share of Central European Media owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-central-european-media-enterprises-ltd.

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPHS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Innophos’ agreement to be acquired by One Rock Capital Partners, LLC. Shareholders of Innophos will receive $32.00 in cash for each share of Innophos owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-innophos-holdings-inc.

Steuben Trust Corporation (OTC Pink: SBHO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Steuben’s agreement to be acquired by Community Bank System, Inc. Shareholders of Steuben will receive $12.60 in cash and 0.8054 shares of Community Bank System for each share of Steuben owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-steuben-trust-corporation.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:52aPCYSYS : Announces $10 Million Funding Round Completion
PR
11:51aBCE : petitions Trudeau government to overrule CRTC on wholesale network rates
AQ
11:50aAIRBUS : discloses share buyback transactions 6-12 November 2019
EQ
11:50aThis is a Test Release from GlobeNewswire
GL
11:48aSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES : New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Approves Base Rate Change for Elizabethtown Gas
AQ
11:48aNetalogue Technologies Plc - Form 8 (OPD) - J and J Rowland
PR
11:48aGOOD LUCK 3 : Offers Players New Gameplay & Bonuses to Celebrate RAKUN IEO on Liquid
PR
11:48aTENCENT : Earnings Drop 13% as Rivals Intrude on Advertising Territory--Update
DJ
11:48aVital joins Canon Medical to showcase Collaborative imaging at RSNA 2019
GL
11:47aGLOBAL : A new twist on traditional gold pawnbroking - iP2PGlobal's Gold-backed Crypto Loan
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
3BMW AG : TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
4ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 558 million in Q3 2019
5ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Prices $30 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group