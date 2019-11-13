CETV, IPHS, and SBHO Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts
11/13/2019 | 11:13am EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:
Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ GS: CETV) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Central European Media’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of PPF Group N.V. Shareholders of Central European Media will receive $4.58 in cash for each share of Central European Media owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-central-european-media-enterprises-ltd.
Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPHS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Innophos’ agreement to be acquired by One Rock Capital Partners, LLC. Shareholders of Innophos will receive $32.00 in cash for each share of Innophos owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-innophos-holdings-inc.
Steuben Trust Corporation (OTC Pink: SBHO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Steuben’s agreement to be acquired by Community Bank System, Inc. Shareholders of Steuben will receive $12.60 in cash and 0.8054 shares of Community Bank System for each share of Steuben owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-steuben-trust-corporation.