Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CEVA Logistics AG: CMA CGM will control 97.89% of ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 01:18am EDT

08-Apr-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Baar, Switzerland 8 April, 2019 - On January 28, 2019, CMA CGM S.A. ('CMA CGM'), published a public tender offer (the 'Offer') for all publicly held registered shares of CEVA Logistics AG ('CEVA'), at a price of CHF 30 net per share. Following the end of the additional acceptance period CMA CGM has reported that 26,127,510 shares have been tendered into the Offer, indicating that CMA CGM will own an aggregate of 97.89% of CEVA's shares upon closing of the Offer. Settlement of the tendered shares is expected to occur on 16 April 2019.

For additional information please contact:

Investors:
Pierre Benaich
SVP Investor Relations
pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com
+41 41 547 0048

Media:
Matthias Hochuli
Group Head of Marketing and Communications
matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com
+41 41 547 0052

Cathy Howe
Pilot Marketing
ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)208 941 5381

CEVA - Making business flow
CEVA Logistics, a global asset-light third-party logistics company, designs and operates industry leading supply-chain solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Its integrated network in Freight Management and Contract Logistics spans more than 160 countries. Approximately 58,000 employees are dedicated to delivering effective solutions across a variety of industry sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services. CEVA generated revenue of US$ 7.4 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of US$ 260 million in 2018. CEVA Logistics is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol CEVA. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com.

Disclaimer

CEVA Logistics AG published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 05:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:31aAnoto receives large pen order and renews partner agreement with Infomax
GL
01:31aAIR FRANCE - KLM : March 2019 traffic
GL
01:30aCGG : Sercel Brings its Technical Expertise to Structural Health and Earth Monitoring Markets
GL
01:30aHAWESKO HOLDING AG : Hawesko proposes dividend of EUR 1.30 per share
EQ
01:30aEURONEXT N : Welcomes the Positive Recommendation From the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority, Concluding That Would be a Suitable Owner of Oslo Børs VPS
GL
01:29aDANGOTE CEMENT : ‘Dangote Refinery will Transform Nigeria's Economy'
AQ
01:29aSERIE A : Napoli Delays Juventus' Coronation
AQ
01:29aAFCON : Ailing Christian Chukwu Gets NFF's Bail out for Medical Treatment
AQ
01:29aMANCHESTER UNITED : Man Utd Boss, Solskjaer Back to Base after Spying Barca at Camp Nou
AQ
01:29aNIGERIAN BREW : Breweries Activities Not a Threat to Lives, Environment, KEPA Clarifies
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1New NAFTA deal 'in trouble', bruised by elections, tariff rows
2Warren Buffett urges Wells Fargo to look beyond Wall Street for next CEO - FT
3VANGUARD ENERGY ETF : VANGUARD ENERGY ETF : Oil-and-Gas ETFs Are Thriving -- Journal Report
4DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : ASHLEY'S LIE DETECTOR CHALLENGE
5SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : A Special Purpose Company Submits an Investment Letter of Intent for a Semiconductor..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About