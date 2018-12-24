CEVA Logistics AG: Gianclaudio Neri appointed Managing Director of CEVA Logistics' Italy cluster

Baar, Switzerland, 24 December, 2018 - CEVA Logistics has appointed Gianclaudio Neri as Managing Director of its Italy cluster. He will be based in Milan, Italy and takes up his position with immediate effect, reporting directly to CEO, Xavier Urbain.

Neri brings more than 30 years' experience in senior roles across businesses in Italy to his new role with a particular emphasis on turning around and developing companies. He has successfully put 2i Rete Gas, the leading gas retailer in Italy, back on track, he has driven Intermarine back to profitability and has also led Piaggio to significantly improve returns which allowed it to IPO in 2006.

He succeeds Christophe Poitrineau who is leaving CEVA to pursue other career opportunities.

Speaking about Neri's arrival, Xavier Urbain says: 'Gianclaudio brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of driving businesses forward to his new position. Our team there will be able to call on his turnaround skills as they progress the company in Italy to the next step of its development. We warmly welcome him to our team'.

