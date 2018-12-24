Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CEVA Logistics AG: Gianclaudio Neri appointed Managing Director of CEVA Logistics' Italy cluster

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 08:40am CET

Baar, Switzerland, 24 December, 2018 - CEVA Logistics has appointed Gianclaudio Neri as Managing Director of its Italy cluster. He will be based in Milan, Italy and takes up his position with immediate effect, reporting directly to CEO, Xavier Urbain.

Neri brings more than 30 years' experience in senior roles across businesses in Italy to his new role with a particular emphasis on turning around and developing companies. He has successfully put 2i Rete Gas, the leading gas retailer in Italy, back on track, he has driven Intermarine back to profitability and has also led Piaggio to significantly improve returns which allowed it to IPO in 2006.

He succeeds Christophe Poitrineau who is leaving CEVA to pursue other career opportunities.

Speaking about Neri's arrival, Xavier Urbain says: 'Gianclaudio brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of driving businesses forward to his new position. Our team there will be able to call on his turnaround skills as they progress the company in Italy to the next step of its development. We warmly welcome him to our team'.

For additional information please contact:

Investors:
Pierre Benaich
SVP Investor Relations
pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com
+41 41 547 0048

Media:
Matthias Hochuli
Group Head of Marketing and Communications
matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com
+41 41 547 00 52

Cathy Howe
Pilot Marketing
ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)208 941 5381

CEVA - Making business flow
CEVA Logistics, a global asset-light third-party logistics company, designs and operates industry leading supply-chain solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Its integrated network in Freight Management and Contract Logistics spans more than 160 countries. Approximately 56,000 employees are dedicated to delivering effective solutions across a variety of industry sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services. CEVA generated revenue of $7 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $280 million in 2017. CEVA Logistics is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol CEVA. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com.

Disclaimer

CEVA Logistics AG published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 07:39:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:30aMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : announces new President & COO of CityCenter
AQ
09:30aMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Executive Uri Clinton Named President & COO Of New Yorks Empire City Casino
AQ
09:30aMIDNIGHT SUN MINING : Announces Resignation of CEO
AQ
09:30aAFORTI : Buy out of the M31 series bonds CR 121/2018
PU
09:30aPURETECH HEALTH : Vedanta Biosciences Raises $27 Million Financing Round to Advance Clinical Pipeline of Microbiome-Derived Product Candidates
PU
09:29aZYNGA : ZNGA) COO Sells $125,625.00 in Stock
AQ
09:29aCONTINENTAL MATERIALS : Ryan Sullivan Purchases 1,000 Shares of Continental Materials Co. Stock
AQ
09:29aRAYTHEON : wins $693 million production contract for Sweden`s Patriot
AQ
09:29aLONZA : Neptune to Expand Manufacturing Capability to Offer Cannabis Oil Capsules in Canada
AQ
09:29aNICK SCALI LIMITED : (NCK) Insider John Ingram Buys 5,781 Shares of Stock
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : South Korea to file complaint against BMW for "delayed" response to engine fires
2ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS applies for a German banking licence - FT
3SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : 'Powering Jobs' campaign launched
4ENEL : ENEL : Sells Stake in EF Solare Italia Joint Venture to F2i
5BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : – share buyback programme

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.