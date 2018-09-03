Log in
CEVA Logistics : appointed as the first APAC Distribution Centre for Honeywell Aerospace Trading

09/03/2018 | 07:12am CEST

CEVA Logistics appointed as the first APAC Distribution Centre for Honeywell Aerospace Trading

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 3 September, 2018 - CEVA Logistics has been appointed to operate the first distribution centre in Asia Pacific for Honeywell Aerospace Trading (HAT). Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the new distribution centre provides supply chain solutions for HAT's pre-owned certified parts to end users.

Conveniently located within the Bukit Jelutong Industrial Park, CEVA Logistics will operate an ambient and air-conditioned, bonded facility for both raw materials and finished goods for export and local distribution. CEVA Logistics will also be one of the suppliers responsible for HAT's global airfreight and import management, co-packing and Customs brokerage in Malaysia. This total solution will allow HAT to have a fast access to its inventory thus enabling it to focus on its core competencies in providing quality and timely support to end users.

'We are pleased to be appointed as the first APAC distribution centre for Honeywell Aerospace Trading. CEVA Logistics has a good track record and long standing working relationship with Honeywell globally and regionally, providing end-to-end supply chain solutions that allow it to improve efficiency and reduce costs. This new facility will be an extra operation. In addition, Honeywell Aerospace warehousing business we have been handling since 2017, Honeywell upholds very high standards around quality and process to drive such a complex operations and the team has done well in delivering the hub to the standards,' says Elaine Low, CEVA's Executive Vice President Southeast Asia.

In Southeast Asia, CEVA Logistics has a strong portfolio with Honeywell that consists of contract logistics and freight management solutions at Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta, Indonesia as well as Customs brokerage businesses in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The team will continue to work closely with Honeywell to further design robust supply chain solutions across the region.

For more information, please contact:

Investors:
Pierre Benaich
SVP Investor Relations
pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com
+41 41 547 0048

Media:
Matthias Hochuli
Group Head of Marketing and Communications
matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com
+41 41 547 00 52

Pilot Marketing
Cathy Howe
London, UK
+44 20 8941 5381

CEVA - Making business flow
CEVA Logistics, a leading global asset-light supply chain management company, designs and implements industry leading solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Approximately 56,000 employees in more than 160 countries are dedicated to delivering effective and robust supply-chain solutions across a variety of sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services across its integrated network. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com

Disclaimer

CEVA Logistics AG published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 05:11:03 UTC
