Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CEVA Logistics : appoints Ludovic Rozan as Senior Vice President of Business Development Asia Pacific ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 02:19am EDT

Baar, Switzerland, 15 March, 2019 - CEVA Logistics announces the appointment of Ludovic Rozan as Senior Vice President of Business Development (BD) Asia Pacific Sales and Marketing. Ludovic Rozan joins CEVA from CMA CGM. He will drive the growth agenda and growth budget in Asia in line with CEVA's Clusters, Business Lines and the sector strategies. Mr Rozan will report to CEVA's Chief Commercial Officer Laurent Binetti and he will be based in Hong Kong.

Ludovic Rozan will focus on supporting the Global and Regional BD leaders and sales teams in acquiring and developing new businesses across CEVA's accounts portfolio. He will lead a regional team and support the Anji-Ceva BD Organization.

In addition, he will work with Bertrand Simion, CEVA's Global Head of Ocean, in developing, building and implementing the Asia Program (on long Haul Asian routes including Intra-Asia) for both sales as well as Ocean procurement.

Ludovic Rozan brings with him a wealth of experience in BD and Trade Lane development in the international logistics industry, having 25 years of experience in senior leadership roles at CMA CGM and other companies. Being based in Hong Kong for several years prior to joining CEVA, for the past years serving as Head of Global Accounts & Commercial Development with CMA CGM, he has a vast knowledge of the regional markets.

For additional information please contact:

Investors:
Pierre Bénaich
SVP Investor Relations
pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com
+41 41 547 0048

Media:
Matthias Hochuli
Group Head of Marketing and Communications
matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com
+41 41 547 00 52

Cathy Howe
Pilot Marketing
ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)208 941 5381

CEVA - Making business flow
CEVA Logistics, a global asset-light third-party logistics company, designs and operates industry leading supply-chain solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Its integrated network in Freight Management and Contract Logistics spans more than 160 countries. Approximately 58,000 employees are dedicated to delivering effective solutions across a variety of industry sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services. CEVA generated revenue of US$ 7.4 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of US$ 260 million in 2018. CEVA Logistics is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol CEVA. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com.

Disclaimer

CEVA Logistics AG published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 06:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:59aGREENYARD : announces its Transformation Plan unlocking large untapped potential for a healthy future
PU
02:57aH+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H Annual Report 2018
AQ
02:56aDANSKE BANK A/S : Internal 2018 Swedbank report showed 95 billion SEK in transfers between 'suspicious' clients in Baltics - SVT
RE
02:54aAIRASIA BERHAD : India ramps up its operations in Mumbai, adds a new connection to Kolkata
PU
02:54aTURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 15.3.2019 | Announcement Regarding the Eurobond Transactions
PU
02:54aEQUINOR : Johan Sverdrup living quarter topside ready for sail-away
PU
02:51aAPPLE : says Spotify wants benefits of a free app without being free
RE
02:50aPHILLY SHIPYARD : Annual General Meeting Information and Annual Report
AQ
02:50aMAX AUTOMATION SE : MAX Automation 2018 with successful core business - Order intake increases by 31% compared to the previous year
EQ
02:49aKVAERNER : Johan Sverdrup platform sets new completion standard
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Comments on media reports
2TESLA : TESLA : unveils Model Y as electric vehicle race heats up, price starts at $39,000
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : French investigators set to examine black box data from Ethiopia crash
4AIRBUS SE : Explainer - How to read an aircraft's black box
5BANK OF AMERICA : HK suspends UBS sponsor license, fines it and others $100 million for IPO failures
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.