Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CF&B Communication : Frankfurt 2019, a real nice edition!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 04:19am EST

Frankfurt- Convinced that the exposure of Midcaps to European investors is essential, CF&B Communication brings together more than 50 listed companies for its 12th edition of the Frankfurt European 'MidCap Event', on February 12, 2019.

In a tough market context, the number of companies taking part in the event will be the largest since the event was created.

100 + German institutional investors are awaited at the event and will meet the Top Management of listed companies from Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland, during pre-organized one-to-one meetings.

GVC GAESCO BEKA (Madrid), INTERMONTE (Milan) and INVEST SECURITIES (Paris) are the main Partners in this edition, and they will share their expertise, know-how and knowledge on their markets.

BME BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPANOLES will be the Partner Stock Exchange for the Event.

Registration is free for investors.

The next events organized by CF&B Communication in 2019 are already open to registration, among which the Paris 'SmallCap Event' mid-April, the Copenhagen European 'Midcap Event' mid-May and the Paris European 'Midcap Event' Spring end June.

For further information and queries, please contact Caroline BADER - c.bader@cfbcom.fr



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CF&B Communication via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:04aMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Tech Mahindra and WSJ. Custom Studios Announce the Development of 'The Efficacy Index' at Davos 2019
PU
05:04aPREMIER TECHNICAL SERVICES : PTSG to safeguard Salford's tallest building
PU
05:04aERICSSON : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:03aHyundai Motor to cut China jobs after sales slump
RE
05:01aB RILEY FINANCIAL : Banc of California Announces Credit Facility for magicJack and United Online
PR
05:01aZAYO : Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Deliver Keynote Presentation at Metro Connect USA 2019
BU
05:01acPacket Announces the cVu 16100 Product Family and cVu 1000 at Cisco Live Barcelona
GL
05:01acPacket and Cisco Systems Provide Visibility for Next-Gen Virtualized Branch Offices
GL
05:01aSmartTouch® Interactive Integrates with NterNow to Capture More Buyers
BU
04:59aDORIEMUS : UK 2019-2020 Strategy and Drilling Plans
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
2ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : beats fourth-quarter forecasts on cost cuts and U.S. demand
3ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Weak Intel outlook stokes fears of a chip slowdown
4TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit
5VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : 3Q Revenue Fell, Backs Full-Year Guidance

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.