Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CF&B Communication: Press Release Paris 'SmallCap Event' 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 05:05am EDT

CF&B Communication / Key word(s): Investment
CF&B Communication: Press Release Paris 'SmallCap Event' 2019

14-March-2019 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Paris - On April 16th and 17th, 2019, CF&B Communication is organizing the 14th edition of the 'SmallCap Event', where selected small capitalization companies travelling to European financial capitals will make a stop in Paris to meet the attending French and European institutional investors.
 
For two days, the business managers of listed companies (from Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and Swiss) will present fund managers with their activity and perspectives in one-to-one meetings pre-organized by CF&B Communication.
 
85 listed companies, as well as about 200 institutional investors are expected to attend this event.
 
INVEST SECURITIES and KT&PARTNERS are the main Partners in this edition.
 
Registration is free for investors: www.midcapevents.com
 
For further information and queries, please contact Caroline BADER - c.bader@cfbcom.fr

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

786559  14-March-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=786559&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:32aVOLKSWAGEN : Skoda Auto February deliveries down 2 percent due to China
RE
05:32aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : ditches co-CEO roles in board overhaul
RE
05:31aPRUDENTIAL : shifts 36 billion pounds in assets to Luxembourg ahead of Brexit
RE
05:31aCaverion Corporation considers issuance of new notes and announces voluntary tender offer for its hybrid notes
AQ
05:31aEuropean CEO names Interxion's David Ruberg as Best CEO in the Data Centre and Cloud Industry
GL
05:31aCanada Jetlines Provides Update on Aircraft Maintenance and Operations
GL
05:30aPPDAI : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:30aINIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
05:29aDAOHE GLOBAL : Announcement - DATE OF BOARD MEETING
PU
05:29aEXXARO RESOURCES : 2018 Annunal Financial Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS : O2 CZECH REPUBLIC : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - news..
2DEUTZ AG : DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ with record growth in 2018
3Hammond offers more spending, lower taxes if a Brexit deal is done
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Tries to Limit the Fallout
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : MIKE RAMPS UP WAR ON DEBENHAMS

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.