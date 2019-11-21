CF Real Estate Services : Announces Ribbon Cutting at Smith & Porter, Castleberry Hills

CF Real Estate Services (CF), a leader in the investment, development, and management of multifamily properties across the country, announces the official ribbon cutting ceremony which took place Saturday, November 16th at Smith & Porter Railside Flats located in Castleberry Hill.

Spaulding & Slye Investments, owner, and William Bollwerk, Developer of Smith & Porter, hosted the official ribbon cutting ceremony in conjunction with Councilmember Cleta Winslow. “We are pleased to have Councilmember Winslow attend in support of our official ribbon cutting; this ceremony symbolizes the growth and development of Castleberry Hills and we’re proud to be on the forefront of this movement,” states Bollwerk.

With modern-industrial inspiration, Smith & Porter offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes located in one of Atlanta’s most sought-after neighborhoods, Castleberry Hills. As the origin of the Atlanta railway, Castleberry Hill remains full of convenient transportation options with quick access to I-20 and I-85, the Atlanta BeltLine, and the MARTA.

CF Real Estate Services (CF) is an award-winning, multifamily real estate company with properties across the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Central, and Midwest regions of the United States. With decades of industry experience, the company has evolved into a leading provider of multifamily services that include property management, asset management, and consulting.

