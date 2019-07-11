CFA Society Minnesota :'s 8th Annual Intellisight Investor Conference Features Issues and Issuers

August 13-14 in Minneapolis with a roster of 40+ companies and topics ranging from ESG, Muni Bonds and The Digital Future

CFA Society Minnesota’s annual Intellisight conference will take place August 13-14 in Minneapolis. In its 8th year, Intellisight is the nation’s largest open-access (non-broker-based), buy-side-driven investor conference of its kind. The conference will be held at the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Downtown Minneapolis, MN.

More than 40 companies have already committed to participate this year on Company Day (Aug. 14), ranging from Minneapolis-based 3M (MMM) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH), to Chicago-based Groupon (GRPN) and multinational AstraZeneca (AZN). Attendees have the opportunity to request 1x1 meetings with C-Level company management, attend group presentations throughout the day. View the roster here.

In addition to the impressive roster featured on Company Day, Education Day (Aug. 13) boasts issue-focused tracks diving into industry hot-topics and relevant financial stories. It includes three tracks with experts presenting on ESG Impact Investing, Municipal Bonds and The Digital Future: AI, Big Data & FinTech. For additional information on each track, visit http://bit.ly/IntellisightEducationDay.

Unlike the majority of institutional investor conferences, which are sponsored by a single brokerage house or investment bank, Intellisight is funded primarily by institutional investors. This year’s premier sponsor is Mairs and Power, Inc. Other sponsors include Compass Capital Management, Disciplined Growth Investors, Galliard Capital Management, Nuveen, Winslow Capital, Inc., Wells Fargo-The Private Bank, among others.

Registration rates increase on July 13 so don’t wait to register. View schedule and fee options and register today at http://bit.ly/Intellisight2019Registration.

About CFA Society Minnesota

Founded in 1952, the 1,300+ member CFA Society of Minnesota is one of the oldest chapters of the prestigious CFA Institute, issuer of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. CFA Society Minnesota is the 23rd largest society of analysts among the 145 member societies and affiliates worldwide, and the 10th largest in the U.S. For more than 60 years CFA Minnesota has played a vital role within the Twin Cities investment community.

MISSION:

To promote and advance the professional excellence, ethical behavior and fellowship of our members through quality programs, educational offerings, and volunteer opportunities.

