CFA Society San Francisco, CAIA, and CalALTS host 450+ investors/managers at Annual ALTSSV Investor Forum

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CFA Society San Francisco, CAIA San Francisco, and the California Alternative Investments Association, together with Markets Group, will host the ALTSSV Annual Investor Forum on September 17th for leading practitioners in the alternatives field.

Held at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View California, the forum is a one-day meeting that will provide participants with an educationally focused agenda including private equity, venture capital, real estate, hedge funds, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence and other sectors of the alternative investment market.

To download an agenda click here: alts-sv.com

Confirmed speakers include:

Vivek Ranadivé , Owner, Chairman, Sacramento Kings , Founder & Managing General Partner, Bow Capital

, Owner, Chairman, , Founder & Managing General Partner, Priya Mathur , President of the Board, California Public Employees Retirement System

, President of the Board, Stephen Moore , Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Project for Economic Growth, Institute for Economic Freedom and Opportunity, The Heritage Foundation

, Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Project for Economic Growth, Institute for Economic Freedom and Opportunity, Jeff Horing , Co-Founder, Managing Director, Insight Venture Partners

, Co-Founder, Managing Director, Betty Tse , Chief Investment Officer, Alameda County Employees' Retirement Association

, Chief Investment Officer, Deepak Narula , Founder, Managing Partner, Metacapital Management

, Founder, Managing Partner, Sean Olesen , Director, Investments, Dignity Health

, Director, Investments, Tim Draper , Founder, Managing Partner, Draper Associates

, Founder, Managing Partner, Lauren Dillard , Managing Director and Head of Investment Solutions Group, Carlyle Group

, Managing Director and Head of Investment Solutions Group, Michael Oliver Weinberg , CFA, Chief Investment Officer, MOV37 Protégé Partners

ALTSSV is developed for institutional investors, financial advisors, family offices, asset managers, investment consultants, plan trustees, portfolio managers, and research analysts.

Ticket prices will increase after this Friday, August 31st!

For further information about the conference program or how your team can get involved, please contact Paul Hamann, 347-308-7792, or paul.hamann@marketsgroup.org.

About Markets Group:

Markets Group is an executive forum organizer with a track record of 300+ conferences in over 20 countries. Founded in 2009 in New York, Markets Group has grown into one of the largest and most successful conference organizers in the financial services sector, with over 75 professionals operating out of the US and Europe. We have successfully executed events in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additionally, Markets Group was recently named one of America's 500 fastest-growing private companies by Inc. Magazine and distinguished us as the #1 conference organizer and #1 financial services firm based in NYC.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cfa-society-san-francisco-caia-and-calalts-host-450-investorsmanagers-at-annual-altssv-investor-forum-300703717.html

SOURCE Markets Group