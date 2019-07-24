Log in
CFC : Appoints Roger Francis as Cyber Claims Director

07/24/2019 | 03:01am EDT

CFC, a specialist insurance provider and pioneer in emerging risk, today announced the appointment of Roger Francis as Cyber Claims Director. Francis will lead CFC’s cyber claims and incident response organization, as well as oversee CFC’s cyber risk management services.

“CFC has been at the forefront of the cyber insurance industry for nearly 20 years, which means we have one of the most tested and experienced cyber claims handling teams in the industry,” said Margaret Murphy, CFC Claims Director. “Roger brings deep cyber security expertise and leadership to our robust in-house cyber claims and incident response team.”

Francis joins CFC with 15 years’ experience in information security, helping businesses protect their organizational assets from cyber threats, developing global security governance programs, and responding to headline cyber breaches.

Most recently, Francis was Head of EMEA Security Advisory at Aon / Stroz Friedberg, where he delivered proactive cyber risk solutions to insureds, and helped clients quantify and manage cyber risk. Prior to Aon, he was the EMEA Strategic & Cyber Insurance Lead at Mandiant (FireEye), and Director of Professional Services for McAfee (Intel Security).

“When a client purchases a policy from CFC, they’re really buying the claims service behind it,” said Francis. “Nowhere is that more critical than in cyber, where technical expertise and real-world claims handling experience can make the difference between a business suffering a catastrophic loss or getting back online quickly. CFC’s cyber underwriting and claims team is market-leading, and I’m eager to join the group in taking these capabilities to the next level.”

With 20 years’ experience in cyber insurance, CFC has one of the largest cyber underwriting teams in the world and the company’s award-winning cyber insurance products are trusted by over 40,000 businesses in more than 60 countries. CFC’s dedicated in-house cyber claims and incident response team is backed by a panel of expert global response partners and operates the world’s first cyber incident response app.

About CFC

CFC is a specialist insurance provider and a pioneer in emerging risk. With a track record of disrupting inefficient insurance markets, CFC uses proprietary technology to deliver high-quality products to market faster than the competition while making it easier for brokers to do business. Our broad range of commercial insurance products are purpose-built for today’s risks, and we aim to give our customers everything they need in one, easy-to-understand policy.

Headquartered in London, CFC serves more than 70,000 businesses in over 80 countries. Learn more at cfcunderwriting.com and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
