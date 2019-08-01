CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
0
08/01/2019 | 02:03pm EDT
DULLES, Va., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 7th, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. CFC Senior Vice President and CFO J. Andrew Don will review CFC’s fiscal year 2019 financial results.
About CFC Created and owned by America’s electric cooperative network, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC)—a nonprofit finance cooperative with nearly $27 billion in assets—provides unparalleled industry expertise, flexibility and responsiveness to serve the needs of our member-owners. CFC is an equal opportunity provider. Visit us online at www.nrucfc.coop.