Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 02:03pm EDT

DULLES, Va., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 7th, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. CFC Senior Vice President and CFO J. Andrew Don will review CFC’s fiscal year 2019 financial results.

There are two ways to access the event:
    Live Webcast Option
    Visit CFC’s investor Webcasts & Presentations page to join the webcast.
    Pre-registration is available for the event.
     
   Conference Call Option
    Domestic: 800-377-9510 | International: +1 334-777-6978
    Participant Code: 1185635
    Callers also can view a PDF of the slide presentation by visiting Webcasts & Presentations page on the day of the call. It will be posted just prior to the broadcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Webcasts & Presentations page after the event. CFC’s Form 10-K for the period ended May 31, 2019, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A copy is available on CFC’s website or via the SEC’s EDGAR database.

About CFC
Created and owned by America’s electric cooperative network, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC)—a nonprofit finance cooperative with nearly $27 billion in assets—provides unparalleled industry expertise, flexibility and responsiveness to serve the needs of our member-owners. CFC is an equal opportunity provider. Visit us online at www.nrucfc.coop.  

Contact:   Ling Wang
    Banking & Investor Relations
    investorrelations@nrucfc.coop
    800-424-2954

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pSTOCKS HAVE FOUND THEIR SWEET SPOT : Bruce Cooper
PU
02:20pAON : M&A transaction insurance sees rapid growth in Asia-Pacific, according to new Aon and Mergermarket Report
PU
02:20pACCESS BANK : Issues Tier II N30bn Local Bond
PU
02:20pDISCOVERY : Bank expands its leadership team with the appointment of Francois Groepe
PU
02:18pMSCI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:17pKANSAS CITY LIFE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:17pCAPITAL ONE : Republicans want Capital One, Amazon to explain data breach
AQ
02:17pS&P GLOBAL : to Present at the Cantor 2nd Annual Innovation Summit on August 5
PR
02:16pOccidental Petroleum plans to close Anadarko deal soon after August 8 vote
RE
02:16pADVANZEON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Dutch bank ING warns against further ECB money printing
2King dollar rattles currencies, commodities; stocks rise
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : 3Q Net Profit Fell on Challenging Market Environment -- 2nd Update
4TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : France's Veolia eyes bigger acquisitions as recycling activities boom
5EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group