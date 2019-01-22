Log in
CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results

01/22/2019 | 10:47am EST

DULLES, Va., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Friday, January 25, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. CFC Senior Vice President and CFO J. Andrew Don will review CFC’s fiscal year 2019 second-quarter financial results.

There are two ways to access the event:

  • Conference Call Option
    Domestic: 888-394-8218 | International: 323-701-0225
    Participant Code: 6222392
    Callers also can view a PDF of the slide presentation by visiting Webcasts & Presentations page on the day of the call. It will be posted just prior to the broadcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Webcasts & Presentations page after the event. CFC’s Form 10-Q for the period ended November 30, 2018, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A copy is available on CFC’s website or via the SEC’s EDGAR database.

About CFC
Created and owned by America’s electric cooperative network, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC)—a nonprofit finance cooperative with nearly $27 billion in assets—provides unparalleled industry expertise, flexibility and responsiveness to serve the needs of our member-owners. CFC is an equal opportunity provider. Visit us online at www.nrucfc.coop.

Contact:        
Ling Wang
Banking & Investor Relations
investorrelations@nrucfc.coop
800-424-2954

© GlobeNewswire 2019
