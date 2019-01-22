CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results
01/22/2019 | 10:47am EST
DULLES, Va., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Friday, January 25, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. CFC Senior Vice President and CFO J. Andrew Don will review CFC’s fiscal year 2019 second-quarter financial results.
Conference Call Option Domestic: 888-394-8218 | International: 323-701-0225 Participant Code: 6222392 Callers also can view a PDF of the slide presentation by visiting Webcasts & Presentations page on the day of the call. It will be posted just prior to the broadcast.
About CFC Created and owned by America’s electric cooperative network, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC)—a nonprofit finance cooperative with nearly $27 billion in assets—provides unparalleled industry expertise, flexibility and responsiveness to serve the needs of our member-owners. CFC is an equal opportunity provider. Visit us online at www.nrucfc.coop.