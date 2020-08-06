Log in
CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

08/06/2020 | 10:09am EDT

DULLES, Va., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Friday, August 7, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. CFC CEO Sheldon C. Petersen will provide a business update and CFC Senior Vice President and CFO J. Andrew Don will review CFC’s fiscal year 2020 financial results.

There are two ways to access the event:

  • Live Webcast Option
    Visit CFC’s investor Webcasts & Presentations page to join the webcast.
    Pre-registration is available for the event.

  • Conference Call Option
    Domestic: 800-367-2403 | International: 334-777-6978
    Participant Code: 5636575
    Callers also can view a PDF of the slide presentation by visiting Webcasts & Presentations page on the day of the call. It will be posted just prior to the broadcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Webcasts & Presentations page after the event. CFC’s Form 10-K for the period ended May 31, 2020, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A copy is available on CFC’s website or via the SEC’s EDGAR database.

About CFC
Created and owned by America’s electric cooperative network, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC)—a nonprofit finance cooperative with nearly $28 billion in assets—provides unparalleled industry expertise, flexibility and responsiveness to serve the needs of our member-owners. CFC is an equal opportunity provider. Visit us online at www.nrucfc.coop.  

Contact: Ling Wang 
 Banking & Investor Relations
 investorrelations@nrucfc.coop
 800-424-2954

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
