CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
08/06/2020 | 10:09am EDT
DULLES, Va., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Friday, August 7, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. CFC CEO Sheldon C. Petersen will provide a business update and CFC Senior Vice President and CFO J. Andrew Don will review CFC’s fiscal year 2020 financial results.
Conference Call Option Domestic: 800-367-2403 | International: 334-777-6978 Participant Code: 5636575 Callers also can view a PDF of the slide presentation by visiting Webcasts & Presentations page on the day of the call. It will be posted just prior to the broadcast.
About CFC Created and owned by America’s electric cooperative network, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC)—a nonprofit finance cooperative with nearly $28 billion in assets—provides unparalleled industry expertise, flexibility and responsiveness to serve the needs of our member-owners. CFC is an equal opportunity provider. Visit us online at www.nrucfc.coop.