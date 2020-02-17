CFCG China First Capital : CHANGE OF DIRECTORS AND MEMBERS AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Mr. Wang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in respect of his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the holders of the securities of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Wang for his valuable contribution and service to the Company during his tenure of office as an independent non-executive Director.

APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Board is pleased to announce that Dr. Du Xiaotang ("Dr. Du") has been appointed as the chairman of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 17 February 2020.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Loo Cheng Guan ("Mr. Loo") has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Strategy Committee with effect from 17 February 2020.

Details of Mr. Loo

Mr. Loo, aged 56, has approximately 30 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, private equity and corporate finance. He obtained a bachelor of economics in 1988 and a master of business administration in 1991, both from Monash University in Australia. Mr. Loo is the founder and managing director of Vermilion Gate Pte Limited, a private advisory firm focusing on mergers and acquisitions and portfolio development.

In addition, Mr. Loo is currently a board member of three companies listed on the Singapore Exchange, namely (i) as an independent non-executive director of Datapulse Technology Holdings (stock code: BKW), (ii) as an independent director of Valuetronics Holdings Limited (stock code: BN2), and (iii) as the lead independent director of Mirach Energy Limited (stock code: AWO).

He had also served as a board member of several companies listed on different exchanges, such as (i) as an executive director of C&G Environment Protection Holdings Ltd. (stock code: D79), and as an independent director of Citicode Ltd. (formerly known as Advance SCT Limited) (stock code: 5FH), shares of both of which are listed on the Singapore Exchange,