CFCG China First Capital : CHANGE OF DIRECTORS AND MEMBERS AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD COMMITTEES

02/17/2020 | 05:42am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA FIRST CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED

中國首控集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1269)

CHANGE OF DIRECTORS AND

MEMBERS AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board hereby announces that:

  1. Mr. Wang, an independent non-executive Director, has resigned as an independent non-executive Director, the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Strategy Committee with effect from 17 February 2020 due to his intention to devote more time to his other career development;
  2. Dr. Du has been appointed as the chairman of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 17 February 2020; and
  3. Mr. Loo has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director, a member of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Strategy Committee with effect from 17 February 2020.

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of China First Capital Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, as the "Group") announces that Mr. Wang Song ("Mr. Wang"), an independent non-executive Director, has resigned as an independent non-executive Director, the chairman of the remuneration committee of the Company (the "Remuneration Committee") and the member of the audit committee (the "Audit Committee"), the nomination committee (the "Nomination Committee") and the strategy committee (the "Strategy Committee") of the Company with effect from 17 February 2020 due to his intention to devote more time to his other career development.

- 1 -

Mr. Wang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in respect of his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the holders of the securities of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Wang for his valuable contribution and service to the Company during his tenure of office as an independent non-executive Director.

APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Board is pleased to announce that Dr. Du Xiaotang ("Dr. Du") has been appointed as the chairman of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 17 February 2020.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Loo Cheng Guan ("Mr. Loo") has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Strategy Committee with effect from 17 February 2020.

Details of Mr. Loo

Mr. Loo, aged 56, has approximately 30 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, private equity and corporate finance. He obtained a bachelor of economics in 1988 and a master of business administration in 1991, both from Monash University in Australia. Mr. Loo is the founder and managing director of Vermilion Gate Pte Limited, a private advisory firm focusing on mergers and acquisitions and portfolio development.

In addition, Mr. Loo is currently a board member of three companies listed on the Singapore Exchange, namely (i) as an independent non-executive director of Datapulse Technology Holdings (stock code: BKW), (ii) as an independent director of Valuetronics Holdings Limited (stock code: BN2), and (iii) as the lead independent director of Mirach Energy Limited (stock code: AWO).

He had also served as a board member of several companies listed on different exchanges, such as (i) as an executive director of C&G Environment Protection Holdings Ltd. (stock code: D79), and as an independent director of Citicode Ltd. (formerly known as Advance SCT Limited) (stock code: 5FH), shares of both of which are listed on the Singapore Exchange,

  1. as a director of Grandblue Environment Co., Ltd. (stock code: 600323), shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and (iii) as a non-executive director of Blackbird Energy Inc. (stock code: BBI), shares of which are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

- 2 -

Mr. Loo entered into a letter of appointment with the Company for an initial term of three years commencing from 17 February 2020. The letter of appointment shall renew after expiry and continue thereafter, until it is terminated by either party giving to the other not less than three months' prior notice in writing. Mr. Loo is entitled to an annual remuneration of HK$270,000, which is determined and adjustable by the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities and subject to review from time to time. Mr. Loo shall hold office only until the next following annual general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for re-election. He is also subject to retirement by rotation at least once every three years at annual general meetings in accordance with the articles of association of the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, Mr. Loo (i) does not have any relationship with other Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) does not hold any other positions with the Company or other members of the Group; (iii) does not hold any directorship in the last three years in other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas; and

  1. does not have, and is not deemed to have, any interests or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations which are required to be disclosed under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

There is no information relating to the appointment of Mr. Loo as an independent non-executive Director which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h)-(v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange. Save as disclosed herein, there is no other matter relating to Mr. Loo that needs to be brought to the attention of the holders of the securities of the Company.

The Board would like to welcome Mr. Loo in joining the Company.

By Order of the Board

China First Capital Group Limited

Wilson Sea

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 17 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Dr. Wilson Sea, Mr. Zhao Zhijun and Dr. Zhu Huanqiang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chu Kin Wang, Peleus, Dr. Du Xiaotang and Mr. Loo Cheng Guan.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

CFCG - China First Capital Group Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 10:41:09 UTC
