CFCG China First Capital : COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF 100% EQUITY INTEREST IN XINJIANG EDUKEYS AND ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

CHINA FIRST CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED ʕ਷࠯છණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1269)

COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF 100% EQUITY INTEREST IN XINJIANG EDUKEYS AND ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 3 August 2018 (the "Announcement"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless otherwise defined.

COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent set out in the Sale and Purchase Agreement had been fulfilled or waived as agreed between the parties and in accordance with the Sale and Purchase Agreement and as such the Completion took place on 6 September 2018. A total of 80,452,000 new Shares were allotted and issued by the Company to the Vendors (and/or their nominees) at the Issue Price (being HK$5.02) per Consideration Share on 6 September 2018 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. The Consideration Shares were allotted and issued pursuant to the General Mandate granted to the Board by the Shareholders at the AGM held on 6 June 2018.

The Consideration Shares represent (i) approximately 1.63% of the existing issued share capital of the Company immediately before the Completion; and (ii) approximately 1.60% of the existing issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares immediately after the Completion.

EFFECT OF THE ACQUISITION ON THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

The table below sets out the shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and after the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares upon the Completion:

Immediately before Immediately after the allotment and issue of the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares the Consideration Shares

Shares Approximate % Shares Approximate % Shareholders Wealth Max Holdings Limited (Note 1) 809,520,000 16.36 809,520,000 16.10 Hongkong Chuang Yue Co., Limited (Note 2) 804,360,000 16.26 804,360,000 16.00 Other public Shareholders 3,332,560,000 67.38 3,332,560,000 66.30 Max Paramount (as nominee of the First Vendor) - - 52,294,000 1.04 The Second Vendor - - 4,690,000 0.09 The Third Vendor - - 23,468,000 0.47 4,946,440,000 100.00 5,026,892,000 100.00 Notes:

1. Wealth Max Holdings Limited is owned as to 100% by Dr. Wilson Sea, the Chairman of the Board and an executive Director.

2. Hongkong Chuang Yue Co., Limited is owned as to 100% by Shenmane.D Co., Limited, which in turn is wholly-owned by Golden Cloud Co., Limited, and which in turn is wholly-owned by Mr. Tang Mingyang, an executive Director.

By Order of the Board China First Capital Group Limited

Wilson Sea

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 6 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Dr. Wilson Sea, Mr. Tang Mingyang, Mr. Zhao Zhijun, Ms. Li Dan and Dr. Zhu Huanqiang; the non-executive Director is Mr. Li Hua; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chu Kin Wang, Peleus, Dr. Li Zhiqiang and Mr. Wang Song.