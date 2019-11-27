CFCG China First Capital : INSIDE INFORMATION UNUSUAL SHARE PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Sale of Shares

The Board was informed by Wealth Max Holdings Limited ("Wealth Max"), a substantial shareholder of the Company, that 37,347,000 Shares held by Wealth Max, representing approximately 0.74% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, were sold on the market by a stock broker under margin financing arrangement on 27 November 2019 due to a sharp decrease in the price of the Share. As at the date of this announcement, Dr. Wilson Sea, the chairman of the Board and an executive Director, owned the entire equity interest in Wealth Max. Immediately after completion of the disposal of shares, Wealth Max would hold approximately 15.33% of the total issued share capital of the Company.

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

The Company announces that over the period from 13 June 2019 to 27 November 2019, the Group has sold an aggregate of 282,567,000 shares (the "Disposal Shares") of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of Virscend Education (the "Virscend Edu Share(s)") in a series of transactions conducted on the Stock Exchange at an average price of approximately HK$1.15 per Virscend Edu Share for an aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately HK$324.97 million (before deduction of the relevant transaction costs) (the "Disposals"), of which an aggregate of 170,014,000 Virscend Edu Shares were sold by certain stock brokers under margin financing arrangements of the Group due to the sharp decrease in the price of Virscend Edu Shares. The Disposals were made based on the market price of Virscend Edu Shares at the time of disposal and the aggregate consideration was receivable in cash on settlement.

The Company also announces that over the period from 30 April 2019 to 25 November 2019, the Group has acquired an aggregate of 309,000 Virscend Edu Shares (the "Acquired Shares") in a series of transactions conducted on the Stock Exchange at an average price of approximately HK$2.25 per Virscend Edu Share for an aggregate consideration of HK$0.70 million (the "Acquisitions"). The Acquisitions were made based on the market price of Virscend Edu Shares at the time of acquisition and the aggregate consideration was payable in cash on settlement. The consideration was settled through internal resources of the Group.

As the Disposals and Acquisitions were made on the market, the Group are not aware of the identities of the purchasers of the Disposal Shares and the vendors of the Acquired Shares. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, each of the purchasers of the Disposal Shares, the vendors of the Acquired Shares and their ultimate beneficial owners is an Independent Third Party.

The Disposal Shares and the Acquired Shares represented approximately 9.16% of the total issued Virscend Edu Shares as at the date of this announcement. Immediately after completion of the Disposals and the Acquisitions, the percentage interest of the Group in Virscend Education would be approximately 4.06% of the total issued Virscend Edu Shares.