CFCG China First Capital : LETTER TO EXISTING REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS - NOTIFICATION OF PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM REPORT

CHINA FIRST CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED
中國首控集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
（於 開 曼 群 島 註 冊 成 立 的 有 限 公 司）
(Stock Code: 1269)
（股 份 代 號：1269）
19 September 2019
To Existing Registered Shareholders
Dear Sir/Madam,
Notification of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")
China First Capital Group Limited (the "Company") hereby notifies you that the Current Corporate Communication, in both English and Chinese versions, is available on the Company's website at www.cfcg.com.hk and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk.
If you would like to (i) receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form or in a language other than your existing choice, and/or (ii) change your choice of means of receipt and/or language of future corporate communications of the Company (the "Corporate Communications") Note, please complete the enclosed change request form (the "Change Request Form") and sign and return it by mail or by hand to the Company c/o the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar"), Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If you post the Change Request Form in Hong Kong, you may use the freepost mailing label provided when returning the Change Request Form to the Company. If you are mailing the Change Request Form from overseas, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send email with a scanned copy of the duly completed and signed Change Request Form to cfcg1269-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.
You are entitled at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to change your choice of means of receipt and/or language of future Corporate Communications. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to access all future Corporate Communications by electronic means through the Company's website at www.cfcg.com.hk (the "Website Version") but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Website Version of the Corporate Communications, the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar will, upon your written request, send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.
Please note that printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar on request. They will also be available on the Company's website at www.cfcg.com.hk and the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.
Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the dial-up hotline of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).
|
|
Yours faithfully,
|
|
For and on behalf of the Board of
|
|
China First Capital Group Limited
|
|
Wilson Sea
|
|
Chairman and Executive Director
|
Encl.
|
|
Note:
|
Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities, including but
|
|
not limited to: (a) directors' reports, annual accounts together with the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and,
|
|
where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.
|
|
敬 啟 者：
二 零 一 九 年 中 期 報 告（「本 次 公 司 通 訊」）之 登 載 通 知
中 國 首 控 集 團 有 限 公 司（「本 公 司」）謹 此 通 知 閣 下，本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 英 文 及 中 文 版 已 在 本 公 司 網 站www.cfcg.com.hk 及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司（「聯 交 所」）網 站www.hkexnews.hk 登 載。
如 閣 下 希 望(i) 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 或 有 別 於 閣 下 現 行 選 擇 的 語 言 版 本 之 印 刷 本，及╱或(ii) 更 改 閣 下 就 收 取 日 後 本 公 司 之 公 司 通 訊（「公 司 通 訊」）附 註 之 收 取 方 式 及╱或 語 言 版 本 之 選 擇，請 填 妥 及 簽 署 隨 本 函 附 上 之 變 更 申 請 表 格（「變 更 申 請 表 格」），並 郵 寄 或 親 身 交 回 本 公 司 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處（「香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處」）卓 佳 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司，地 址 為 香 港 皇 后 大 道 東183 號 合 和 中 心54 樓，再 轉 交 本 公 司。如 閣 下 於 香 港 投 寄 變 更 申 請 表 格，可 使 用 已 提 供 的 簡 便 回 郵 之 郵 寄 標 籤 將 變 更 申 請 表 格 寄 回 本 公 司。如 閣 下 於 海 外 投 寄 變 更 申 請 表 格，則 請 貼 上 適 當 郵 票。 閣 下 亦 可 將 已 適 當 地 填 妥 並 簽 署 的 變 更 申 請 表 格 掃 描 本 電 郵 至cfcg1269-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。
閣 下 有 權 隨 時 透 過 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 發 出 合 理 之 書 面 通 知 以 通 知 本 公 司，更 改 閣 下 就 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 之 收 取 方 式 及╱或 語 言 版 本 之 選 擇。即 使 閣 下 已 選 擇（或 被 視 為 已 同 意）透 過 本 公 司 網 站www.cfcg.com.hk 以 電 子 方 式 存 取 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊（「網 上 版 本」），如 因 任 何 理 由 以 致 收 取 或 接 收 公 司 通 訊 之 網 上 版 本 時 出 現 困 難，本 公 司 或 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 將 於 收 到 閣 下 之 書 面 要 求 後，免 費 寄 送 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本。
請 注 意，香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 可 應 要 求 提 供 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊 之 英 文 及 中 文 印 刷 本，有 關 公 司 通 訊 亦 將 於 本 公 司 網 站www.cfcg.com.hk及 聯 交 所 網 站www.hkexnews.hk登 載。
如 閣 下 對 本 函 有 任 何 疑 問，請 於 辦 公 時 間 內（星 期 一 至 星 期 五 上 午9 時 正 至 下 午5 時 正，香 港 公 眾 假 期 除 外）致 電 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 電 話 熱 線(852) 2980 1333 查 詢。
此 致
列 位 現 有 登 記 股 東 台 照
代 表 董 事 會
中 國 首 控 集 團 有 限 公 司
主 席 兼 執 行 董 事
Wilson Sea
謹 啟
二 零 一 九 年 九 月 十 九 日
附 件