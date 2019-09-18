CFCG China First Capital : LETTER TO EXISTING REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS - NOTIFICATION OF PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM REPORT 0 09/18/2019 | 05:57am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CHINA FIRST CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED 中國首控集團有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於 開 曼 群 島 註 冊 成 立 的 有 限 公 司） (Stock Code: 1269) （股 份 代 號：1269） 19 September 2019 To Existing Registered Shareholders Dear Sir/Madam, Notification of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication") China First Capital Group Limited (the "Company") hereby notifies you that the Current Corporate Communication, in both English and Chinese versions, is available on the Company's website at www.cfcg.com.hk and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk. If you would like to (i) receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form or in a language other than your existing choice, and/or (ii) change your choice of means of receipt and/or language of future corporate communications of the Company (the "Corporate Communications") Note, please complete the enclosed change request form (the "Change Request Form") and sign and return it by mail or by hand to the Company c/o the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar"), Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If you post the Change Request Form in Hong Kong, you may use the freepost mailing label provided when returning the Change Request Form to the Company. If you are mailing the Change Request Form from overseas, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send email with a scanned copy of the duly completed and signed Change Request Form to cfcg1269-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. You are entitled at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to change your choice of means of receipt and/or language of future Corporate Communications. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to access all future Corporate Communications by electronic means through the Company's website at www.cfcg.com.hk (the "Website Version") but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Website Version of the Corporate Communications, the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar will, upon your written request, send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge. Please note that printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar on request. They will also be available on the Company's website at www.cfcg.com.hk and the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk. Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the dial-up hotline of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays). Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of the Board of China First Capital Group Limited Wilson Sea Chairman and Executive Director Encl. Note: Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities, including but not limited to: (a) directors' reports, annual accounts together with the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms. 敬 啟 者： 二 零 一 九 年 中 期 報 告（「本 次 公 司 通 訊」）之 登 載 通 知 中 國 首 控 集 團 有 限 公 司（「本 公 司」）謹 此 通 知 閣 下，本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 英 文 及 中 文 版 已 在 本 公 司 網 站www.cfcg.com.hk 及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司（「聯 交 所」）網 站www.hkexnews.hk 登 載。 如 閣 下 希 望(i) 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 或 有 別 於 閣 下 現 行 選 擇 的 語 言 版 本 之 印 刷 本，及╱或(ii) 更 改 閣 下 就 收 取 日 後 本 公 司 之 公 司 通 訊（「公 司 通 訊」）附 註 之 收 取 方 式 及╱或 語 言 版 本 之 選 擇，請 填 妥 及 簽 署 隨 本 函 附 上 之 變 更 申 請 表 格（「變 更 申 請 表 格」），並 郵 寄 或 親 身 交 回 本 公 司 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處（「香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處」）卓 佳 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司，地 址 為 香 港 皇 后 大 道 東183 號 合 和 中 心54 樓，再 轉 交 本 公 司。如 閣 下 於 香 港 投 寄 變 更 申 請 表 格，可 使 用 已 提 供 的 簡 便 回 郵 之 郵 寄 標 籤 將 變 更 申 請 表 格 寄 回 本 公 司。如 閣 下 於 海 外 投 寄 變 更 申 請 表 格，則 請 貼 上 適 當 郵 票。 閣 下 亦 可 將 已 適 當 地 填 妥 並 簽 署 的 變 更 申 請 表 格 掃 描 本 電 郵 至cfcg1269-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。 閣 下 有 權 隨 時 透 過 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 發 出 合 理 之 書 面 通 知 以 通 知 本 公 司，更 改 閣 下 就 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 之 收 取 方 式 及╱或 語 言 版 本 之 選 擇。即 使 閣 下 已 選 擇（或 被 視 為 已 同 意）透 過 本 公 司 網 站www.cfcg.com.hk 以 電 子 方 式 存 取 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊（「網 上 版 本」），如 因 任 何 理 由 以 致 收 取 或 接 收 公 司 通 訊 之 網 上 版 本 時 出 現 困 難，本 公 司 或 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 將 於 收 到 閣 下 之 書 面 要 求 後，免 費 寄 送 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本。 請 注 意，香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 可 應 要 求 提 供 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊 之 英 文 及 中 文 印 刷 本，有 關 公 司 通 訊 亦 將 於 本 公 司 網 站www.cfcg.com.hk及 聯 交 所 網 站www.hkexnews.hk登 載。 如 閣 下 對 本 函 有 任 何 疑 問，請 於 辦 公 時 間 內（星 期 一 至 星 期 五 上 午9 時 正 至 下 午5 時 正，香 港 公 眾 假 期 除 外）致 電 香 港 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 電 話 熱 線(852) 2980 1333 查 詢。 此 致 列 位 現 有 登 記 股 東 台 照 代 表 董 事 會 中 國 首 控 集 團 有 限 公 司 主 席 兼 執 行 董 事 Wilson Sea 謹 啟 二 零 一 九 年 九 月 十 九 日 附 件 附 註： 公 司 通 訊 指 本 公 司 發 出 或 將 予 發 出 以 供 其 任 何 證 券 持 有 人 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 之 任 何 文 件，其 中 包 括 但 不 限 於：(a) 董 事 會 報 告、年 度 賬 目 連 同 核 數 師 報 告 以 及（如 適 用）財 務 摘 要 報 告；(b) 中 期 報 告 及（如 適 用）中 期 摘 要 報 告；(c) 會 議 通 告；(d) 上 市 文 件；(e) 通 函；及(f) 代 表 委 任 表 格。 Shareholder's information (English full name and address) 股 東 資 料（英 文 全 名 及 地 址） Change Request Form 變 更 申 請 表 格 To: China First Capital Group Limited (the "Company") (Stock Code: 1269) 致: 中 國 首 控 集 團 有 限 公 司（「本 公 司」）（股 份 代 號：1269） (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於 開 曼 群 島 註 冊 成 立 之 有 限 公 司） c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited 經 卓 佳 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 Level 54, Hopewell Centre 香 港 皇 后 大 道 東183 號 183 Queen's Road East 合 和 中 心54 樓 Hong Kong Part A 甲 部 I/We would like to receive the printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication in the manner as indicated below: 本 人╱我 們 希 望 以 下 列 方 式 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本： (Please mark a "✓" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes) （請 從 下 列 選 擇 中，僅 在 其 中 一 個 空 格 內 劃 上「✓」號） to receive the printed English version of the Current Corporate Communication ONLY; or 僅 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 英 文 印 刷 本；或 to receive the printed Chinese version of the Current Corporate Communication ONLY; or 僅 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 中 文 印 刷 本；或 to receive BOTH the printed English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication. 同 時 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 英 文 及 中 文 印 刷 本。 Part B 乙 部 I/We would like to receive the future corporate communications of the Company (the "Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below: 本 人 ╱ 我 們 希 望 以 下 列 方 式 收 取 日 後 本 公 司 之 公 司 通 訊（「公 司 通 訊」）： (Please mark a "✓" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes) （請 從 下 列 選 擇 中，僅 在 其 中 一 個 空 格 內 劃 上「✓」號） to access all future Corporate Communications by electronic means through the Company's website at www.cfcg.com.hk instead of receiving printed copies, and receive an email notification to my/our email address below or a notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website; or 透 過 本 公 司 網 站www.cfcg.com.hk 以 電 子 方 式 存 取 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊，以 代 替 收 取 印 刷 本，並 收 取 公 司 通 訊 已 在 本 公 司 網 站 登 載 之 電 郵 通 知 至 本 人／我 們 下 列 之 電 郵 地 址 或 通 知 信 函；或 (Please fill in your email address) （請 填 寫 閣 下 之 電 郵 地 址） to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; or 僅 收 取 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊 之 英 文 印 刷 本；或 to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; or 僅 收 取 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊 之 中 文 印 刷 本；或 to receive BOTH the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications. 同 時 收 取 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊 之 英 文 及 中 文 印 刷 本。 Shareholder's full name: Signature: 股東全名： 簽名： (Please use BLOCK LETTERS) （請用正楷填寫） Address: 地址： Contact telephone number: Date: 聯絡電話號碼： 日期： Notes 附註： Please complete all your details clearly. Any Change Request Form that has not been completed clearly or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void at the discretion of the Company.

請 閣 下 清 楚 填 妥 所 有 資 料。本 公 司 將 有 酌 情 權 決 定 任 何 未 有 清 楚 填 妥 或 填 寫 不 正 確 之 變 更 申 請 表 格 無 效。 If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Change Request Form in order to be valid.

如 屬 聯 名 股 東，則 本 變 更 申 請 表 格 須 由 該 名 於 本 公 司 股 東 名 冊 上 就 聯 名 持 有 股 份 其 姓 名 位 列 首 位 的 股 東 簽 署，方 為 有 效。 For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any special instructions written on this Change Request Form.

為 免 存 疑，本 公 司 概 不 接 受 於 本 變 更 申 請 表 格 上 書 寫 之 任 何 額 外 指 示。 Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities, including but not limited to:

(a) directors' reports, annual accounts together with the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.

公 司 通 訊 指 本 公 司 發 出 或 將 予 發 出 以 供 其 任 何 證 券 持 有 人 參 照 或 採 取 行 動 之 任 何 文 件，其 中 包 括 但 不 限 於： (a) 董 事 會 報 告、年 度 賬 目 連 同 核 數 師 報 告 以 及（如 適 用） 財 務 摘 要 報 告； (b) 中 期 報 告 及（如 適 用）中 期 摘 要 報 告； (c) 會 議 通 告； (d) 上 市 文 件； (e) 通 函；及 (f) 代 表 委 任 表 格。 PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明 "Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" defined in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (the "PDPO") (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong), which may include but not limited to your name, contact telephone number, email address and mailing address. 本 聲 明 中 之「個 人 資 料」相 等 於《個 人 資 料（私 隱）條 例》（香 港 法 例 第486 章）（「《私 隱 條 例》」）所 定 義 之「個 人 資 料」，當 中 可 能 包 括 但 不 限 於 閣 下 之 姓 名、聯 絡 電 話 號 碼、電 郵 地 址 及 郵 寄 地 址。 Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of receiving Corporate Communications in the manner chosen. Your Personal Data will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes. 閣 下 是 自 願 提 供 個 人 資 料，以 便 按 閣 下 選 擇 之 方 式 收 取 公 司 通 訊。本 公 司 將 在 有 需 要 之 期 間，保 存 閣 下 之 個 人 資 料 作 核 實 及 記 錄 用 途。 You have the right to request access to and/or correction of the respective Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of the Personal Data should be in writing by either of the following means: 閣 下 有 權 根 據《私 隱 條 例》中 的 條 款，查 閱 及╱或 修 改 閣 下 之 個 人 資 料。任 何 相 關 查 閱 及╱或 修 改 個 人 資 料 之 要 求 均 須 以 書 面 方 式 透 過 以 下 途 徑 提 出： By mail to: Privacy Compliance Officer 郵 寄 至： 私 隱 條 例 事 務 主 任 Tricor Investor Services Limited 卓 佳 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong 香 港 皇 后 大 道 東183 號 合 和 中 心54 樓 By email to: cfcg1269-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com 電 郵 至： cfcg1269-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com ✂ Please cut the mailing label and stick it on an envelope to return this Change Request Form to us. No postage stamp is necessary if posted in Hong Kong. 閣下寄回此變更申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。 如在本港投寄，毋須貼上郵票。 MAILING LABEL 郵寄標籤 Tricor Investor Services Limited 卓佳證券登記有限公司 Freepost No. 37 簡便回郵號碼37 Hong Kong 香港 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer CFCG - China First Capital Group Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 09:56:04 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 11:38a WALKER & DUNLOP : Luxury Multifamily Development in Delaware Receives $18 Million in Financing via Walker & Dunlop PR 11:37a COMMSCOPE : The CBRS Alliance is Hosting the Hottest Party of the Year PU 11:37a COCA COLA AMATIL : New Blush Rosé arrives just in time for summer PU 11:37a GREENE KING : Recommended cash acquisition of Greene King PU 11:37a COBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Cobham Plc PU 11:37a COBHAM : Form 8.3 - Cobham plc PU 11:37a COBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Cobham Plc PU 11:37a INTER CARS : Current report No. 24/ 2019 Termination of negotiations between Inter Cars S.A. and Liberty Motorcycles over Joint Venture PU 11:37a SOLSTAD OFFSHORE : Sale of vessel AQ 11:35a NEL ASA : Share capital increase registered AQ