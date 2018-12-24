CFCG China First Capital : SUPPLEMENTAL AND CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT - SHARE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES IN KSI EDUCATION AND ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUPPLEMENTAL AND CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT SHARE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO SUBSCRIPTION OF

NEW SHARES IN KSI EDUCATION

AND

ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 15 June 2018 (the "Announcement") and the announcement of the Company dated 6 July 2018 in relation to, among other things, the subscription of new shares in KSI Education. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company hereby clarifies certain terms of the Investment Agreement and provides updates on the transactions contemplated under the Investment Agreement as follows:

1. Due to an inadvertent mistake in summarising the terms of the Investment Agreement in relation to completion of the Investment Agreement in preparation of the Announcement, the section headed "The Investment Agreement - Completion" of the Announcement were misstated and shall be read as follows:

"Completion of the Investment Agreement shall take place after all the conditions precedent to the Completion are fulfilled. KSI Education shall provide to the Company and Bonus First the sole shareholder's resolutions of KSI Education approving the allotment and issue of the 29,400,000 New KSI Shares to the Company and 30,600,000 New KSI Shares to Bonus First, respectively. The Company shall arrange for satisfaction of the consideration after the receipt of the aforesaid sole shareholder's resolutions of KSI Education. Bonus First shall arrange for satisfaction of the consideration within 30 Business Days after the receipt of the aforesaid sole shareholder's resolutions of KSI Education."

2. Due to an unexpected obstacle of KSI Education in receiving remittance of fund made by Bonus First with KSI Education's bank account maintained in the United Kingdom, Bonus First could and had only settled £16,100,000, being approximately 52.61% of the consideration of £30,600,000, when the Completion took place on 6 July 2018. As mutually agreed by KSI Education and Bonus First, KSI Education had allotted and issued partly paid shares to Bonus First.

3. As advised by the legal adviser of the Company as to the English law, the shares of KSI Education were validly and legally allotted and issued to Bonus First and the Company

on 6 July 2018.

4. As at the date of this announcement, Bonus First had settled the consideration payable to KSI Education in full and the shares of KSI Education held by Bonus First has been fully paid up.

The Company hereby provides the following supplemental information of the transactions contemplated under the Investment Agreement:

Articles of association of KSI Education

1. On 6 July 2018, the completion date of the Investment Agreement, KSI Education adopted a new articles of association which removed the restriction of KSI Education under its previous articles of association to allot and issue partly paid shares.

2. The partly paid shares of KSI Education were allotted and issued to Bonus First according to the new articles of association of KSI Education.

Directors of KSI Education

3. Due to tightened anti-money laundering policy of banks and given that KSI Education had not yet engaged in any business in the United Kingdom before receiving substantive amount of overseas funds, KSI Education experienced difficulties in opening a bank account in the United Kingdom in a timely manner. The Company did not have any prior business relationship with KSI Education or Ms. Yao and had not entered into any agreement with KSI Education and/or Ms. Yao before the Investment Agreement was signed. For the purpose of facilitating KSI Education in opening a bank account in the United Kingdom, Dr. Wilson Sea and Ms. Li Dan, both are executive Directors, were

appointed as the directors of KSI Education on 4 June 2018.

4. Subsequently, KSI Education understood that bank account opening process could be accelerated if directors of KSI Education are British citizens in the United Kingdom. Therefore, on 11 June 2018, Dr. Wilson Sea and Ms. Li Dan resigned as directors of KSI Education. Ms. Sabrina Cheung Ting Wang, the Group's chief representative in the United Kingdom, was appointed as a director of KSI Education to assist KSI Education. Ms. Sabrina Cheung Ting Wang possesses extensive working experience in the education industry and has a well-established network with reputable education institutes in the United Kingdom. Therefore, after having considered the business plan of KSI Education to engage in exploring, cultivating, investment and operation of quality education resources around the globe (particularly, in the United Kingdom) and matching those resources with the China education market, Ms. Sabrina Cheung Ting Wang was appointed as a director of KSI Education on 11 June 2018 to start looking for potential business opportunities for KSI Education before the Investment Agreement was signed.

5. On 6 July 2018, the completion date of the Investment Agreement, the representative of Bonus First, Mr. Chen Xiaowei, was appointed as a director of KSI Education. Since then, KSI Education has three directors, namely Ms. Yao Zhen (the representative of the existing shareholder of KSI Education), Ms. Sabrina Cheung Ting Wang (the representative of the Company) and Mr. Chen Xiaowei (the representative of Bonus First).

Measures to safeguard the Company's interests in KSI Education

6. On the completion of the Investment Agreement, KSI Education allotted and issued new shares to the Company and Bonus First. Upon completion, the total share capital of KSI Education is held as to approximately 48.99999918% by the Company, as to approximately 50.99999915% by Bonus First and as to approximately 0.00000167% by Ms. Yao. The shares issued by KSI Education to the Company were credited as fully paid while the shares issued by KSI Education to Bonus First were partly paid.

7. Having considered the followings: (a) the delay in full payment of consideration by Bonus First was attributable to difficulties experienced by KSI Education in opening a bank account in the United Kingdom in a timely manner for receiving substantive remittance of fund made by Bonus First due to tightened anti-money laundering policy of banks and given that KSI Education had not yet engaged in any business in the United Kingdom before receiving substantive amount of overseas funds; (b) Bonus First has settled approximately 52.61% of the consideration as of the completion date of the Investment Agreement; (c) Bonus First has undertaken that it will, at the request of KSI Education, remit the balance of the consideration to KSI Education's bank account in the United Kingdom; (d) Bonus First has proved that it has sufficient funds to settle the balance of the consideration upon request by KSI Education; and (e) as measures to further safeguard the Company's interest, the Company appointed Ms. Sabrina Cheung Ting Wang as one of the directors of KSI Education and the share certificates of the Consideration Shares were kept by the Company and would only be released to KSI Education when the balance of the consideration has been paid in full by Bonus First, the Board approved the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares to KSI Education and considered that the Company is effectively safeguarded against the risk and potential loss that might be caused by the outstanding payment of Bonus First, and that the arrangement is in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.



KSI Education not considered as a subsidiary of the Company

8. Given that:

(a) the Company does not hold nor control the majority of the voting rights in KSI Education; and

(b) KSI Education will not be accounted for and consolidated in the consolidated financial statements of the Company as a subsidiary pursuant to the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards,

the Directors consider that KSI Education is not a subsidiary of the Company according to applicable accounting standards and the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

China First Capital Group Limited

Wilson Sea

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 24 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Dr. Wilson Sea, Mr. Tang Mingyang, Mr. Zhao Zhijun, Ms. Li Dan and Dr. Zhu Huanqiang; the non-executive Director is Mr. Li Hua; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chu Kin Wang, Peleus, Mr. Li Zhiqiang and Mr. Wang Song.