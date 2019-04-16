CFCG China First Capital : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ADMITTED AS A SPONSOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA FIRST CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED

中國首控集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1269)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ADMITTED AS A SPONSOR

This announcement is made by China First Capital Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis. The purpose of this announcement is to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that, on 15 April 2019, First Capital International Finance Limited ("FC International Finance"), an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, was admitted as a sponsor by the Securities and Futures Commission under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ("SFO"), as part of its type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity, therefore, it is allowed to act as a sponsor for listing applicants in initial public offering. FC International Finance is also allowed to advise in relation to the "Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs" and to advise the listed companies in relation to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Since the end of 2014, the Group has started to set foot in the financial services business, which provides services such as dealing in securities, underwriting and placing, financing consultancy, merger and acquisition agency, financial advisory, asset management, private equity fund management, credit financing, and migration finance. Certain indirectly wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company have obtained diversified financial services licences and established a consummate financial services system. First Capital Securities Limited was licensed to conduct type 1 (dealing in securities) and type 4 (advising on securities) regulated activities. In addition to dealing in securities and providing margin financing business to customers, it also engaged in underwriting and placing of shares for listed companies and listing applicants. First Capital Asset Management Limited was licensed to conduct type 1 (dealing in securities), type 4 (advising on securities) and type 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the SFO. It can provide portfolio management services (such as stocks, bonds, discretionary accounts, and funds) and investment advisory services to its clients. Stirling Coleman Capital Limited was licensed by the Monetary Authority of